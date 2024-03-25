Gretchen Walsh Named CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for Women’s Division I Swimming

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Virginia junior swimmer Gretchen Walsh was named the CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving, the third-straight year where a Virginia Cavalier has taken home the honor.

CSCAA honors are voted on by CSCAA-Member Division I head swimming coaches and head diving coaches who participate at the NCAA Championship meet.

She was joined by her coach Todd DeSorbo and University of North Carolina Aranza Vazquez as the major award winners from this weekend’s championships in Athens, Georgia.

Walsh had a meet for the record-books, one that will launch a thousand debates over coming decades. She won all three of her individual events (50 free, 100 fly, 100 free), all in mind-bending times that are the fastest ever in those races.

She scored the maximum 60 points at the meet, tied with her sister Alex Walsh (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast), but voters gave the edge to to Gretchen’s record haul.

Gretchen Walsh also swam legs on all four of Virginia’s winning relays: the 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay.

200 Medley Relay – 22.10 backstroke split (1:31.58 overall relay)

50 free – 20.37 (all the records)

200 free relay – 20.23 (1:24.05 overall relay)

100 fly – 47.42 (all the records)

400 Medley Relay – 48.26 backstroke split (3:21.01 overall relay)

100 free – 44.83 (all the records)

400 Free Relay – 45.17 rolling start split (3:05.89 overall relay)

DeSorbo, meanwhile, coached the Walsh sisters and the rest of the team to a fourth consecutive NCAA Championships for the Cavaliers. That ties him with former Cal coach Teri McKeever as the fourth-most women’s titles by a head coach all-time.

UNC’s Aranza Vazquez swept the springboard events at the NCAA Championships for the second straight season to win her second straight CSCAA Diver of the Year Award and the second in program history.

A senior, Vazquez is eligible for a 5th year next season.