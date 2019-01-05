Tetzloff and Falconer Win 3 Each as Auburn Dominates Georgia Tech

GEORGIA TECH V. AUBURN

January 5, 2018

Auburn, AL

Results

Scores WOMEN: Auburn 165, Georgia Tech 91 MEN: Auburn 164, Georgia Tech 94



WOMEN’S MEET

Erin Falconer and Alyssa Tetzloff were key in the Auburn women’s rout of the visiting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Falconer, a freestyle/backstroke specialist, got things off to a great start with a 1:47.31 showing in the 200 free. She’d go on to take two more tough events, swimming to a 1:57.70 in the 200 back and winning the 500 free in a great race with Tiger freshman Emily Hetzer. Falconer hit the wall first, going 4:49.26, just ahead of Hetzer’s 4:49.44.

Hetzer had a win of her own in the 1000 free, going 10:02.74. Tetzloff, meanwhile, collected three wins of her own, sweeping the sprint freestyles with a 22.58 in the 50 and a 49.94 in the 100, then going 53.25 for a commanding two-second win in the 100 fly.

Sophomore Carly Cummings was strong for the Tigers, picking up wins in the 200 breast (2:15.58) and 400 IM (4:16.36). Auburn looked great, winning both relays and not giving up any events individually, either.

Iris Wang of GT put down a 1:48.79 to grab 2nd in the 200 free, while Emily Ilgenfritz picked up 2nd place finishes in the 500 and 1000 free.

MEN’S MEET

The Auburn men opened with a win in the 200 medley relay, keying on a 20.72 fly split from Santiago Grassi. Grassi, a junior, would prove vital to Auburn’s attack today, as he finished with wins in the 200 fly (1:47.54) as well as the 100 fly (47.36), winning by over two seconds in both.

Auburn’s Russell Noletto took on one of the most gruesome triples for a one session dual meet, competing in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 400 IM. After losing a nailbiter in the 1000 to teammate Josh Dannhauser, 9:21.86 to 9:21.95, Noletto roared back for a three-second win over Dannhauser in the 500 free (4:30.35) before swimming to the win in the 400 IM (3:58.34).

David Crossland of the Tigers swept the backstrokes, posting a 49.25 in the 100 and a 1:50.87 to take the 200.

Auburn won the closing 400 free relay to seal the deal. The Yellow Jackets did get a win thanks to Corben Miles, who was 20.31 in the 50 free. Notably missing for GT was Caio Pumputis, the sophomore IMer who has been phenomenal this season.