SSPC: Cody Miller Details Reasons for Having His Best Training Since Before Rio

We sat down with Olympic champion and swim-vlogger Cody Miller after the breaststroke had a strong showing at the Pro Swim in San Antonio. My favorite part about Cody is his vulnerability; his honesty. We get into the nitty-gritty of being a new father, training through a pandemic, and being someone people look to for hope and excitement in a time of uncertainty. Cody shares that through these ups and downs of the last year, he’s gained perspective and is now training the best he has in years.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

