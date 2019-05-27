Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kayla Han Breaks 10 & Under National Age Group Record in 200 LCM IM

10-year old Kayla Han of BREA Aquatics in California aged up with a bang this weekend at the Speedo Grand Challenge meet in Irvine.

In her last race as a 10 & under, Han swam a 2:28.70 in the 200 long course meter IM. That took more than 2 seconds off the old record of 2:30.97 that was set in 2016 by Illinoisan Leah Hayes. Hayes still holds 3 other 10 & under records in long course – her 200 IM (which broke Elizabeth Beisel’s record) was part of a stretch where she broke 5 records in 8 days.

In December, Han also broke the National Age Group Record in the 200 yard IM when she swam a 2:13.33. That swim was a record by almost a full second.

Splits for Han’s race, like many at the Grand Challenge, are not available.

See her 200 Yard IM Record from late last year below:

 

The michael phelps caterpillar

WOW!!!!!! I went faster when I was 15 though.

