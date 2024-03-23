2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Champs: Swims You Might Have Missed On Night 3

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas freshman Campbell Stoll swam to a best time in the 400 IM as she won the B final in a 4:03.89, improving upon her old best time of a 4:05.71 that she swam before arriving at Texas this fall. Stoll had a season best of a 4:07.14 that she swam to win the event at Big-12s last month.

Also highlighting the B final of the 400 IM was UCLA’s Rosie Murphy. Murphy finished behind Stoll in a 4:05.01. That improved upon her old best time of a 4:06.00 that she swam earlier this month at Pac-12s. Murphy has made huge strides in the event this season as her best time was a 4:12.10 a year ago.

Northwestern fifth-year Ayla Spitz swam a best time in the 200 free as she was 13th in finals in a 1:43.46. Spitz’s best time prior to arriving during her time as an undergrad at Cal was a 1:44.10 from 2021. Spitz already improved upon her best time swimming a 1:43.80 at Big Tens before arriving at NCAAs.

Celia Pulido of Southern Illinois finished 7th in the 100 back A final tonight swimming a 50.73. Pulido broke the 51 second mark for the first time in prelims with a 50.98 and then swam even faster tonight. Her best time coming into this season was a 52.46 from two seasons ago.

Lucy Bell split a 58.11 in the 100 breast for Stanford. The Stanford women haven’t had a swimmer (until this year) swim under the 59-second mark in the 100 breast. Bell is not primarily a breaststroker as she is in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly at NCAAs. Bell also swam the 400 IM earlier in the night finishing 3rd in a 4:01.23, a best time by over two seconds.