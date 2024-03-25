Abby McCulloh FULL 1,650 Free Post Race Interview

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

University of Georgia junior Abby McCulloh became the first woman to win an NCAA swimming title for the Bulldogs since 2016 on Saturday, touching first in the 1,650 freestyle. McCulloh did this in her home pool of Athens and became the first woman under head coach Stefanie Moreno-Williams to win a title as well.

