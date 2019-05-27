High-Level International Meets For June 2019

June ramps up with more international swimming competition, including the CCAN Swimming Championships in Barbados, the Chinese Summer Nationals, as well as the Australian World Championship Swimming Trials.

The month also brings the start of this year’s Mare Nostrum Tour, along with Swedish Championships, New Zealand Championships, the French Open and more, with many of June’s meets sanctioned as Tokyo 202 qualifying competitions.

Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.

International Meets – June 2019



+2019 FINA World Championships-qualifying event

*2020 Tokyo Olympic Games-qualifying event

06/01 – 06/02 – Prague 2019

06/06 – 06/09 – 2019 Santa Clara Swim Club International Meet, Santa Clara, CA, USA+

06/07 – 06/09 – Black Sea Cup, Varna, Bulgaria+

06/07 – 06/09 – Internationales Schwimfest Neheim, Germany

06/08 – 06/09 – Mare Nostrum Monte Carlo

06/08 – 06/09 – Speedo Meeting, Wels, Austria

06/08 – 06/09 – City of Imola Trophy, Italy

06/09 – 06/14 – Australian Swim Trials+*

06/11 – 06/12 – Mare Nostrum Canet en Rousillon+*

06/12 – 06/15 – TYR Pro Swim Series, Clovis, CA, USA+*

06/13 – 06/16 – Chinese Summer National Swimming Championships+*

06/14 – 06/16 – GP Kranj Open National Championships, Slovenia*

06/15 – 06/16 – Trofeu Ciutat de Barcelona+*

06/17 – 06/21 – New Zealand Open Swimming Championships+*

06/18 – 06/19 – French Open+*

06/19 – 06/22 – 15th Singapore National Swimming Championships+*

06/20 – 06/23 – George Block Invite, San Antonio, TX, USA

06/20 – 06/23 – Bahamas National Championships, Nassau, Bahamas+*

06/20 – 06/23 – Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions, Mission Viejo, CA, USA+

06/20 – 06/23 – Czech Republic Summer Championships+*

06/20 – 06/22 – Latvian Swimming Championships

06/20 – 06/22 – NAC Summer Sizzler, Nashville, TN, USA

06/21 – 06/23 – Sette Colli Trophy, Rome, Italy+

06/21 – 06/23 – Croatian Open National Championships+*

06/21 – 06/23 – Dutch Open Championships+*

06/22 – 06/23 – International Swimming Ravne, Slovenia*

06/22 – 06/23 – Belgrade Trophy, Serbia*

06/26 – 06/29 – Budapest Open+*

06/27 – 06/30 – Finnish Nationals+*

06/27 – 06/30 – Scottish National Open Swimming Championships+

06/28 – 07/02 – XXXII CCCAN Swimming Championships, Bridgetown, Barbados+*

06/28 – 06/29 – Israel Trials+*

06/28 – 07/02 – Swedish Championships, Malmoe, Sweden+*

06/28 – 06/30 – Swiss Summer Championships+*

06/29 – 06/30 – Circuito Open Comunidad de Madrid+*

06/29 – 06/30 – Luxembourg Open Swimming National Championships+*

06/29 – 06/30 – Speedo Fast Water Meet, Netherlands