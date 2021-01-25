SSPC: Cody Miller Details Reasons for Having His Best Training Since Before Rio

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion and swim-vlogger Cody Miller after the breaststroke had a strong showing at the Pro Swim in San Antonio. My favorite part about Cody is his vulnerability; his honesty. We get into the nitty-gritty of being a new father, training through a pandemic, and being someone people look to for hope and excitement in a time of uncertainty. Cody shares that through these ups and downs of the last year, he’s gained perspective and is now training the best he has in years.

Caleb Montrealez
1 hour ago

Let’s go Cody!

Guerra
1 hour ago

Awesome interview! Cody’s the best and he’s a beacon of light to everyone he comes into contact with. I’m uplifted every time I’m around him or see him interviewed or I watch one of his vlogs. Cody, along with Lilly King , Blake Peroni, GOAT Coach Ray Looze, and many others, have truly made Bloomington, Indiana and Indiana University the place to be if you want to go fast, have fun and achieve success beyond your wildest dreams!

Adam "the train" Peaty: the Monopoly of Breastroke
Reply to  Guerra
15 minutes ago

Not enough to beat Adam “the train” Peaty, Anton Chupkov, Sato, Kamminga and many others …..

Hswimmer
Reply to  Guerra
11 minutes ago

You aren’t wrong there for once

Swammer
4 seconds ago

One thing (of many things) I like about Cody is that, even though he trains with the Pro group at Indiana, he still officially represents his old club team in Nevada. Does any other pro do this?

