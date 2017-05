Championnats de France Elite 2017 : séries du 6e jour – 2 finales pour Gastaldello

Championnats de France Schiltigheim : aperçu du dernier jour A quoi peut-on s’attendre le dernier jour des Championnats de France Elite 2017 ?

Funk, Smith Cruise To 200 Breast Victories On Day 2 Of Mel Zajac Kierra Smith coasted to a win in the women’s 200 breast at the Mel Zajac International meet in 2:25.25.

Morozov Rocks 21.9 to Win 50 Free on Day 2 of Speedo Grand Challenge It’s not often we see a swimmer dominate the 50 free by close to a full second, but Morozov did just that at this meet.

Schooling Wants To Take Down 100 Fly World Record In Budapest The 100m butterfly record is held at 49.82 by now-retired Michael Phelps, but Singapore’s Joseph Schooling has the mark on death watch.