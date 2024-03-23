2024 W. NCAAs: Jasmine Nocentini Delivers an Upset on a Predictable Night (Pick ‘Em Day 3)

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

One of the unpredictable results of the NCAA Championships so far came on Friday, with Virginia transfer Jasmine Nocentini winning the women’s 100 breaststroke against a loaded field.

Only 74 out of 439 entries correctly picked Nocentini to win the race.

While that was an upset, based on the pick distribution, it wasn’t a massive upset – if only because in a wide-open race, a ton of different swimmers received big action to win.

Specifically, five different swimmers were chosen on at least one entry:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke, Pick-to-Win Distribution

Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 131

Lydia Jacoby, Texas – 130

Kaitlyn Dobler, USC – 95

Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia – 75

Anna Elendt, Texas – 8

With a lot of obvious favorites to this point of the meet, thanks in large part to the utter dominance of the Walsh sisters, that is the first race of the meet that didn’t have a clear favorite (although one of those clear favorites, Virginia in the 800 free relay, didn’t wind up winning – Florida did).

For example, 425 out of 439 entries correctly picked Alex Walsh to win the 400 IM; 436 of 439 entries correctly picked Alex Walsh to win the 100 fly (Emma Sticklen and Gabi Albiero were each chosen once, one entry didn’t make a pick); 415 out of 539 entries correctly picked Bella Sims to win the 200 free; 434 out of 439 entries correctly picked Katharine Berkoff to win the 100 back; and 437 out of 439 entries correctly picked Virginia to win the 400 medley relay.

The only entries that didn’t pick Virginia were entries that didn’t complete their choices.

So aside from Nocentini, Friday night went as-expected at the top of the podiums.

It was in the 2nd-4th positions, then, where the top players made their separation, including DirtyUndies, the day 3 winner. DirtyUnders correctly picked all four spots in the 400 IM, the 100 breast, the 400 medley relay, and in the 100 fly had the right four swimmers (just in the wrong order).

For their effort, DirtyUndies will receive an A3 Power Chute and an A3 t-shirt.

Day 3 Event Winners:

400 IM – Alex Walsh, Virginia, 3:55.97

100 fly – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 47.42 (NCAA, American, US Open Record)

200 free – Bella Sims, Florida, 1:40.90

100 breast – Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia, 56.09

100 back – Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.55

3-meter diving – Aranza Vazquez Montano, North Carolina, 364.75

400 medley relay – Virginia, 3:21.01 (NCAA, US Open Record)

SwimSwam’s Yanyan Li finished tied-for-6th on day 3 thanks in part to her Nocentini pick. Yanyan has been on the Nocentini bandwagon all season – she was the only SwimSwam writer to pick that win pre-season.

Day 3 Standings (Daily)

Rank Username Day 1 Total Day 2 Total Day 3 Total Total to Date 1 DirtyUndies 12 56 90 158 2 hoodawg123 23 45 86 154 3 woleai 16 54 82 152 3 green 19 53 82 154 3 rkoch 23 42 82 147 6 Logsthedog 20 56 80 156 6 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 80 139 8 SalParadise 21 53 79 153 8 tucson swimfan 12 37 79 128 8 njcarpenter8 5 52 79 136 8 Bradentiff 16 56 79 151 12 rememberwhen 16 50 78 144 12 Ashe 19 46 78 143 12 HunterHye 15 56 78 149 12 JB123 18 49 78 145 16 CoachG-eezy 12 54 77 143 16 Josh Thompson 24 42 77 143 16 SwimCoachBS 13 52 77 142 16 NWB01 13 46 77 136 20 Greg17815 12 45 76 133 20 Unmet Goal 18 48 76 142 20 RealSlimThomas 9 50 76 135 20 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 76 141 20 Just A Swammer 10 45 76 131 20 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 76 130 26 packfan31 21 49 75 145 26 JaySock 15 53 75 143 26 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 75 132 26 Claire 16 53 75 144 26 OldManButterfly 13 53 75 141 26 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 75 129 26 cab504 23 49 75 147 33 yuupletsgetit 16 41 74 131 33 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 74 147 33 ACLF 22 46 74 142 33 OldBay 22 49 74 145 33 Unknown Swammer 14 45 74 133 33 Tantanwinz 9 45 74 128 33 Swimmerdre24 15 44 74 133 33 Danny 16 50 74 140 33 Owjo 16 43 74 133 42 Brian!!!!! 15 41 73 129 42 holla back gurl 12 52 73 137 42 TheRealSam 14 52 73 139 42 Ethebanger 20 53 73 146 42 Guchi 13 42 73 128 42 Billkeyaz 17 53 73 143 42 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 73 140 42 Parliment of Owls 6 47 73 126 42 nsettembrine 15 50 73 138 42 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 73 135 42 w&mswim 19 45 73 137 53 BstrokeDevil 16 52 72 140 53 MissM 15 55 72 142 53 Waterbug071317 13 27 72 112 53 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 72 130 53 maarijka 22 47 72 141 53 kswims 18 52 72 142 53 PVSFree 17 51 72 140 53 k8thegr8 12 49 72 133 53 Vst5911 15 47 72 134 53 swimbrim 21 47 72 140 53 AlexRoberts 21 34 72 127 53 jclark36 11 45 72 128 53 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 72 140 53 Towelie 18 45 72 135 53 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 72 135 53 NCAP#1 12 50 72 134 53 SC 12 49 72 133 70 granite 17 52 71 140 70 Ryan Allen 18 39 71 128 70 rachelkxo 16 50 71 137 70 backstrokebro 21 52 71 144 70 forsomereason 19 48 71 138 70 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 71 131 70 BigRedFanClub 14 36 71 121 70 Goob 18 42 71 131 70 Swim Alchemist 16 56 71 143 70 James Bond 15 46 71 132 70 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 71 135 70 Uswm2slo 15 49 71 135 70 Willy 11 38 71 120 70 BuckI 16 57 71 144 70 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 71 130 70 heyheyhey 18 45 71 134 70 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 71 132 87 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 70 134 87 Swimmer I.M 12 49 70 131 87 MacMachine 15 38 70 123 87 Sherry Smit 12 43 70 125 87 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 70 122 87 Teamwiess 15 55 70 140 87 Wade 20 46 70 136 87 Andrew Iverson 11 32 70 113 87 DeSorboEffect 15 56 70 141 87 Jameso1 8 39 70 117 87 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70 140 87 Rumbuns 25 52 70 147 87 Clay 16 38 70 124 87 Coach Dani MX 11 41 70 122 101 William_Skinner41762 14 42 69 125 101 DrSwammer 16 53 69 138 101 BeefEater 16 50 69 135 101 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69 138 101 JRLSWIM 17 57 69 143 101 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 69 136 101 kiwifruit 17 57 69 143 101 IUSwammer 16 40 69 125 101 pilkka777 12 53 69 134 101 M&m minis 17 46 69 132 101 Ben17 17 46 69 132 101 hoos25 15 49 69 133 101 The Penguin 15 58 69 142 101 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 69 145 101 flyboygreed 14 41 69 124 101 backstrokesbest 25 43 69 137 101 BOLO 15 52 69 136 101 Jack Ellison 20 46 69 135 101 ePain 15 46 69 130 120 carkingtom 19 45 68 132 120 nycbirds 18 56 68 142 120 Swim mom 20 40 68 128 120 Bob1 17 53 68 138 120 4 up 0 down 11 59 68 138 120 AVD fan club 14 50 68 132 120 Swim Shady 14 44 68 126 120 swammermom 11 47 68 126 120 Tree boy 18 50 68 136 120 cesalaur 13 48 68 129 120 zdh 13 42 68 123 120 Isaac 20 53 68 141 120 RMS 21 59 68 148 120 HSWIMMER97 11 54 68 133 120 Bruh (womens) 11 49 68 128 120 B1Gslay 9 56 68 133 120 maxcorn57 20 63 68 151 120 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 68 137 120 kaccornero 12 45 68 125 120 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 68 135 120 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 68 147 120 swammer2270 20 42 68 130 142 SwimTeach 15 43 67 125 142 Kt1212 12 49 67 128 142 kg1296 15 41 67 123 142 Bub09 15 49 67 131 142 Hold my tea 20 34 67 121 142 EMH16 23 45 67 135 142 WSCoach 19 38 67 124 142 Marzipan 15 47 67 129 142 emptynestcoach 15 41 67 123 142 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 67 126 142 W 19 50 67 136 142 slackerswimmer 20 49 67 136 142 Jallen 12 53 67 132 142 neffry 16 57 67 140 142 mds 12 49 67 128 142 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 67 130 142 FlipnGo 17 46 67 130 142 Dneil12 20 46 67 133 142 Old Swim Coach 20 57 67 144 142 olvia dunne 16 50 67 133 142 Roxanne Debris 11 52 67 130 142 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 67 145 142 Kingsley 18 57 67 142 142 JTL 18 48 67 133 166 jswims 15 53 66 134 166 reesierose118 20 49 66 135 166 HuddyHarris 26 50 66 142 166 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 66 127 166 RG59 12 49 66 127 166 WaltLongmire 15 58 66 139 166 zard 19 42 66 127 166 Vbott23 15 48 66 129 166 Jlynk 21 50 66 137 166 EmmaLynne16 11 46 66 123 166 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 66 133 166 celo_11 15 48 66 129 166 Noah 20 45 66 131 166 Peaches 15 45 66 126 166 smalle22 16 48 66 130 166 Shugo 18 45 66 129 166 Ajansz 15 53 66 134 166 oms2024 16 49 66 131 166 dixiedog722 16 36 66 118 166 fluidg 20 46 66 132 166 BooneSwim 11 53 66 130 166 The_Turmanator 26 56 66 148 166 Maxilla 16 52 66 134 166 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 66 130 190 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 65 127 190 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 65 131 190 flyohwhy 18 46 65 129 190 whoisthis 19 43 65 127 190 JR123469 11 50 65 126 190 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65 130 190 Juliagg07 19 41 65 125 190 UF >>> 19 44 65 128 190 Friuti 12 52 65 129 190 Go Blue 15 48 65 128 190 Johnny Pash 16 54 65 135 190 Njames08 23 53 65 141 190 scall127 15 51 65 131 190 Josh in the can 15 53 65 133 190 Ericmay16 14 56 65 135 190 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65 130 190 Britt6210 16 52 65 133 190 hilart1284 20 45 65 130 190 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 65 126 190 Davidgoggins 11 40 65 116 190 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 65 139 190 Aquamann22 25 41 65 131 190 Sports Lover 22 48 65 135 190 JBish 14 53 65 132 190 swim6847 19 49 65 133 190 500kick 19 45 65 129 190 Captain Salmon 17 60 65 142 190 allip13 22 50 65 137 190 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 65 133 219 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 64 139 219 Swimmer24 21 49 64 134 219 Perc.olator 12 49 64 125 219 Brian G 17 37 64 118 219 Coach Hawk 12 53 64 129 219 WahooSwimFan 19 37 64 120 219 ETHS-JV 15 45 64 124 219 Anthony G 23 55 64 142 219 Swimmom3 6 45 64 115 219 Zach 20 42 64 126 219 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 64 131 219 Pance 20 52 64 136 219 shein2016 16 45 64 125 219 em18 12 45 64 121 219 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 64 131 219 Ham S&D 13 45 64 122 219 mhowell 8 56 64 128 219 Orangedude 14 40 64 118 219 cvh123 16 49 64 129 219 Stefano 18 49 64 131 219 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 64 121 219 KCB 20 51 64 135 219 tooturnt 22 49 64 135 219 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 64 100 219 DarNguyen 16 56 64 136 244 DAK 18 42 63 123 244 richteller 12 48 63 123 244 swimfan28 18 46 63 127 244 mspann97 11 36 63 110 244 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 63 123 244 DragonSwim 18 52 63 133 244 Not Even Close 16 52 63 131 244 csc151 12 49 63 124 244 swimmer1028083 14 49 63 126 244 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 63 145 244 DrStarr 20 43 63 126 244 RobinDallaV 15 58 63 136 244 Tytythefishguy 11 45 63 119 244 BEARCATS2010 16 44 63 123 244 Eric Bang 15 52 63 130 244 NHSwimCoach 15 40 63 118 244 Walls 16 61 63 140 244 33swimmer 12 48 63 123 244 UMUSwammer 15 44 63 122 244 GoMFBeers 15 50 63 128 244 Timmy Cheng 15 53 63 131 244 washedupswammer 10 48 63 121 244 brucewv 19 57 63 139 244 SwimGeek 15 45 63 123 268 swimmermaddie 17 44 62 123 268 swimsns98 21 56 62 139 268 nickim317 17 57 62 136 268 The Best 19 49 62 130 268 Toetaf 21 48 62 131 268 StreamlineSteve 11 44 62 117 268 Storm S&D 13 48 62 123 268 Mac C 17 56 62 135 268 SWIM SAM 16 41 62 119 268 FSUswammer 19 57 62 138 268 Big Zippy 15 52 62 129 268 Hot Boy 12 49 62 123 268 VicMaster 16 52 62 130 281 swimswamswum24 19 52 61 132 281 GordoB18 14 39 61 114 281 (G)olden Bear 12 50 61 123 281 Misty 20 46 61 127 281 Troman22 12 41 61 114 281 Briman206 21 50 61 132 281 USAUSAUSA 15 52 61 128 281 Abertson 19 52 61 132 281 chubbers 12 45 61 118 281 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 61 130 281 marycatherine54321 19 60 61 140 281 NAZ92 10 42 61 113 281 pianoback 15 48 61 124 281 Kwazii 15 49 61 125 281 oxyswim 15 45 61 121 281 LPS1 21 59 61 141 281 jusqueen 16 42 61 119 281 mparisi22 18 43 61 122 281 gosharks 10 46 61 117 281 phoebe h 12 43 61 116 281 anmase010118 18 60 61 139 281 Dewey 17 59 61 137 281 HOO love 19 41 61 121 281 Aspidites 17 49 61 127 305 jaxjax 16 36 60 112 305 Brokeblock 16 44 60 120 305 SwimPop 17 52 60 129 305 Zach R. 16 57 60 133 305 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60 120 305 Rowotter 14 52 60 126 305 Justin 12 41 60 113 305 Scott C 18 52 60 130 305 Smitty4UGA 15 41 60 116 305 flintp3 16 49 60 125 305 James SwimSwam 19 46 60 125 305 TSwimming12 16 52 60 128 305 swimcoachkelley 20 57 60 137 305 rubyann 20 49 60 129 305 swimtigerz 18 52 60 130 305 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 60 119 305 DeepEnder 23 52 60 135 305 swimbradford03 16 53 60 129 305 valkyrie917 18 53 60 131 305 Shaddy419 12 44 60 116 325 Former swimmer 9 42 59 110 325 SwimDad1712 21 48 59 128 325 Chenward3pi 18 54 59 131 325 Vegas Gold 13 52 59 124 325 AFlyer 13 40 59 112 325 alphax 16 63 59 138 325 ThatSwimKid 25 55 59 139 325 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 59 125 325 MichaelB31 14 54 59 127 325 aynsleemae 18 47 59 124 325 ISU2004 15 46 59 120 325 DLFSwimMom 19 44 59 122 325 Tacstrength 12 56 59 127 325 HulkSwim 12 49 59 120 325 MJRwins 19 48 59 126 325 Plaster 11 41 59 111 325 ddn 17 47 59 123 342 The Barge 10 53 58 121 342 Tea rex 19 53 58 130 342 jachymerin 22 46 58 126 342 JSP – ATL 14 59 58 131 342 Anna Banana 12 37 58 107 342 aveswim 14 52 58 124 342 Blueabyss1117 12 53 58 123 342 The Yardinals 17 52 58 127 342 ORRDU1 15 44 58 117 342 Former Ute 15 52 58 125 342 StanfordH8er 17 56 58 131 342 NJSWIM 13 30 58 101 342 ryanjnoyes 17 48 58 123 342 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 58 111 342 Colorado 11 45 58 114 357 Waterlogged 19 39 57 115 357 ccos1127 13 37 57 107 357 Suziq 16 53 57 126 357 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 57 113 357 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 57 126 357 Cleanfilter19 16 52 57 125 357 BenL 19 45 57 121 357 JAndersonHoo 16 53 57 126 357 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 57 134 357 rainking32 14 54 57 125 357 Dr. Glogo 17 43 57 117 357 Thorn0315 15 57 57 129 357 Why so serious? 17 40 57 114 357 Njl0602 19 50 57 126 357 CavaDore 5 59 57 121 372 GinningCircle4 18 52 56 126 372 emoney117 18 53 56 127 372 Grizgirl 16 45 56 117 372 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 56 124 372 DrMama423 10 47 56 113 372 coachemup 12 49 56 117 372 ehk 19 60 56 135 372 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 56 110 372 Hint of Lime 17 49 56 122 372 Mallie Moo 12 53 56 121 372 NutZach 12 41 56 109 372 PhillyMark 12 49 56 117 384 superbigweiner 21 41 55 117 384 zmb 13 40 55 108 384 CargillK 21 52 55 128 384 nonrevhoofan 13 41 55 109 384 PACswim269 16 45 55 116 384 swimswum 5 48 55 108 384 mailroom lil bro 15 49 55 119 384 I love swimming! 17 34 55 106 392 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 54 96 392 VFL 15 60 54 129 392 [email protected] 17 50 54 121 392 saltie 14 49 54 117 392 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 54 102 392 Bella Thomas 20 45 54 119 392 mcelly22 17 45 54 116 392 swimtomswim 12 52 54 118 392 Krowe 17 43 54 114 392 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 54 110 392 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 54 127 392 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 54 98 392 MikeMikeMike 25 52 54 131 405 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 53 109 405 JJJJ 21 41 53 115 405 Lucas Caswell 11 39 53 103 405 KingDevil 18 39 53 110 405 pomerdawg 18 39 53 110 405 jlamb 0 37 53 90 405 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 53 119 405 Leducky 13 44 53 110 413 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 52 125 413 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 52 96 413 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 52 107 413 Swim2wim 19 39 52 110 413 GingerSwim 11 44 52 107 413 Bray 8 56 52 116 413 tkazansky86 16 33 52 101 413 Magyar36 11 42 52 105 413 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52 104 422 Willswim 15 50 51 116 422 Joey W. 11 44 51 106 422 MACswimretiree 14 37 51 102 422 Megabounda 15 40 51 106 422 Rockrochelle 15 34 51 100 422 Dawg Talk 19 39 51 109 428 CCSM2020 8 37 50 95 428 rossini 7 23 50 80 430 chickenlamp 14 45 49 108 430 LagenX 13 45 49 107 430 Austinf 17 28 49 94 433 Swimmax90 11 39 48 98 433 Jkoles 15 54 48 117 435 Snapperhawk 21 38 47 106 435 Quinn Ewers 13 45 47 105 437 Georgia_h 16 53 45 114 438 yumaogmtruther 19 46 44 109 439 rubyann 19 7 0 26

Day 3 Standings (Overall)