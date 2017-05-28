Henique, Cini Qualify for Worlds on Final Night of French Nationals

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals are in the books, as competition concluded with day 6 finals in Strasbourg. Swimmers gathered to compete in the men’s 1500 free, 200 breast, and 50 free, while the women competed in the 100 back, 50 fly, and 400 free. Read on for highlights from today’s morning session.

Be sure to check out our recaps in French on SwimSwam Francais. You can find today’s finals recap here.

Beryl Gastaldello started off her double tonight with the 100 back final. She rocketed to a 28.57 split, bringing it home to earn another event on her World Championships schedule with a 1:00.16. Joining her on the Worlds roster in the event was Mathilde Cini, who grabbed silver with a 1:00.57.

Towards the end of the session, Gastaldello returned for the 50 fly to battle Melanie Henique. They were neck-and-neck into the finish, but Henique was able to get her hands to the wall slightly faster, winning in 25.85 to Gastaldello’s 26.02. With that, Henique earned her spot on the French World Championships roster, but Gastaldello was .11 shy of the qualifying time.

Swiss standout Jeremy Desplanches narrowly missed breaking yet another Swiss National Record tonight. In the 200 breast, he dominated the field with his 2:11.83, coming within 2 tenths of the record. He did, however, add a 3rd gold to his list of accoplishments at this meet havng already swept the IMs.

Additional Event Winners

Men’s 1500 Free: Marc-Antonie Olivier , 15:05.08

, 15:05.08 Women’s 400 Free: Alizée Morel , 4:13.04

, 4:13.04 Men’s 50 Free: Oussama Sahnoune, 22.25

FRENCH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS QUALIFIERS THROUGH DAY 6: