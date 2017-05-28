Gastaldello Doubles in Day 6 Prelims of French Nationals

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued this morning in Strasbourg with day 6 prelims. Swimmers gathered to compete in the men’s 200 breast and 50 free, while the women competed in the 100 back, 50 fly, and 400 free. Read on for highlights from today’s morning session.

Be sure to check out our recaps in French on SwimSwam Francais. You can find today’s prelims recap here.

After sweeping the IM events, Jeremy Desplanches will look to add another Swiss National Record to his resume, setting himself up in lane 4 for the men’s 200 breast final. Desplanches cranked out a 2:13.25 this morning, and will be chasing Yannick Kaeser’s Swiss Record of 2:11.65 from 2015 in the final.

Melanie Henique and Beryl Gastaldello are slated to battle in the 50 fly final. Henique was the only woman to break 26 this morning, posting a 25.92 to grab lane 4 ahead of Gastaldello’s 26.62. This was Gastaldello’s 2nd swim of the morning, as she’d already qualified 3rd for the 100 back final in a smooth 1:02.16.

Algerian sprinter Oussama Sahnoune and French sprinting veteran Clément Mignon battled closely for the top spot in the 50 free. Sahnoune got his hand to the wall with the fastest finish, clocking in at 22.22 ahead of Mignon’s 22.31. In tonight’s final, he’ll be chasing the Algerian Record of 22.06 done by Salim Iles in 2004.

Additional Top Seeds: