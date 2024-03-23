2024 W. NCAAs: Jasmine Nocentini Delivers an Upset on a Predictable Night (Pick ‘Em Day 3)

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Finals Live Recap
One of the unpredictable results of the NCAA Championships so far came on Friday, with Virginia transfer Jasmine Nocentini winning the women’s 100 breaststroke against a loaded field.
Only 74 out of 439 entries correctly picked Nocentini to win the race.
While that was an upset, based on the pick distribution, it wasn’t a massive upset – if only because in a wide-open race, a ton of different swimmers received big action to win.
Specifically, five different swimmers were chosen on at least one entry:
Women’s 100 Breaststroke, Pick-to-Win Distribution
- Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 131
- Lydia Jacoby, Texas – 130
- Kaitlyn Dobler, USC – 95
- Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia – 75
- Anna Elendt, Texas – 8
With a lot of obvious favorites to this point of the meet, thanks in large part to the utter dominance of the Walsh sisters, that is the first race of the meet that didn’t have a clear favorite (although one of those clear favorites, Virginia in the 800 free relay, didn’t wind up winning – Florida did).
For example, 425 out of 439 entries correctly picked Alex Walsh to win the 400 IM; 436 of 439 entries correctly picked Alex Walsh to win the 100 fly (Emma Sticklen and Gabi Albiero were each chosen once, one entry didn’t make a pick); 415 out of 539 entries correctly picked Bella Sims to win the 200 free; 434 out of 439 entries correctly picked Katharine Berkoff to win the 100 back; and 437 out of 439 entries correctly picked Virginia to win the 400 medley relay.
The only entries that didn’t pick Virginia were entries that didn’t complete their choices.
So aside from Nocentini, Friday night went as-expected at the top of the podiums.
It was in the 2nd-4th positions, then, where the top players made their separation, including DirtyUndies, the day 3 winner. DirtyUnders correctly picked all four spots in the 400 IM, the 100 breast, the 400 medley relay, and in the 100 fly had the right four swimmers (just in the wrong order).
For their effort, DirtyUndies will receive an A3 Power Chute and an A3 t-shirt.
Day 3 Event Winners:
- 400 IM – Alex Walsh, Virginia, 3:55.97
- 100 fly – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 47.42 (NCAA, American, US Open Record)
- 200 free – Bella Sims, Florida, 1:40.90
- 100 breast – Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia, 56.09
- 100 back – Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.55
- 3-meter diving – Aranza Vazquez Montano, North Carolina, 364.75
- 400 medley relay – Virginia, 3:21.01 (NCAA, US Open Record)
SwimSwam’s Yanyan Li finished tied-for-6th on day 3 thanks in part to her Nocentini pick. Yanyan has been on the Nocentini bandwagon all season – she was the only SwimSwam writer to pick that win pre-season.
