Start Lists Published For 2019 Swimming Australia World Trials

2019 Swimming Australia World Trials

If you saw our High-Level Meet Calendar of international meets go out earlier today, then you know the Swimming Australia World Trials are on the horizon. This is not to be mistaken for the Australian National Championships, which already took place this past April.

The 6-day meet taking place June 9th-14th at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre is the sole competition qualifying Australian swimmers for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. Per the official selection policy, the 1st and 2nd placed athletes in each Olympic event will be eligible for selection, provided they meet or exceed the minimum time standards included in the grid below.

If only the 1st placed athlete equals or betters the selection time, then just that one athlete will be selected, while the roster spot will remain empty if no athlete achieves the minimum mark.

We’ve linked the final start list in the bullet points above and will be producing follow-up posts highlighting specific swimmers’ line-ups, as well as any surprises, so stay tuned for additional articles on this competition.