Chalmers Adds 100 Fly To Freestyle Trio For Aussie World Trials

2019 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA WORLD TRIALS

20-year-old Kyle Chalmers has entered 4 events at the 2019 Swimming Australia World Trials, with one of them not being freestyle. The 2016 Olympic champion in the 100m free has been dabbling in the men’s fly events, both the 100m and 200m, for some time now, and has chosen to enter the former for the Trials happening in Brisbane early next month.

Chalmers’ name occupies the #3 seed in the start list for the 100m fly holding a personal best of 52.07. That mark was achieved at the 2019 Aussie Nationals, where the Marion swimmer collected 4 national titles, including that fly event, as well as his other entries for Brisbane of the 50m/100m/200m freestyle.

Sitting ahead of Chalmers in the 100m fly is top-seeded swimmer from Western Australia Grant Irvine, who holds an entry time of 51.50, although is personal best is represented by the 51.00 clocked at the 2017 World Championships. His 51.50 came at last year’s Commonwealth Games where Irvine collected the bronze behind winner Chad Le Clos of South Africa and James Guy of Great Britain.

Also seeded ahead of Chalmers is David Morgan, the TSS Aquatics swimmer who finished 9th in this event at the Olympics in Rio with a time of 51.75. He produced a 51.80 for 5th place at last year’s Pan Pacs, with Irvine notching 51.65 for 4th ahead of him there in Tokyo.

As much as Chalmers is the one to beat in the aforementioned freestyle events, his 100m fly is the riskiest of his entries and he’ll need a personal best to beat the established fly racers, as well as even make the stiff 51.31 QT dictated by Swimming Australia. With that quick of a selection standard, Chalmers is needing to drop well over half a second to make an individual roster spot happen.

But the 100m fly does fall on the very first day, which gives Chalmers an opportunity to not only race fresh, but also warm-up for his later freestyle events, which fall on days 2 (200 free), 4 (100 free) and 6 (50 free)