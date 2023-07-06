Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Destin Lasco on Long Course Breakout: “This has been a long time coming”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After making his first long course world championships team by finishing 4th in the 100 free, Destin Lasco was able to swim freely for the rest of the meet. This resulted in a 2nd place finish behind his Olympic teammate, Ryan Murphy, in the 200 back, giving Lasco an individual swim in Fukuoka. Lasco said he had an excellent training year, especially in long course, and after coming up short at the last two US Trials, was due for a big performance.

