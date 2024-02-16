2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Relay Start Lists

The lineups for the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay heats at the Doha 2024 World Championships are now public.

Defending champions Great Britain have opted to go with Matthew Richards, Jack McMillan, Max Litchfield, and Joe Litchfield for today’s prelims. Richards won the 2023 World title in the individual 200 free, but opted to only focus on the 100 free here in Doha. He placed 4th in yesterday’s 100 free final. McMillan is a 1:46-range 200 freestyler, so he should play a pivotal role in today’s relay. It’s anticipated that Duncan Scott will join the finals squad later, so Team GB looks to be a feature on the podium again this year.

Team USA is leading off with the bronze medalist from the individual event, Luke Hobson. Sprint specialist Hunter Armstrong will swim the second leg, while David Johnston and Shaine Casas will comprise the rest of the relay. Armstrong has never broken the 1:50-barrier in the event, while Johnston (1:49.70) and Casas (1:47.88) have. Carson Foster will almost certainly be on the finals quartet with Hobson, but the other two spots seem up for grabs.

China, who claimed gold in the men’s 4×100 free on day one, are anchoring with Pan Zhanle. Pan ripped a new world record in the 100 free leading off the gold medal relay on day one, and won the individual event yesterday.

South Korea is expected to be a major contender in this relay alongside Great Britain. Hwang Sunwoo, who won the 200 free title on night three, will anchor them this morning. Kim Woomin, who snagged gold in the men’s 400 free on night one, will take over third leg duties.

Brazil, Canada, and Italy are among the other contenders in this race. Brazil is leading off with Fernando Scheffer, who won bronze in the 200 free at the Tokyo Olympics. Canada is slotting Finlay Knox into the opening leg, after winning 200 IM gold last night with a strong freestyle leg.

Danas Rapsys, who grabbed individual silver in the 200 free on night three, will lead off Lithuania in heat one.

FULL LINEUPS

Heat 1:

Lane 1 – Bulgaria (Mitsin, Bratanov, Levterov, Yanchev)

Lane 2 – Poland (Sieradzki, Chowaniec, Filipiak, Sztolcman)

Lane 3 – Brazil (Scheffer, Costa, Oliveira De Moraes, Correia)

Lane 4 – United States ( Luke Hobson , Hunter Armstrong , David Johnston, Shaine Casas )

Lane 5 – China (Ji, Zhang, Wang, Pan)

Lane 6 – Spain (Dominguez, Castro, De Celis Montalban, Quijada Roldan)

Lane 7 – Lithuania (Rapsys, Navikonis, Lukminas, Jazdauskas)

Heat 2: