Austin Surhoff Joins Fike Swim, Announces Signature Suit

from James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim

Fike Swim is excited to announce NCAA and US National Champion Austin Surhoff as the newest member of its growing team of brand ambassadors. After a three-year retirement Austin is quickly making headlines, having placed 2nd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 free at the first Pro Swim Series in the run up to Olympic Trials. Previously a 200 and 400IMer, he has quietly positioned himself as a contender for a spot on this year’s Olympic Team with a unique workout regimen and reduced amount of training that emphasizes creativity, innovation, diversity, and quality.

“I love what Austin is doing and the energy he brings to Fike Swim. He rediscovered his love for the sport and is coming back with a fresh, innovative mindset. He had enormous success in college and his first pro career by training a certain way, a more traditional way. It would be hard not to fall back on that and hope it will work again. But he’s a different kind of swimmer now, an older sprinter, and he recognized the need to rethink things and to chart a new path. That’s very courageous and inspiring.” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

“I joined the FIKE SWIM team because I’m doing something different with my career these days — more intentionality, more focus, more commitment — and Fike Swim is a company that has that same mindset. It’s right there in the motto — “Swim Different.” I’m excited to join the team and be a part of pushing the sport further into the future!” said Austin.

Every Fike Swim ambassador designs their own line of suits, from which they earn 20% on each one sold, and Austin’s line is as unique as he is.

“I chose a bandana for inspiration on my Fike Swim Signature Suit because I walk the path of the rogue as a professional swimmer, and the bandana is the eternal symbol of the American outlaw. From cowboys, to Teddy Roosevelt, to rock stars, the bandana has been worn as a badge by those who refuse to settle for what they are “supposed” to do in life. I forge past what I’m supposed to do every day:

You’re not supposed to keep getting faster in your 30s.

You’re not supposed to coach yourself.

You’re not supposed to transform from a 400 IMer into a sprinter.

But I do those things anyway — because I refuse to settle. I proudly wear the bandana design on my Signature Suit as a reminder that sometimes what you’re supposed to do, isn’t always what you are meant to do. So if you’ve got an outlaw side, or ever felt like an outsider, or have the urge to explore everything life has to offer, I designed this suit for you. Never stop exploring, never stop forging your own path.” -Austin

Fike Swim will introduce the full line up of his suits next week.

Austin joins an impressive Fike Swim ambassador team that includes:

American Record Holder Maddy Banic

Former World Record Holder Ali DeLoof

National Teamer Emily Escobedo

National Teamer Aly Tetzloff

Check out all of their awesome signature suits here.

You can support Austin on his journey to Tokyo by following him on social:

FACEBOOK Austin Surhoff

INSTAGRAM @austinsurhoff

And get all the latest from Fike Swim:

FACEBOOK Fike Swim

YOUTUBE Fike Swim

INSTAGRAM @fikeswim

NEWSLETTER subscribe at www.FikeSwim.com for pro workouts, promos, and more!

Q&A with Austin Surhoff

Here’s a short Q&A with Austin. The complete Q&A with post-workout meals, season and practice goals, and more can be found by visiting Fike Swim’s ambassador page.

Q: What are your practice goals to help you reach your race goals?

A: “To always WANT to be at practice. I spent my entire career – high school, college, my first run as a pro – pushing through workouts I didn’t want to do. ….read more”

Q: How many yards per week do you usually swim?

A: “2000-2500. A lot of what I do is work with power racks, towers, or vertical kick. Stuff that you can’t even track yardage for. So I don’t count my yards. Instead, I focus on making every stroke, every kick, every lap, every turn…perfect.”

Q: What is one of your favorite sets?

A: “I train the 2nd 50 of my 100 LCM freestyle weekly on Tuesday mornings. The exact details vary as I progress through my training cycle, but the main set is generally 12 to 16…read more”

Q: How did you get into swimming?

A: “Like many swimmers, I don’t remember why I started swimming – my parents just sort of started driving me to practice when I was 9. I do know why I stayed: my friends. I didn’t really have a lot of friends at school when I was younger, so when I started making close friends at swim practice, I never wanted to leave the sport. My college coach, Eddie Reese, always used to say, “You don’t choose the sport, the sport chooses you.” I like to think my story is one that fits that description.”

Q: What is something most people probably don’t know about you?

A: “When I travel, I always try to find a natural body of water to swim in. I love swimming for fun, and especially love being in the water in nature. After finding Wim Hof’s teachings, I now try to find the coldest body of water I can get to. To start off 2021, the first thing I did New Years morning was a plunge, in my training brief, into the frigid Chesapeake Bay. My goal is to do one cold plunge per week throughout the rest of the winter, each time spending more time in the water. I’ve done two so far and the second one was even more fun!”

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest athletes in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Fike Swim is a SwimSwam partner.