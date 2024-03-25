Abby McCulloh FULL 1,650 Free Post Race Interview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
University of Georgia junior Abby McCulloh became the first woman to win an NCAA swimming title for the Bulldogs since 2016 on Saturday, touching first in the 1,650 freestyle. McCulloh did this in her home pool of Athens and became the first woman under head coach Stefanie Moreno-Williams to win a title as well.