SSPC: Cody Miller Details Reasons for Having His Best Training Since Before Rio

We sat down with Olympic champion and swim-vlogger Cody Miller after the breaststroke had a strong showing at the Pro Swim in San Antonio. My favorite part about Cody is his vulnerability; his honesty. We get into the nitty-gritty of being a new father, training through a pandemic, and being someone people look to for hope and excitement in a time of uncertainty. Cody shares that through these ups and downs of the last year, he’s gained perspective and is now training the best he has in years.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Let’s go Cody!
Awesome interview! Cody’s the best and he’s a beacon of light to everyone he comes into contact with. I’m uplifted every time I’m around him or see him interviewed or I watch one of his vlogs. Cody, along with Lilly King , Blake Peroni, GOAT Coach Ray Looze, and many others, have truly made Bloomington, Indiana and Indiana University the place to be if you want to go fast, have fun and achieve success beyond your wildest dreams!
Not enough to beat Adam “the train” Peaty, Anton Chupkov, Sato, Kamminga and many others …..
You aren’t wrong there for once
One thing (of many things) I like about Cody is that, even though he trains with the Pro group at Indiana, he still officially represents his old club team in Nevada. Does any other pro do this?