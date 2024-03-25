2024 Women’s NCAA D1 Champs: See Historic Team And Individual Finishes Here

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
Like the fast facts before and in the middle of the meet, we’ve decided to put together facts about the final results from the 2024 NCAA Women’s Championships.
Individual Finishes
- Nebraska’s Gena Jorgenson finished 8th in the 1650 freestyle becoming the first swimmer from the program to make an NCAA podium since 2001, before Jorgenson was even born. Jorgenson was born on January 4th, 2004.
- Emily Lundgren of Washington State earned a B final swim and finished 14th in the 200 breast in finals. That was the program’s first finalist since 2007. Lundgren notably just missed out on the A final as she tied USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler in prelims and then was in a swim-off.
- Cincinnati’s Joleigh Crye became the team’s first finalist since 2017 as she made the B final of the 100 breast.
- UCLA had two swimmers make the final of the 400 IM. Paige MacEachern (A final) and Rosie Murphy (B final) made history as the event was the first time the school had two finalists in the same event since 2011.
- Louisville diver Else Praasterink had the program’s highest finish in a diving event in school history as she was 4th in the platform event.
Team Finishes
- Indiana tied their program record with a 7th place finish as a team. They’ve finished 7th three times now with the first un 2016 and again in 2023.
- Louisville women have seven top six finished in the last nine championships.
- The Florida women finished 3rd as a team their best program finish in 14 years
- The Ohio State Buckeyes finished 9th, earning their fourth top-10 finish in a row. That is the longest consecutive streak of top-ten finishes.
- The Stanford women finished 5th, continuing their streak of finishing in the top 10, that now stands at 43 years. That means the Stanford women have been in the top 10 at every NCAA Championship.
- The Tennessee women finished 4th as a team earning their highest finish since 2013
- The NC State women’s 9th place finish gives them a five-year streak of finishing in the top 10.
- Duke’s 16th place finish marked the best in program history as they scored 80 points