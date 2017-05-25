Swim England Advises Meet Goers To ‘Be Extra Vigilant’

The Swim England North East Regional Championships are set to take place at Sunderland Aquatic Centre this weekend on May 27th and 28th. In light of the recent events in Manchester, organizers of the age group competition are urging both participants and fans to be on high alert when attending the swimming competition held about a 2-hours drive away from the grief-stricken city.

Per Swim England Northeast’s site:

This coming weekend, Swim England North East request both spectators and athletes to bear with us during a higher level of security which is required at Sunderland Aquatic Centre.

We request everyone in attendance to be aware of their surroundings and be extra vigilant.

The suicide bombing in Manchester, UK, took place on May 23rd. The incident claimed the lives of 22 concert-goers, and injured upwards of 50 others, at Manchester Arena at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande performance.