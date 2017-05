Championnats de France Elite 2017 : séries du 3e jour

Mid-July Briefings Set For 2024 Olympic Candidate Cities The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today that they will hold executive board meetings and candidate city briefings from July…

Jeremy Desplanches baisse le record suisse du 400 4N à Strasbourg Jeremy Desplanches a pulvérisé son propre record suisse du 400 mètres 4 nages à Strasbourg ce mercredi. Avec son 4:13.11, il signe la 11e performance de la saison.

Oklahoma Record Holder Aaron Keesling Commits to Missouri State The Missouri State Bears will add even more breaststroke strength to their roster with a commitment from Splash Club’s Aaron Keesling.

Is FINA President Julio Maglione Too Old for Re-Election? FINA President Julio Maglione is up for re-election this July at the age of 81-years-old. Maglione has already served two terms as President and is hoping to hold on for another four years. But should he be allowed to?

SwimSwam Pulse: 63% Predict Ledecky To Win Pro Swim Series Almost two-thirds of respondents predicted Katie Ledecky to win the 2017 Pro Swim Series, despite Melanie Margalis holding a 6-point lead with two stops to go.