Diver Skip Donald Commits to Auburn; Will be 3rd-generation Tiger

Christopher (Skip) Donald of The Woodlands, Texas signed a National Letter of Intent to dive for Auburn University in the class of 2023.

A senior at The Woodlands High School, Donald finished 4th on the 1-meter springboard at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, thus contributing to the Highlanders’ second-place team finish. He has been a District and Regional champion and has been a State runner-up. Donald does his club diving with The Woodlands Diving Academy. He finished 11th at 2018 Nationals with 478.30 points.

Auburn’s head diving coach Jeff Shaffer had this to say about Donald: “Skip comes to Auburn from the Woodlands Diving Team and Olympic Coach Kenny Armstrong. He’s a third generation Auburn student who’s all about Auburn. He will be a tremendous contributor to our program in and out of the pool. His skill set will give him the opportunity to contribute at a high level at the SEC, NCAA and international level representing Auburn and the USA.”

Donald will suit up for the Tigers with class of 2023 swimmers Aidan Stoffle, Christian Sztolcman, Cole Bruns, Daniel Berlitz, Davis Edwards, Drake Stallworth, Grady Wheeler, Jack Armstrong, Lleyton Smith, Niklas Eberly, and Tyler Babinec in the fall of 2019.

