Kayla Han Breaks 10 & Under Record in 200 IM

10-year old Kayla Han of Brea Aquatics has broken the National Age Group Record in the 200 yard IM. Swimming at the Winter Age Group Championships in Palm Springs, California, Han won all 8 races that she entered, including a 2:13.33 in the 200 IM – part of a 1-2-3 Brea sweep with her teammates Avery Chu and Angelica Mom taking 2nd and 3rd.

That swim breaks the 10 & under National Age Group Record of 2:14.30 that was set by Mia Tandingan in 2015.

Han’s previous best time in the event was a 2:15.14, done a month ago. She had been a 2:19 entering the 2018-2019 short course season, and has now dropped 6 seconds in the event.

She was also about a second short of the NAG Record in the 100 free (55.94, off a 54.89); and about 8-tenths from Claire Tuggle’s record in the 200 free (1:59.07 off a 1:58.20).

Other Han Wins:

50 free – 26.11

100 free – 55.94

200 free – 1:59.07

100 breast – 1:12.60

100 IM – 1:03.64

200 IM – 2:13.33

200 free relay – 25.78 anchor split (1:54.82 total team time)

200 medley relay – 34.04 breaststroke split (2:11.74 total team time)

Record-Setting Race Video: