All The Links You Need For The 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2019 Swimming Australia World Trials kick-off this weekend, not to be mistaken for the Australian National Championships, which already took place this past April.

The 6-day Trials meet taking place June 9th-14th at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre is the sole competition qualifying Australian swimmers for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. Per the official selection policy, the 1st and 2nd placed athletes in each Olympic event will be eligible for selection, provided they meet or exceed the minimum time standards included in the grid at the bottom of this post.

The team size is capped at 52 athletes – 26 males and 26 females, but the reality is that 40 or so athletes will most likely make up the squad.

Per Aussie Head Coach Jacco Verhaeharen, the philosophy for the nation’s QTs means that a swimmer’s time should be able to qualify him/her for a final at a World Championshps. Therefore, the QTs are set to the top 8 of the previous World Championships.

We already published several previews with highlighted schedules of key swimmers, but here are additional event lineups for Aussies to watch as the meet unfolds.

Men

Women