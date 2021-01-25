Camila Lins de Mello’s 1:48/49 Freestyles Help Lead Miami (OH) over UIndy

Miami (OH) vs UIndy

Saturday, January 23rd, 2021

Oxford, OH

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Miami – 151 UIndy – 61

MEN

Miami – 159 UIndy – 61

Women’s Recap

Miami star Camila Lins de Mello was on fire for the RedHawks, taking the 100 and 200 free. In the 100 free, Mello posted a 49.89, leading a field by 3 seconds. She swam a tight race, splitting 24.34 on the first 50, and 25.55 on the 2nd 50. She also won the 200 free by 3 seconds, clocking a 1:48.66, splitting 27.37, 27.75, and 27.83 respectively on the final 3 50s. UIndy picked up 2nd and 3rd in the race, with Katie McCoy (1:51.70) and Sasha Shatskikh (1:51.86). McCoy and Shatskikh’s times rank them 15th and 17th respectively in the NCAA DII this year.

Nicole Maier was also a double-winner for the RedHawks, swimming to victory in the 200 IM and 500 free. Maier was dominant in both races, clocking a 2:02.38 to win the IM by nearly 5 seconds. She posted the fastest split in the field on all 4 strokes, including back half splits of 35.78 on breast, and 27.79 on free, which was the only free split under 30-seconds in the field. Maier went on to take the 500 with a 4:49.30, beating out runner-up Katie McCoy (4:57.43). The swim lands McCoy at #10 in the NCAA DII standings this year.

UIndy’s Marizel Van Jaarsveld put on a show in the 400 IM, swimming a 4:17.84 to touch first by over 7 seconds. Van Jaarsveld established an early lead, splitting 57.56 on the fly 100, which was the only sub-1:00 split, and 1:05.44 on backstroke, which was the fastest split in the field. She already holds the #2 time in the NCAA DII this year, with a 4:16.44 that she swam in November. Coincidentally, teammate Katie McCoy holds the top ranking with a 4:16.12 from the same meet.

UIndy also picked up a win from Isabella Revstedt, who posted a 56.42 to win the 100 back. The swim ranks Revstedt 14th in the NCAA DII this year. UIndy also picked up 2nd in the race, with Mia Krstevska clocking a 56.80, which also ranks 17th for DII swimmers this year.

Other Event Winners

Men’s Recap

The Redhawks got off to a quick start, posting a 1:28.43 to win the 200 medley relay. Owen Blazer led Miami off in 22.14, and was followed by Noah Barr (24.58), Henju Duvenhage (21.72), and Nic Wamsley (19.99). The RedHawks A relay could have been slightly faster, as their B relay flyer, Spencer Klinsky, split 21.51 on the fly leg.

Owen Blazer went on to win the 100 back in 49.49, holding off UIndy’s Andras Tiszai (50.17), who out-split Blazer by .45 seconds on the 2nd 50. Nic Wamsley also went on to win, taking the 100 free with a 44.85. Miami had the 4 fastest times in the field, with Ben Chatwin (45.53), Cole Grosshans (45.54), and Pedro Gueiros (46.55) rounding out the top 4. Grosshans was the 50 free winner, clocking a 20.43.

Henju Duvenhage went on to win the 200 IM in 1:49.85, getting out to a fast start thanks to a 22.96 fly split and 27.23 back split. Spencer Klinsky went on to win the 100 fly, swimming a 48.58.

Miami’s Adrian Dulay, who was out-split by teammate Noah Barr on the 200 medley relay, came back to win the 100 breast with a 54.98. Barr was 2nd in the race with a 55.45 after getting put to a faster first 50 than Dulay.

UIndy picked up a couple impressive wins from Christian Hedeen and Landon Driggers. Christian Hedeen took the 500 free by well over 6 seconds, swimming a 4:26.70. He also narrowly negative-split the race, posting a 2:13.38 on the first 250, and coming home in 2:13.32. Hedeen’s swim puts him 3rd in the NCAA DII rankings for this year.

Landon Driggers was dominant in the 400 IM, swimming a 3:49.02 to win the race by nearly 10 seconds. Driggers used a speedy 55.10 backstroke split and a 54.22 free split coming home to propel himself to the #2 time in the nation for NCAA DII this year.

PRESS RELEASE – MIAMI:

OXFORD, Ohio – The Miami University swimming and diving team began 2021 with dual meet wins against University of Indianapolis on Saturday. The Miami women beat Indianapolis by a 151-61 margin while the Miami men won by a 159-61 margin.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

WHAT’S NEXT:

The RedHawk women and men are back in action on Friday, Jan. 29 with a dual meet against Cleveland State at 1 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – UINDY:

OXFORD, Ohio – The UIndy swimming teams traveled out to Miami of Ohio on Saturday night to compete in their final meet before the 2021 GLVC Championships. The women ended the day on a final score of 151-61, while the men concluded the regular season with their score of 159-61. The Greyhounds had several incredible finishes overall in the meet, including a new record in the men’s 400 IM by freshman Landon Driggers .

HOW IT HAPPENED

The men were able to take home a handle of victories today, placing at the top in three different events. Freshman Landon Driggers was able to claim another win on the season, taking the 400 IM by nine and a half seconds on his 3:49.02 final time. Driggers’ time is a new UIndy school record, taking down the three-year old mark by almost five seconds. Sebastian Wenk led the field in the men’s 200 free, topping the second-place finisher by over a second on a 1:39.61 final time. The Greyhounds secured two of the top three spot in the 500 free, being led by Christian Hedeen (4:26.70) as the event’s winner and Wenk (4:35.93) close behind at third.

The women had several impressive finishes, including two different events where they claimed the top two spots. The Greyhounds’ 100 backstroke duo of Isabella Revstedt (first; 56.42) and Mia Krstevska (second; 56.80) were the first do achieve said—finishes, then Marizel van Jaarsveld (first; 4:17.84) and Karolina Dubcakova (second; 4:25.00) accomplished the same feat later in the 400 IM. Katie McCoy was able to manage runner-up spots in every event she swam on the day, including the 200 free (1:51.70), 500 free (4:57.43) , and took part in the 200 medley (1:45.01) and 200 free (1:37.10) relays.

HOUND BYTES

Head Coach Jason Hite on the teams’ focuses for Saturday …

“We had three objectives; get the minimum required meets to compete at nationals, swim fast and gain positive momentum moving into the championship season. It’s tough to race when the whole family isn’t here, but we killed it today. A school record, several B cuts and lots of season bests were achieved today. We still have more to fine tune, but overall we had a great showing in order to take what is ours.”

UP NEXT

The Greyhounds will take the next two weeks to make the final preparations for the 2021 GLVC Swimming & Diving Championships, their next competition on the calendar. The four-day championships will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Elkhart, Ind., and run until Saturday, Feb. 13.