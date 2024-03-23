Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 W. NCAAs: Jasmine Nocentini Delivers an Upset on a Predictable Night (Pick ‘Em Day 3)

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

One of the unpredictable results of the NCAA Championships so far came on Friday, with Virginia transfer Jasmine Nocentini winning the women’s 100 breaststroke against a loaded field.

Only 74 out of 439 entries correctly picked Nocentini to win the race.

While that was an upset, based on the pick distribution, it wasn’t a massive upset – if only because in a wide-open race, a ton of different swimmers received big action to win.

Specifically, five different swimmers were chosen on at least one entry:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke, Pick-to-Win Distribution

  • Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 131
  • Lydia Jacoby, Texas – 130
  • Kaitlyn Dobler, USC – 95
  • Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia – 75
  • Anna Elendt, Texas – 8

With a lot of obvious favorites to this point of the meet, thanks in large part to the utter dominance of the Walsh sisters, that is the first race of the meet that didn’t have a clear favorite (although one of those clear favorites, Virginia in the 800 free relay, didn’t wind up winning – Florida did).

For example, 425 out of 439 entries correctly picked Alex Walsh to win the 400 IM; 436 of 439 entries correctly picked Alex Walsh to win the 100 fly (Emma Sticklen and Gabi Albiero were each chosen once, one entry didn’t make a pick); 415 out of 539 entries correctly picked Bella Sims to win the 200 free; 434 out of 439 entries correctly picked Katharine Berkoff to win the 100 back; and 437 out of 439 entries correctly picked Virginia to win the 400 medley relay.

The only entries that didn’t pick Virginia were entries that didn’t complete their choices.

So aside from Nocentini, Friday night went as-expected at the top of the podiums.

It was in the 2nd-4th positions, then, where the top players made their separation, including DirtyUndies, the day 3 winner. DirtyUnders correctly picked all four spots in the 400 IM, the 100 breast, the 400 medley relay, and in the 100 fly had the right four swimmers (just in the wrong order).

For their effort, DirtyUndies will receive an A3 Power Chute and an A3 t-shirt.

Day 3 Event Winners:

  • 400 IM – Alex Walsh, Virginia, 3:55.97
  • 100 fly – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 47.42 (NCAA, American, US Open Record)
  • 200 free – Bella Sims, Florida, 1:40.90
  • 100 breast – Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia, 56.09
  • 100 back – Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.55
  • 3-meter diving – Aranza Vazquez Montano, North Carolina, 364.75
  • 400 medley relay – Virginia, 3:21.01 (NCAA, US Open Record)

SwimSwam’s Yanyan Li finished tied-for-6th on day 3 thanks in part to her Nocentini pick. Yanyan has been on the Nocentini bandwagon all season – she was the only SwimSwam writer to pick that win pre-season.

Day 3 Standings (Daily)

Rank Username Day 1 Total Day 2 Total Day 3 Total Total to Date
1 DirtyUndies 12 56 90 158
2 hoodawg123 23 45 86 154
3 woleai 16 54 82 152
3 green 19 53 82 154
3 rkoch 23 42 82 147
6 Logsthedog 20 56 80 156
6 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 80 139
8 SalParadise 21 53 79 153
8 tucson swimfan 12 37 79 128
8 njcarpenter8 5 52 79 136
8 Bradentiff 16 56 79 151
12 rememberwhen 16 50 78 144
12 Ashe 19 46 78 143
12 HunterHye 15 56 78 149
12 JB123 18 49 78 145
16 CoachG-eezy 12 54 77 143
16 Josh Thompson 24 42 77 143
16 SwimCoachBS 13 52 77 142
16 NWB01 13 46 77 136
20 Greg17815 12 45 76 133
20 Unmet Goal 18 48 76 142
20 RealSlimThomas 9 50 76 135
20 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 76 141
20 Just A Swammer 10 45 76 131
20 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 76 130
26 packfan31 21 49 75 145
26 JaySock 15 53 75 143
26 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 75 132
26 Claire 16 53 75 144
26 OldManButterfly 13 53 75 141
26 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 75 129
26 cab504 23 49 75 147
33 yuupletsgetit 16 41 74 131
33 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 74 147
33 ACLF 22 46 74 142
33 OldBay 22 49 74 145
33 Unknown Swammer 14 45 74 133
33 Tantanwinz 9 45 74 128
33 Swimmerdre24 15 44 74 133
33 Danny 16 50 74 140
33 Owjo 16 43 74 133
42 Brian!!!!! 15 41 73 129
42 holla back gurl 12 52 73 137
42 TheRealSam 14 52 73 139
42 Ethebanger 20 53 73 146
42 Guchi 13 42 73 128
42 Billkeyaz 17 53 73 143
42 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 73 140
42 Parliment of Owls 6 47 73 126
42 nsettembrine 15 50 73 138
42 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 73 135
42 w&mswim 19 45 73 137
53 BstrokeDevil 16 52 72 140
53 MissM 15 55 72 142
53 Waterbug071317 13 27 72 112
53 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 72 130
53 maarijka 22 47 72 141
53 kswims 18 52 72 142
53 PVSFree 17 51 72 140
53 k8thegr8 12 49 72 133
53 Vst5911 15 47 72 134
53 swimbrim 21 47 72 140
53 AlexRoberts 21 34 72 127
53 jclark36 11 45 72 128
53 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 72 140
53 Towelie 18 45 72 135
53 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 72 135
53 NCAP#1 12 50 72 134
53 SC 12 49 72 133
70 granite 17 52 71 140
70 Ryan Allen 18 39 71 128
70 rachelkxo 16 50 71 137
70 backstrokebro 21 52 71 144
70 forsomereason 19 48 71 138
70 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 71 131
70 BigRedFanClub 14 36 71 121
70 Goob 18 42 71 131
70 Swim Alchemist 16 56 71 143
70 James Bond 15 46 71 132
70 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 71 135
70 Uswm2slo 15 49 71 135
70 Willy 11 38 71 120
70 BuckI 16 57 71 144
70 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 71 130
70 heyheyhey 18 45 71 134
70 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 71 132
87 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 70 134
87 Swimmer I.M 12 49 70 131
87 MacMachine 15 38 70 123
87 Sherry Smit 12 43 70 125
87 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 70 122
87 Teamwiess 15 55 70 140
87 Wade 20 46 70 136
87 Andrew Iverson 11 32 70 113
87 DeSorboEffect 15 56 70 141
87 Jameso1 8 39 70 117
87 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70 140
87 Rumbuns 25 52 70 147
87 Clay 16 38 70 124
87 Coach Dani MX 11 41 70 122
101 William_Skinner41762 14 42 69 125
101 DrSwammer 16 53 69 138
101 BeefEater 16 50 69 135
101 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69 138
101 JRLSWIM 17 57 69 143
101 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 69 136
101 kiwifruit 17 57 69 143
101 IUSwammer 16 40 69 125
101 pilkka777 12 53 69 134
101 M&m minis 17 46 69 132
101 Ben17 17 46 69 132
101 hoos25 15 49 69 133
101 The Penguin 15 58 69 142
101 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 69 145
101 flyboygreed 14 41 69 124
101 backstrokesbest 25 43 69 137
101 BOLO 15 52 69 136
101 Jack Ellison 20 46 69 135
101 ePain 15 46 69 130
120 carkingtom 19 45 68 132
120 nycbirds 18 56 68 142
120 Swim mom 20 40 68 128
120 Bob1 17 53 68 138
120 4 up 0 down 11 59 68 138
120 AVD fan club 14 50 68 132
120 Swim Shady 14 44 68 126
120 swammermom 11 47 68 126
120 Tree boy 18 50 68 136
120 cesalaur 13 48 68 129
120 zdh 13 42 68 123
120 Isaac 20 53 68 141
120 RMS 21 59 68 148
120 HSWIMMER97 11 54 68 133
120 Bruh (womens) 11 49 68 128
120 B1Gslay 9 56 68 133
120 maxcorn57 20 63 68 151
120 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 68 137
120 kaccornero 12 45 68 125
120 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 68 135
120 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 68 147
120 swammer2270 20 42 68 130
142 SwimTeach 15 43 67 125
142 Kt1212 12 49 67 128
142 kg1296 15 41 67 123
142 Bub09 15 49 67 131
142 Hold my tea 20 34 67 121
142 EMH16 23 45 67 135
142 WSCoach 19 38 67 124
142 Marzipan 15 47 67 129
142 emptynestcoach 15 41 67 123
142 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 67 126
142 W 19 50 67 136
142 slackerswimmer 20 49 67 136
142 Jallen 12 53 67 132
142 neffry 16 57 67 140
142 mds 12 49 67 128
142 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 67 130
142 FlipnGo 17 46 67 130
142 Dneil12 20 46 67 133
142 Old Swim Coach 20 57 67 144
142 olvia dunne 16 50 67 133
142 Roxanne Debris 11 52 67 130
142 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 67 145
142 Kingsley 18 57 67 142
142 JTL 18 48 67 133
166 jswims 15 53 66 134
166 reesierose118 20 49 66 135
166 HuddyHarris 26 50 66 142
166 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 66 127
166 RG59 12 49 66 127
166 WaltLongmire 15 58 66 139
166 zard 19 42 66 127
166 Vbott23 15 48 66 129
166 Jlynk 21 50 66 137
166 EmmaLynne16 11 46 66 123
166 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 66 133
166 celo_11 15 48 66 129
166 Noah 20 45 66 131
166 Peaches 15 45 66 126
166 smalle22 16 48 66 130
166 Shugo 18 45 66 129
166 Ajansz 15 53 66 134
166 oms2024 16 49 66 131
166 dixiedog722 16 36 66 118
166 fluidg 20 46 66 132
166 BooneSwim 11 53 66 130
166 The_Turmanator 26 56 66 148
166 Maxilla 16 52 66 134
166 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 66 130
190 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 65 127
190 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 65 131
190 flyohwhy 18 46 65 129
190 whoisthis 19 43 65 127
190 JR123469 11 50 65 126
190 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65 130
190 Juliagg07 19 41 65 125
190 UF >>> 19 44 65 128
190 Friuti 12 52 65 129
190 Go Blue 15 48 65 128
190 Johnny Pash 16 54 65 135
190 Njames08 23 53 65 141
190 scall127 15 51 65 131
190 Josh in the can 15 53 65 133
190 Ericmay16 14 56 65 135
190 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65 130
190 Britt6210 16 52 65 133
190 hilart1284 20 45 65 130
190 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 65 126
190 Davidgoggins 11 40 65 116
190 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 65 139
190 Aquamann22 25 41 65 131
190 Sports Lover 22 48 65 135
190 JBish 14 53 65 132
190 swim6847 19 49 65 133
190 500kick 19 45 65 129
190 Captain Salmon 17 60 65 142
190 allip13 22 50 65 137
190 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 65 133
219 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 64 139
219 Swimmer24 21 49 64 134
219 Perc.olator 12 49 64 125
219 Brian G 17 37 64 118
219 Coach Hawk 12 53 64 129
219 WahooSwimFan 19 37 64 120
219 ETHS-JV 15 45 64 124
219 Anthony G 23 55 64 142
219 Swimmom3 6 45 64 115
219 Zach 20 42 64 126
219 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 64 131
219 Pance 20 52 64 136
219 shein2016 16 45 64 125
219 em18 12 45 64 121
219 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 64 131
219 Ham S&D 13 45 64 122
219 mhowell 8 56 64 128
219 Orangedude 14 40 64 118
219 cvh123 16 49 64 129
219 Stefano 18 49 64 131
219 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 64 121
219 KCB 20 51 64 135
219 tooturnt 22 49 64 135
219 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 64 100
219 DarNguyen 16 56 64 136
244 DAK 18 42 63 123
244 richteller 12 48 63 123
244 swimfan28 18 46 63 127
244 mspann97 11 36 63 110
244 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 63 123
244 DragonSwim 18 52 63 133
244 Not Even Close 16 52 63 131
244 csc151 12 49 63 124
244 swimmer1028083 14 49 63 126
244 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 63 145
244 DrStarr 20 43 63 126
244 RobinDallaV 15 58 63 136
244 Tytythefishguy 11 45 63 119
244 BEARCATS2010 16 44 63 123
244 Eric Bang 15 52 63 130
244 NHSwimCoach 15 40 63 118
244 Walls 16 61 63 140
244 33swimmer 12 48 63 123
244 UMUSwammer 15 44 63 122
244 GoMFBeers 15 50 63 128
244 Timmy Cheng 15 53 63 131
244 washedupswammer 10 48 63 121
244 brucewv 19 57 63 139
244 SwimGeek 15 45 63 123
268 swimmermaddie 17 44 62 123
268 swimsns98 21 56 62 139
268 nickim317 17 57 62 136
268 The Best 19 49 62 130
268 Toetaf 21 48 62 131
268 StreamlineSteve 11 44 62 117
268 Storm S&D 13 48 62 123
268 Mac C 17 56 62 135
268 SWIM SAM 16 41 62 119
268 FSUswammer 19 57 62 138
268 Big Zippy 15 52 62 129
268 Hot Boy 12 49 62 123
268 VicMaster 16 52 62 130
281 swimswamswum24 19 52 61 132
281 GordoB18 14 39 61 114
281 (G)olden Bear 12 50 61 123
281 Misty 20 46 61 127
281 Troman22 12 41 61 114
281 Briman206 21 50 61 132
281 USAUSAUSA 15 52 61 128
281 Abertson 19 52 61 132
281 chubbers 12 45 61 118
281 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 61 130
281 marycatherine54321 19 60 61 140
281 NAZ92 10 42 61 113
281 pianoback 15 48 61 124
281 Kwazii 15 49 61 125
281 oxyswim 15 45 61 121
281 LPS1 21 59 61 141
281 jusqueen 16 42 61 119
281 mparisi22 18 43 61 122
281 gosharks 10 46 61 117
281 phoebe h 12 43 61 116
281 anmase010118 18 60 61 139
281 Dewey 17 59 61 137
281 HOO love 19 41 61 121
281 Aspidites 17 49 61 127
305 jaxjax 16 36 60 112
305 Brokeblock 16 44 60 120
305 SwimPop 17 52 60 129
305 Zach R. 16 57 60 133
305 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60 120
305 Rowotter 14 52 60 126
305 Justin 12 41 60 113
305 Scott C 18 52 60 130
305 Smitty4UGA 15 41 60 116
305 flintp3 16 49 60 125
305 James SwimSwam 19 46 60 125
305 TSwimming12 16 52 60 128
305 swimcoachkelley 20 57 60 137
305 rubyann 20 49 60 129
305 swimtigerz 18 52 60 130
305 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 60 119
305 DeepEnder 23 52 60 135
305 swimbradford03 16 53 60 129
305 valkyrie917 18 53 60 131
305 Shaddy419 12 44 60 116
325 Former swimmer 9 42 59 110
325 SwimDad1712 21 48 59 128
325 Chenward3pi 18 54 59 131
325 Vegas Gold 13 52 59 124
325 AFlyer 13 40 59 112
325 alphax 16 63 59 138
325 ThatSwimKid 25 55 59 139
325 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 59 125
325 MichaelB31 14 54 59 127
325 aynsleemae 18 47 59 124
325 ISU2004 15 46 59 120
325 DLFSwimMom 19 44 59 122
325 Tacstrength 12 56 59 127
325 HulkSwim 12 49 59 120
325 MJRwins 19 48 59 126
325 Plaster 11 41 59 111
325 ddn 17 47 59 123
342 The Barge 10 53 58 121
342 Tea rex 19 53 58 130
342 jachymerin 22 46 58 126
342 JSP – ATL 14 59 58 131
342 Anna Banana 12 37 58 107
342 aveswim 14 52 58 124
342 Blueabyss1117 12 53 58 123
342 The Yardinals 17 52 58 127
342 ORRDU1 15 44 58 117
342 Former Ute 15 52 58 125
342 StanfordH8er 17 56 58 131
342 NJSWIM 13 30 58 101
342 ryanjnoyes 17 48 58 123
342 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 58 111
342 Colorado 11 45 58 114
357 Waterlogged 19 39 57 115
357 ccos1127 13 37 57 107
357 Suziq 16 53 57 126
357 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 57 113
357 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 57 126
357 Cleanfilter19 16 52 57 125
357 BenL 19 45 57 121
357 JAndersonHoo 16 53 57 126
357 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 57 134
357 rainking32 14 54 57 125
357 Dr. Glogo 17 43 57 117
357 Thorn0315 15 57 57 129
357 Why so serious? 17 40 57 114
357 Njl0602 19 50 57 126
357 CavaDore 5 59 57 121
372 GinningCircle4 18 52 56 126
372 emoney117 18 53 56 127
372 Grizgirl 16 45 56 117
372 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 56 124
372 DrMama423 10 47 56 113
372 coachemup 12 49 56 117
372 ehk 19 60 56 135
372 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 56 110
372 Hint of Lime 17 49 56 122
372 Mallie Moo 12 53 56 121
372 NutZach 12 41 56 109
372 PhillyMark 12 49 56 117
384 superbigweiner 21 41 55 117
384 zmb 13 40 55 108
384 CargillK 21 52 55 128
384 nonrevhoofan 13 41 55 109
384 PACswim269 16 45 55 116
384 swimswum 5 48 55 108
384 mailroom lil bro 15 49 55 119
384 I love swimming! 17 34 55 106
392 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 54 96
392 VFL 15 60 54 129
392 [email protected] 17 50 54 121
392 saltie 14 49 54 117
392 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 54 102
392 Bella Thomas 20 45 54 119
392 mcelly22 17 45 54 116
392 swimtomswim 12 52 54 118
392 Krowe 17 43 54 114
392 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 54 110
392 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 54 127
392 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 54 98
392 MikeMikeMike 25 52 54 131
405 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 53 109
405 JJJJ 21 41 53 115
405 Lucas Caswell 11 39 53 103
405 KingDevil 18 39 53 110
405 pomerdawg 18 39 53 110
405 jlamb 0 37 53 90
405 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 53 119
405 Leducky 13 44 53 110
413 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 52 125
413 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 52 96
413 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 52 107
413 Swim2wim 19 39 52 110
413 GingerSwim 11 44 52 107
413 Bray 8 56 52 116
413 tkazansky86 16 33 52 101
413 Magyar36 11 42 52 105
413 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52 104
422 Willswim 15 50 51 116
422 Joey W. 11 44 51 106
422 MACswimretiree 14 37 51 102
422 Megabounda 15 40 51 106
422 Rockrochelle 15 34 51 100
422 Dawg Talk 19 39 51 109
428 CCSM2020 8 37 50 95
428 rossini 7 23 50 80
430 chickenlamp 14 45 49 108
430 LagenX 13 45 49 107
430 Austinf 17 28 49 94
433 Swimmax90 11 39 48 98
433 Jkoles 15 54 48 117
435 Snapperhawk 21 38 47 106
435 Quinn Ewers 13 45 47 105
437 Georgia_h 16 53 45 114
438 yumaogmtruther 19 46 44 109
439 rubyann 19 7 0 26

Day 3 Standings (Overall)

Rank Username Day 1 Total Day 2 Total Day 3 Total Total to Date
1 DirtyUndies 12 56 90 158
2 Logsthedog 20 56 80 156
3 hoodawg123 23 45 86 154
4 green 19 53 82 154
5 SalParadise 21 53 79 153
6 woleai 16 54 82 152
7 Bradentiff 16 56 79 151
8 maxcorn57 20 63 68 151
9 HunterHye 15 56 78 149
10 RMS 21 59 68 148
11 The_Turmanator 26 56 66 148
12 rkoch 23 42 82 147
13 cab504 23 49 75 147
14 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 74 147
15 Rumbuns 25 52 70 147
16 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 68 147
17 Ethebanger 20 53 73 146
18 JB123 18 49 78 145
19 packfan31 21 49 75 145
20 OldBay 22 49 74 145
21 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 69 145
22 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 67 145
23 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 63 145
24 rememberwhen 16 50 78 144
25 Claire 16 53 75 144
26 backstrokebro 21 52 71 144
26 BuckI 16 57 71 144
28 Old Swim Coach 20 57 67 144
29 Ashe 19 46 78 143
30 CoachG-eezy 12 54 77 143
30 Josh Thompson 24 42 77 143
32 JaySock 15 53 75 143
33 Billkeyaz 17 53 73 143
34 Swim Alchemist 16 56 71 143
35 JRLSWIM 17 57 69 143
35 kiwifruit 17 57 69 143
37 SwimCoachBS 13 52 77 142
38 Unmet Goal 18 48 76 142
39 ACLF 22 46 74 142
40 MissM 15 55 72 142
40 kswims 18 52 72 142
42 The Penguin 15 58 69 142
43 nycbirds 18 56 68 142
44 Kingsley 18 57 67 142
45 HuddyHarris 26 50 66 142
46 Captain Salmon 17 60 65 142
47 Anthony G 23 55 64 142
48 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 76 141
49 OldManButterfly 13 53 75 141
50 maarijka 22 47 72 141
51 DeSorboEffect 15 56 70 141
52 Isaac 20 53 68 141
53 Njames08 23 53 65 141
54 LPS1 21 59 61 141
55 Danny 16 50 74 140
56 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 73 140
57 BstrokeDevil 16 52 72 140
57 PVSFree 17 51 72 140
57 swimbrim 21 47 72 140
57 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 72 140
61 granite 17 52 71 140
62 Teamwiess 15 55 70 140
62 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70 140
64 neffry 16 57 67 140
65 Walls 16 61 63 140
66 marycatherine54321 19 60 61 140
67 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 80 139
68 TheRealSam 14 52 73 139
69 WaltLongmire 15 58 66 139
70 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 65 139
71 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 64 139
72 brucewv 19 57 63 139
73 swimsns98 21 56 62 139
74 anmase010118 18 60 61 139
75 ThatSwimKid 25 55 59 139
76 nsettembrine 15 50 73 138
77 forsomereason 19 48 71 138
78 DrSwammer 16 53 69 138
78 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69 138
80 Bob1 17 53 68 138
80 4 up 0 down 11 59 68 138
82 FSUswammer 19 57 62 138
83 alphax 16 63 59 138
84 holla back gurl 12 52 73 137
84 w&mswim 19 45 73 137
86 rachelkxo 16 50 71 137
87 backstrokesbest 25 43 69 137
88 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 68 137
89 Jlynk 21 50 66 137
90 allip13 22 50 65 137
91 Dewey 17 59 61 137
92 swimcoachkelley 20 57 60 137
93 njcarpenter8 5 52 79 136
94 NWB01 13 46 77 136
95 Wade 20 46 70 136
96 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 69 136
96 BOLO 15 52 69 136
98 Tree boy 18 50 68 136
99 W 19 50 67 136
99 slackerswimmer 20 49 67 136
101 Pance 20 52 64 136
101 DarNguyen 16 56 64 136
103 RobinDallaV 15 58 63 136
104 nickim317 17 57 62 136
105 RealSlimThomas 9 50 76 135
106 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 73 135
107 Towelie 18 45 72 135
107 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 72 135
109 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 71 135
109 Uswm2slo 15 49 71 135
111 BeefEater 16 50 69 135
111 Jack Ellison 20 46 69 135
113 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 68 135
114 EMH16 23 45 67 135
115 reesierose118 20 49 66 135
116 Johnny Pash 16 54 65 135
116 Ericmay16 14 56 65 135
116 Sports Lover 22 48 65 135
119 KCB 20 51 64 135
119 tooturnt 22 49 64 135
121 Mac C 17 56 62 135
122 DeepEnder 23 52 60 135
123 ehk 19 60 56 135
124 Vst5911 15 47 72 134
124 NCAP#1 12 50 72 134
126 heyheyhey 18 45 71 134
127 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 70 134
128 pilkka777 12 53 69 134
129 jswims 15 53 66 134
129 Ajansz 15 53 66 134
129 Maxilla 16 52 66 134
132 Swimmer24 21 49 64 134
133 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 57 134
134 Greg17815 12 45 76 133
135 Unknown Swammer 14 45 74 133
135 Swimmerdre24 15 44 74 133
135 Owjo 16 43 74 133
138 k8thegr8 12 49 72 133
138 SC 12 49 72 133
140 hoos25 15 49 69 133
141 HSWIMMER97 11 54 68 133
141 B1Gslay 9 56 68 133
143 Dneil12 20 46 67 133
143 olvia dunne 16 50 67 133
143 JTL 18 48 67 133
146 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 66 133
147 Josh in the can 15 53 65 133
147 Britt6210 16 52 65 133
147 swim6847 19 49 65 133
147 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 65 133
151 DragonSwim 18 52 63 133
152 Zach R. 16 57 60 133
153 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 75 132
154 James Bond 15 46 71 132
154 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 71 132
156 M&m minis 17 46 69 132
156 Ben17 17 46 69 132
158 carkingtom 19 45 68 132
158 AVD fan club 14 50 68 132
160 Jallen 12 53 67 132
161 fluidg 20 46 66 132
162 JBish 14 53 65 132
163 swimswamswum24 19 52 61 132
163 Briman206 21 50 61 132
163 Abertson 19 52 61 132
166 Just A Swammer 10 45 76 131
167 yuupletsgetit 16 41 74 131
168 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 71 131
168 Goob 18 42 71 131
170 Swimmer I.M 12 49 70 131
171 Bub09 15 49 67 131
172 Noah 20 45 66 131
172 oms2024 16 49 66 131
174 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 65 131
174 scall127 15 51 65 131
174 Aquamann22 25 41 65 131
177 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 64 131
177 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 64 131
177 Stefano 18 49 64 131
180 Not Even Close 16 52 63 131
180 Timmy Cheng 15 53 63 131
182 Toetaf 21 48 62 131
183 valkyrie917 18 53 60 131
184 Chenward3pi 18 54 59 131
185 JSP – ATL 14 59 58 131
185 StanfordH8er 17 56 58 131
187 MikeMikeMike 25 52 54 131
188 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 76 130
189 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 72 130
190 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 71 130
191 ePain 15 46 69 130
192 swammer2270 20 42 68 130
193 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 67 130
193 FlipnGo 17 46 67 130
193 Roxanne Debris 11 52 67 130
196 smalle22 16 48 66 130
196 BooneSwim 11 53 66 130
196 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 66 130
199 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65 130
199 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65 130
199 hilart1284 20 45 65 130
202 Eric Bang 15 52 63 130
203 The Best 19 49 62 130
203 VicMaster 16 52 62 130
205 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 61 130
206 Scott C 18 52 60 130
206 swimtigerz 18 52 60 130
208 Tea rex 19 53 58 130
209 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 75 129
210 Brian!!!!! 15 41 73 129
211 cesalaur 13 48 68 129
212 Marzipan 15 47 67 129
213 Vbott23 15 48 66 129
213 celo_11 15 48 66 129
213 Shugo 18 45 66 129
216 flyohwhy 18 46 65 129
216 Friuti 12 52 65 129
216 500kick 19 45 65 129
219 Coach Hawk 12 53 64 129
219 cvh123 16 49 64 129
221 Big Zippy 15 52 62 129
222 SwimPop 17 52 60 129
222 rubyann 20 49 60 129
222 swimbradford03 16 53 60 129
225 Thorn0315 15 57 57 129
226 VFL 15 60 54 129
227 tucson swimfan 12 37 79 128
228 Tantanwinz 9 45 74 128
229 Guchi 13 42 73 128
230 jclark36 11 45 72 128
231 Ryan Allen 18 39 71 128
232 Swim mom 20 40 68 128
232 Bruh (womens) 11 49 68 128
234 Kt1212 12 49 67 128
234 mds 12 49 67 128
236 UF >>> 19 44 65 128
236 Go Blue 15 48 65 128
238 mhowell 8 56 64 128
239 GoMFBeers 15 50 63 128
240 USAUSAUSA 15 52 61 128
241 TSwimming12 16 52 60 128
242 SwimDad1712 21 48 59 128
243 CargillK 21 52 55 128
244 AlexRoberts 21 34 72 127
245 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 66 127
245 RG59 12 49 66 127
245 zard 19 42 66 127
248 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 65 127
248 whoisthis 19 43 65 127
250 swimfan28 18 46 63 127
251 Misty 20 46 61 127
251 Aspidites 17 49 61 127
253 MichaelB31 14 54 59 127
253 Tacstrength 12 56 59 127
255 The Yardinals 17 52 58 127
256 emoney117 18 53 56 127
257 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 54 127
258 Parliment of Owls 6 47 73 126
259 Swim Shady 14 44 68 126
259 swammermom 11 47 68 126
261 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 67 126
262 Peaches 15 45 66 126
263 JR123469 11 50 65 126
263 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 65 126
265 Zach 20 42 64 126
266 swimmer1028083 14 49 63 126
266 DrStarr 20 43 63 126
268 Rowotter 14 52 60 126
269 MJRwins 19 48 59 126
270 jachymerin 22 46 58 126
271 Suziq 16 53 57 126
271 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 57 126
271 JAndersonHoo 16 53 57 126
271 Njl0602 19 50 57 126
275 GinningCircle4 18 52 56 126
276 Sherry Smit 12 43 70 125
277 William_Skinner41762 14 42 69 125
277 IUSwammer 16 40 69 125
279 kaccornero 12 45 68 125
280 SwimTeach 15 43 67 125
281 Juliagg07 19 41 65 125
282 Perc.olator 12 49 64 125
282 shein2016 16 45 64 125
284 Kwazii 15 49 61 125
285 flintp3 16 49 60 125
285 James SwimSwam 19 46 60 125
287 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 59 125
288 Former Ute 15 52 58 125
289 Cleanfilter19 16 52 57 125
289 rainking32 14 54 57 125
291 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 52 125
292 Clay 16 38 70 124
293 flyboygreed 14 41 69 124
294 WSCoach 19 38 67 124
295 ETHS-JV 15 45 64 124
296 csc151 12 49 63 124
297 pianoback 15 48 61 124
298 Vegas Gold 13 52 59 124
298 aynsleemae 18 47 59 124
300 aveswim 14 52 58 124
301 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 56 124
302 MacMachine 15 38 70 123
303 zdh 13 42 68 123
304 kg1296 15 41 67 123
304 emptynestcoach 15 41 67 123
306 EmmaLynne16 11 46 66 123
307 DAK 18 42 63 123
307 richteller 12 48 63 123
307 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 63 123
307 BEARCATS2010 16 44 63 123
307 33swimmer 12 48 63 123
307 SwimGeek 15 45 63 123
313 swimmermaddie 17 44 62 123
313 Storm S&D 13 48 62 123
313 Hot Boy 12 49 62 123
316 (G)olden Bear 12 50 61 123
317 ddn 17 47 59 123
318 Blueabyss1117 12 53 58 123
318 ryanjnoyes 17 48 58 123
320 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 70 122
320 Coach Dani MX 11 41 70 122
322 Ham S&D 13 45 64 122
323 UMUSwammer 15 44 63 122
324 mparisi22 18 43 61 122
325 DLFSwimMom 19 44 59 122
326 Hint of Lime 17 49 56 122
327 BigRedFanClub 14 36 71 121
328 Hold my tea 20 34 67 121
329 em18 12 45 64 121
329 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 64 121
331 washedupswammer 10 48 63 121
332 oxyswim 15 45 61 121
332 HOO love 19 41 61 121
334 The Barge 10 53 58 121
335 BenL 19 45 57 121
335 CavaDore 5 59 57 121
337 Mallie Moo 12 53 56 121
338 [email protected] 17 50 54 121
339 Willy 11 38 71 120
340 WahooSwimFan 19 37 64 120
341 Brokeblock 16 44 60 120
341 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60 120
343 ISU2004 15 46 59 120
343 HulkSwim 12 49 59 120
345 Tytythefishguy 11 45 63 119
346 SWIM SAM 16 41 62 119
347 jusqueen 16 42 61 119
348 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 60 119
349 mailroom lil bro 15 49 55 119
350 Bella Thomas 20 45 54 119
351 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 53 119
352 dixiedog722 16 36 66 118
353 Brian G 17 37 64 118
353 Orangedude 14 40 64 118
355 NHSwimCoach 15 40 63 118
356 chubbers 12 45 61 118
357 swimtomswim 12 52 54 118
358 Jameso1 8 39 70 117
359 StreamlineSteve 11 44 62 117
360 gosharks 10 46 61 117
361 ORRDU1 15 44 58 117
362 Dr. Glogo 17 43 57 117
363 Grizgirl 16 45 56 117
363 coachemup 12 49 56 117
363 PhillyMark 12 49 56 117
366 superbigweiner 21 41 55 117
367 saltie 14 49 54 117
368 Jkoles 15 54 48 117
369 Davidgoggins 11 40 65 116
370 phoebe h 12 43 61 116
371 Smitty4UGA 15 41 60 116
371 Shaddy419 12 44 60 116
373 PACswim269 16 45 55 116
374 mcelly22 17 45 54 116
375 Bray 8 56 52 116
376 Willswim 15 50 51 116
377 Swimmom3 6 45 64 115
378 Waterlogged 19 39 57 115
379 JJJJ 21 41 53 115
380 GordoB18 14 39 61 114
380 Troman22 12 41 61 114
382 Colorado 11 45 58 114
383 Why so serious? 17 40 57 114
384 Krowe 17 43 54 114
385 Georgia_h 16 53 45 114
386 Andrew Iverson 11 32 70 113
387 NAZ92 10 42 61 113
388 Justin 12 41 60 113
389 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 57 113
390 DrMama423 10 47 56 113
391 Waterbug071317 13 27 72 112
392 jaxjax 16 36 60 112
393 AFlyer 13 40 59 112
393 Plaster 11 41 59 111
395 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 58 111
396 mspann97 11 36 63 110
397 Former swimmer 9 42 59 110
398 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 56 110
399 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 54 110
400 KingDevil 18 39 53 110
400 pomerdawg 18 39 53 110
400 Leducky 13 44 53 110
403 Swim2wim 19 39 52 110
404 NutZach 12 41 56 109
405 nonrevhoofan 13 41 55 109
406 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 53 109
407 Dawg Talk 19 39 51 109
408 yumaogmtruther 19 46 44 109
409 zmb 13 40 55 108
409 swimswum 5 48 55 108
411 chickenlamp 14 45 49 108
412 Anna Banana 12 37 58 107
413 ccos1127 13 37 57 107
414 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 52 107
414 GingerSwim 11 44 52 107
416 LagenX 13 45 49 107
417 I love swimming! 17 34 55 106
418 Joey W. 11 44 51 106
418 Megabounda 15 40 51 106
420 Snapperhawk 21 38 47 106
421 Magyar36 11 42 52 105
422 Quinn Ewers 13 45 47 105
423 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52 104
424 Lucas Caswell 11 39 53 103
425 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 54 102
426 MACswimretiree 14 37 51 102
427 NJSWIM 13 30 58 101
428 tkazansky86 16 33 52 101
429 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 64 100
430 Rockrochelle 15 34 51 100
431 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 54 98
432 Swimmax90 11 39 48 98
433 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 54 96
434 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 52 96
435 CCSM2020 8 37 50 95
436 Austinf 17 28 49 94
437 jlamb 0 37 53 90
438 rossini 7 23 50 80
439 rubyann 19 7 0 26

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!