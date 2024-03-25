Do You Love Swimming? See 700 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 700 Swim Jobs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING AT THE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF AMERICA

The Catholic University of America is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Graduate Assistant for Swimming and Diving. Catholic University is located in Washington, D.C. and competes in the Landmark Conference.

AGE GROUP COACH

The TAC TITANS are looking for two part-time Age Group coaches to work with both our Elite and Developmental track swimmers. Position can be a lead or assistant role depending on experience.

HEAD COACH- HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH SWIMMING AND DIVING

The Head Coach of Hobart and William Smith Swimming and Diving is responsible for the organization and management of a highly competitive NCAA Division III swimming and diving program at Hobart and William Smith College, competing in the Liberty League.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

This position is responsible for assisting with all phases of the Division I Women’s Swimming program at the University of Richmond. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching and student-athlete skill development, recruiting, administrative tasks related to the operation of the program, and providing a positive collegiate experience for student-athletes.

HEAD COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

UMass Amherst, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus, is a nationally ranked public research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.

LEAD-ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/AQUATICS COORDINATOR

We are looking for a highly organized and communicative Lead Assistant Coach & Aquatics Coordinator to be responsible for assistant Swim and dive coaching duties as well as our Aquatics Program management. Work in key program areas, including recruiting, practice/competition planning, and administrative tasks.

HEAD SWIM COACH – SHARKS SWIM CLUB

Sharks Swim Club, located in SE Houston- 1115 Falling Leaf DR, Friendswood, Tx. is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, and organized coach to help our growing team & its swimmers achieve their ultimate potential in skill development, preparation, and competition while promoting a creative, positive, and healthy team environment.

Katy Aquatics – Katy, Texas – Lead Age Group swimming coach/Lead Site Coach – Full Time

Katy Aquatics is currently accepting applications for a full-time age group coach to serve as a Lead age group coach. Katy Aquatics is located west of Houston, TX. Katy Aquatics is a fast-growing program with over 600 competitive swimmers and a SwimAmerica program that teaches over 2000 lessons per month. Katy Aquatics swims and trains in 6 pools in the Katy area short course and 2 long course pools in the summer. The Katy area is one of the fastest growing cities in the country with a low cost of living and great schools.

The Race Club Seeks Full Time Swim Coach

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position. This unique coaching position primarily entails teaching swimmers ages nine and up of all abilities through camps, private instruction and online coaching. The position requires basic computer skills, daily social media engagement on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube with incentives for achieving channel growth goals and being a positive team player who brings creative energy to the table.

DYNAMO SWIM CLUB – FULL TIME & PART TIME COACHES NEEDED

Dynamo Swim Club located in Atlanta, GA is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Coach. We are looking for a passionate and energetic coaches that will fill a full-time position, as well as a part-time coaching positions at our Chamblee and Alpharetta locations.

NATIONAL ASSISTANT COACH

The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) is on the hunt for an experienced and visionary National

Assistant Coach to support our elite high performance swimmers to global success.

HEAD COACH

The Bend Swim Club (BEND) is a year-round USA Swimming competitive swim team located in the desirable heart of the High Desert in Central Oregon.

AGE GROUP COACH

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking a highly motivated and energetic coach to fill the role 11-12 Director. The ideal candidate will have high energy and passion for swimming, be charismatic and personable, be knowledgeable about technique and stroke mechanics of the sport and be willing to help drive club growth.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

St. Norbert College, a nationally-ranked, private, Catholic, liberal arts college is seeking an Assistant Coach of Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING HEAD COACH

The Women’s Swimming and Diving Head Coach is responsible for the overall management of the Women’s Swimming and Diving program.

HEAD SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Will direct all phases of the day-to-day operations of the BGSU swimming and diving program, including but not limited to: recruitment, instruction, development and competitive coaching of student-athletes.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially.

WILLISTON SEA LIONS HEAD COACH

Williston Sea Lions (WSL) is a year-round USA Swim competitive age group swim team in Williston, ND. We are a mid-size swim club with over 120 swimmers. We swim in a 50 meter pool located in the WARC. Due to our existing Head Coach relocating, we are in search of one who will take our team to the next level. WSL is a parent owned board run program.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Assist in organizing and conducting team practices to prepare the team for competition. Travel locally, regionally, and nationally for any regular or post-season events.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Come join a growing team and lead our Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club (YSSC)! In recent years, YSSC has seen exceptional growth both in and out of the water.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Come join a growing team and lead our Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club (YSSC)! In recent years, YSSC has seen exceptional growth both in and out of the water. As a team, our successes include winning the 2023 Men’s YMCA Long Course National Championship, the 2021 Women’s YMCA Short Course National Championship, and the South Carolina Short Course Senior State Championships from 2020-2024.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

The University of Southern Indiana is accepting applications for Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach. Responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Swimming and Diving intercollegiate sports program.

NOVA NATIONAL TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics is accepting applications for a Full-Time Senior Coach. NOVA of Virginia Aquatics is an 800 member Gold Medal USA Swimming Club Team located in Henrico, Virginia.

SAN RAMON VALLEY AQUATICS HEAD COACH

San Ramon Valley Aquatics is one of the largest competitive swim clubs in the East Bay/Tri-Valley area. Founded in 1985, the club has fostered a reputation for developing championship-level swimmers with technical skills and outstanding team spirit and individual character.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Susquehanna University is the future-ready institution for today, invested in cultivating intellectual grounding, active learning and global citizenship for all students.

SWIM TEAM COACH

Join our team of full time and part time staff at Mount Carmel Fitness Center. Our facility is managed by Power Wellness Management, a company that specializes in managing state-of-the-art medically integrated health and fitness centers.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR MADISON SWIMMING ASSOCIATION (MSA)

Madison Swimming Association (MSA) is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time salaried Head Swim Coach position. MSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization overseen by a member elected Board of Directors and has been serving the North Alabama Community for over 30 years.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING

Join Whitworth University and serve as an Assistant Swim Coach, where you’ll play a pivotal role in mentoring and inspiring student-athletes to excel in both their athletic and personal growth journeys.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Head Swim Coach is responsible for managing and directing the Mercer Island Country Club Silver Dolphin swim team program. The head coach will coordinate with the help of their assistant coaches all practices, swim meets and related activities and provide swim team members with individual instruction tailored to the needs and skill ability of each individual.

2024 FLORIDA SWIM CAMP COACH/COUNSELOR

Come learn and work with the Gators! The University of Florida Swim Camp is looking for enthusiastic coaches to come to Gainesville to work the 2024 Florida Gators Swim Camp.

LEAD COACH – TOP 10&UNDER GROUP

Waterloo Swimming is seeking a Lead Group Coach for our top 10&Under group for the 2024 Season.

Waterloo Swimming is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal swim club located in North Austin, TX.

ALTO SWIM CLUB – FULL TIME COACH

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

SWIM TEAM COACH

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, LSU Athletics acknowledges the impacts of implicit bias and structural inequity that can impede the creation of a vibrant and representative workforce. We recognize the benefits of diverse perspectives in leadership and of equity in the distribution of organizational resources and opportunities.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH, YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

BOULDER SWIM TEAM – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Boulder Swim Team is a nonprofit USA Swimming program of 70 swimmers in Boulder, Colorado. We practice at East Boulder Community Center September-April and at Scott Carpenter Park May-August.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Director of Competitive Swimming will lead a highly organized parent Booster organization which supports the Mission, Vision and Values of the Countryside YMCA.

HEAD COACH WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The Head Women’s Swimming/Diving Coach is responsible for the overall success, performance and conduct of the women’s swimming/diving program at Illinois State University. The Head Women’s Swimming/Diving Coach is responsible for supervising, planning, coordinating the activities of all swimmers and divers.

HEAD SWIM COACH

My name is Phillip Kim, the current Head Coach for Waikoloa Swim Club here on the Kohala Coast on the Big Island. I am in dire need to find any qualified Coaching help with my club w Experience. WE NEED A HEAD COACH FOR OUR TEAM ASAP!

BUSINESS SUPPORT COORDINATOR

Are you ready to be a pivotal part of a dynamic team at the heart of competitive swimming in Pennsylvania? Established in 1982, Emmaus Aquatic Club (EMAC) is not just a club, it’s a community hub for swimming excellence and innovation. We’re on the lookout for a Business Support Coordinator who’s eager to bring their energy, expertise, and enthusiasm to our ever-expanding network. This isn’t just a job; it’s an opportunity to be at the core of a thriving swim community!

TIGER AQUATICS (TAQ) – HEAD COACH

Nestled in the oak trees on the beautiful LSU campus in Baton Rouge, LA Tiger Aquatics is seeking qualified applicants for a full time, salaried Head Coach position for its USA Swimming Club Team. The TAQ Head Coach reports to the LSU Swimming Head Coach.

