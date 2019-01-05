Former USA Swimming President Jim Wood Has Died

Jim Wood, a former president of USA Swimming, died on January 4th. He was 68 years old. Wood leaves behind a big legacy in American swimming that spans decades, including as a member of 3 Olympic delegations.

Wood’s first national leadership position was the Chairman of USA Swimming’s Time Standard Committee, which he served from 1992-2004. Wood also served as Chairman of the USA Swimming Olympic International Operations Committee and was part of the USA Swimming delegation for the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympics.

Wood was the first swim coach to be elected as the President of USA Swimming in 2006. Wood also went on to serve as President of United States Aquatic Sports that same year. In 2011, Wood was inducted to the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) Hall of Fame. In 2015, Wood was voted one of the “30 Most Influential People in Swimming Over the Past 30 Years”.

Most recently, Wood served as Chairman of the USA Swimming Steering Committee and was member of the USA Swimming Board of Directors and the USA Swimming Foundation. Along with his national legacy, Wood also leaves behind the Berkeley Aquatic Club in New Jersey. He was the head coach of BAC at the time of his death.

His colleague Sid Cassidy, a fellow swim coach and national administrator, wrote about Wood’s passing, “It is with great sadness I share this news – Jim was a mentor, a confidante, a brother to me – His contributions to the sport have been incredible and we are all hurting today. Peace.”