All The Links You Need For The 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
- Meet Site
- Swimming Australia 2019 World Championships – Selection Policy
- Start List
- Heat Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
The 2019 Swimming Australia World Trials kick-off this weekend, not to be mistaken for the Australian National Championships, which already took place this past April.
The 6-day Trials meet taking place June 9th-14th at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre is the sole competition qualifying Australian swimmers for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. Per the official selection policy, the 1st and 2nd placed athletes in each Olympic event will be eligible for selection, provided they meet or exceed the minimum time standards included in the grid at the bottom of this post.
The team size is capped at 52 athletes – 26 males and 26 females, but the reality is that 40 or so athletes will most likely make up the squad.
Per Aussie Head Coach Jacco Verhaeharen, the philosophy for the nation’s QTs means that a swimmer’s time should be able to qualify him/her for a final at a World Championshps. Therefore, the QTs are set to the top 8 of the previous World Championships.
We already published several previews with highlighted schedules of key swimmers, but here are additional event lineups for Aussies to watch as the meet unfolds.
Men
- Kyle Chalmers – 50m/100m/200m free; 100m fly
- James Roberts – 50m/100m free
- Cameron McEvoy – 50m/100m/200m free
- Alex Graham – 100m/200m free
- Mack Horton – 200m/400m/800m free
- Mitch Larkin – 100m/200m back; 200m IM/400m IM
- William Yang – 100m back; 50m/100m free; 100m fly
- Elijah Winnington – 50m/100m/200m/400m/800m free; 100m/200m fly
- Grant Irvine – 100m/200m fly
- David Morgan – 100m/200m fly
- Jack McLoughlin– 200m/400m/800m/1500m free
- Matthew Wilson– 100m/200m breast
- Joshua Parrish – 400m/800m free
- Jack Cartwright – 1500m free
- Thomas Hauck (16) – 200m back; 200m/400m IM
- Thomas Neill (16) – 400m/800m free
- James Byliss (15) – 100m back; 100m fly
- Aleksandr Bell (17) – 200m free; 200m IM/400m IM; 100m/200m breast
Women
- Cate Campbell – 50m/100m free
- Bronte Campbell – 50m/100m free
- Emily Seebohm – 100m/200m back; 100m breast; 100m free
- Emma McKeon – 50m/100m/200m free; 100m fly
- Ariarne Titmus – 200m/400m/800m free
- Shayna Jack – 50m/100m/200m free
- Brianna Throssell – 100m/200m free; 100m/200m fly
- Maddie Groves – 100m free; 100m fly
- Madi Wilson – 100m back; 50m/100m/200m free
- Leah Neale – 50m/100m/200m/400m free
- Maddie Gough – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free
- Minna Atherton – 100m/200m back
- Kaylee McKeown (17) – 100m/200m back; 100m/200m free; 200m IM
- Taylor McKeown – 100m/200m breast
- Jenna Strauch – 100m/200m breast
- Abbey Harkin – 100m/200m breast; 200m free; 200m/400m IM
- Blair Evans – 200m/400m IM
- Kiah Melverton – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free
- Kareena Lee – 200m/1500m free
- Mikkayla Sheridan – 100m/200m/400m free; 100m/200m fly; 200m back
- Lani Pallister (17) – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free
- Gabriella Peiniger (17) – 100m fly; 200m IM; 100m back; 200m free
- Mollie O’Callaghan (15) – 50m/100m free; 100m/200m back
