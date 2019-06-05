Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hungarians Kozma & Bohus To Iron Swim, Kapas To London Roar

Three Hungarians have been named to International Swimming League (ISL) rosters so far this week, with Boglarka Kapas heading to London Roar, while Domink Kozma and Richard Bohus have been added to Iron Swim.

26-year-old Kapas continues a storied career capped by 800m freestyle gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. She is a 6-time European Champion, most recently claiming gold in the 200m fly last year in Glasgow. At the 2019 Hungarian Nationals, the versatile ace raced her way to the Hungarian World Championships roster across 4 individual events, including the 200m free, 400m free, 800m free and 200m fly.

Örülök, hogy részese lehetek az új @iswimleague versenysorozatnak a @isl_londonroar csapatában! Köszönöm, hogy beválasztottatok, már varom a versenyeket!😊💪🏼 I’m happy to be a part of the @iswimleague series, thank you @isl_londonroar for having me on the team! Can’t wait for the competitions to start!😊💪🏼

28-year-old Kozma was a member of Hungary’s bronze medal-winning 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. This past March at the Hungarian Nationals, Kozma put up the 2nd fastest 200m free mark of his career, a time of 1:45.77 that remains the 6th fastest performance in the world this season.

Hatalmas megtiszteltetés csatlakozni az @iron_isl Teamhez, egy új úszó versenysorozatban az ISL Ligában. @iswimleague_news Köszönöm a bizalmat, azon leszek, hogy pontokkal háláljam 😀🤙👊@hosszukatinka 🏊‍♂️ 🏊‍♂️ 🏊‍♂️ /It’s an honor to be the part of such a new swim league. @iswimleague_news . ISL is an amazing opportinuty for our sport to grow bigger. Thanks for @iron_isl that you believe me./🤙😎👊 @myproteinhu @bvsc_zuglo_kozponti @bvscswimming #proud #isl #islleague #islswimmer #islswimleague #champions #swim #swimmerlife #swimming #teamiron #bvsc #bvscswimming #bvsczuglo #myproteinathlete #myprotein

Finally, 26-year-old former Arizona State University Sun Devil Bohus was also a member of that Hungarian men’s 4x100m free relay in Budapest, his first World Championships medal. He made the Hungarian squad for Gwangju in the men’s 50m and 100m back, the latter of which he nailed a lifetime best of 53.99 in 2017 leading off the men’s 4x100m free relay at Worlds, with the squad finishing 4th overall.

⁣ I’m thrilled to announce that I will represent @iron_isl in the upcoming @iswimleague!🏊🏼‍♂️🏆 It’s an honor to be the part of this family! Thanks @hosszukatinka for this amazing opportunity I will make up for it!💪🏼😎⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ——⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Óriási örömmel jelentem be Nektek, hogy az újonnan induló @iswimleague-ben a @iron_isl -t képviselhetem! 🏊🏼‍♂️🏆Hatalmas megtiszteltetés, hogy részese lehetek ennek a csapatnak! Köszönöm a lehetőséget @hosszukatinka, igyekszem kellőképpen helyt állni!💪🏼😎⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ——⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ @bvsc_zuglo_kozponti @bvscswimming #ISL #Isl2019 #TeamIron #bvsc #bvscswimming

London Roar roster as of June 5th:

Cate Campbell Adam Peaty
Bronte Campbell James Guy
Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers
Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington
Holly Barratt Alex Graham
Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil
Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox
Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy
Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda
Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza
Marie Wattel Duncan Scott
Sarah Vasey
Holly Hibbott
Boglarka Kapas

Iron Swim roster as of June 5th:

Katinka Hosszu Robert Glinta
Alia Atkinson David Verraszto
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Vlad Morozov
Fanny Lecluyse Jesse Puts
Jessica Vall Jeremy Desplanches
Kira Toussaint PJ Stevens
Mie Nielsen Arno Kamminga
Jenna Laukkanen Pieter Timmers
Kimberly Buys Henrik Christiansen
Kim Busch Kristof Milak
Zsuzsanna Jakabos Sebastian Sabo
Ajna Kesely Dominik Kozma
Richard Bohus

 

Jimbo

She got bronze in rio not gold

13 minutes ago
ytho

Nice to read about it, but the article has some inaccuracies

19 seconds ago

