High-Level International Meets For February 2021

The postponed Olympic Games are still set to start on July 23rd, which means athletes are soaking up every opportunity they can to prepare for the world’s biggest competitive sporting event.

Although we have seen some cancellations and postponements of meets, there is still a robust list of happenings filling the calendar for the month of February.

Read on to find out where your favorite swimmers may be over the next few weeks.

Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.

02/04 – 02/07 Japan Open (JPN)

02/05 – 02/07 South Africa Grand Prix #2 (RSA)

02/05 – 02/07 FFN Golden Tour #1 Nice (FRA)

02/05 – 02/07 Reykjavic International Games (ISL)

02/06 – 02/07 OPEN Natação da Madeira (POR)

02/12 – 02/14 Open Flemish Qualification Meet (BEL)

02/12 – 02/14 Manchester International Swim Meet (GBR)

02/13 – 02/14 Queensland Sprint Championships (AUS)

02/13 – 02/14 SA Division 1, Meet 2 (AUS)

02/18 – 02/20 Lithuanian Winter Championships (LTU)

02/18 – 02/21 2nd International Edirne Swimming Cup (TUR)

02/18 – 02/21 Victorian Open (AUS)

02/19 – 02/21 Greek Winter Open Swimming Championships (GRE)

02/23 – 02/26 Championships of Federal Districts of the Russian Federation (RUS)

02/26 – 02/28 South Africa Grand Prix #3 (RSA)

02/26 – 02/28 Open Invierno Absoluto Comunidad de Madrid (ESP)

02/26 – 02/28 Swimming Meet “Faros-Elena Sairi” (GRE)

02/26 – 02/28 10th Trophy “Citta di Milano” (ITA)

02/26 – 02/28 7th Latvian Open Swimming Championships (LAT)

02/26 – 02/28 U Sports National Swimming Championships (CAN)

02/27 – 02/28 FFBN Open Swimming Championships (BEL)

02/27 – 02/28 Open Arena Grand Prix (POL)