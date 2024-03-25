Russian Swimmers Allowed To Compete Under National Flag In Bosnia and Herzegovina

Russian swimmers will be eligible to represent their national flag at an upcoming meet in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

World Aquatics confirmed to Russian state-sponsored news agency TASS that the athletes will be able to wear the Russian flag at the 2024 Ana Cuckovic International meet, scheduled for April 13-14 in the Bosnian and Herzegovinian city of Banja Luka.

Russian swimmers can represent their country due to the meet welcoming international swimmers but it not being organized by World Aquatics, the global governing body said in a statement sent to TASS.

“This competition is not organized by World Aquatics,” the statement reads. “The only Russian athletes who will be able to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games are those who are registered as Individual Neutral Athletes.”

It was only earlier this month that it was confirmed that Russian athletes would only be eligible to compete at the Paris Olympics as individual neutral athletes, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to ban them from competing under the Russian flag.

The CAS specifically zeroed in on Russia’s annexation of regional sporting organizations in Ukraine as the primary reason behind the decision, as it violated the Olympic Charter.

In the aftermath of the CAS upholding the IOC decision, it was confirmed that medals won by Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be displayed in the official medal table—in 2021, medals won by Russians were displayed in the table when they represented the Russian Olympic Committee.

It was also announced that Russians and Belarusians would be banned from participating in the Opening Ceremonies at the Paris Games, a decision that has led to backlash in Russia.

“It undoubtedly contradicts the basic ideology of the Olympic Movement and is absolutely detrimental to the IOC reputation,” said, Dmitry Peskov, a Russian Presidential spokesperson.

A decision on the Closing Ceremonies is expected to come at a later date.

