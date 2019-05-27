Summer McIntosh Hits NAG Number 15, Another In Relay At Time Trial

Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh set her 15th Canadian National Age Group Record in the 11-12 category last Wednesday in a time trial at her home pool in Etobicoke.

The 12-year-old swam a time of 2:17.03 in the SCM 200 IM, breaking the 34-year-old record previously held by Allison Higson (2:19.25) by over two seconds. Higson was also a member of the Etobicoke Swim Club.

McIntosh’s previous best time was 2:19.55 from the A-B Meet held in Etobicoke back in January.

In addition to this individual record, she was also a part of the girls 4×50 free relay that set a NAG of it’s own in a time of 1:51.09. The team of McIntosh (27.88), Sylvia Statkevicius (27.65), Delia Lloyd (28.18), and Maya Bezanson (27.38) combined to sneak under the 2013 record held by Pointe-Claire (1:51.12).

Etobicoke now holds all five SCM relay records for the girls 11-12 age group. Between short course and long course, they hold nine of the ten records, with McIntosh being on all of them.

Here’s a look at the updated list of McIntosh’s 11-12 individual records:

MCINTOSH CANADIAN NAGS