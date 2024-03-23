2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Relay Analysis – UVA Boasts 3 of 4 Fastest Legs

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023

Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) – 2022

American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) – 2022

S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023

Pool Record: 3:27.84, Virginia (C. Bartholomew, L. Simon, E. Williamson, E. Thomas) – 2014

2023 Champion: 3:22.39, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny)

Virginia – 3:21.01 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open, Pool Records* Texas – 3:24.92 Tennessee – 3:25.39 Florida – 3:25.64 USC – 3:25.76 NC State – 3:27.12 Duke – 3:28.71 California – 3:28.91

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh (48.26), Jasmine Nocentini (56.34), Alex Walsh (49.15), and Maxine Parker (47.26) lowered their own NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open, and Pool Records with 3:21.01.

Gretchen Walsh, who had won the 100 fly (with a new American, U.S. Open, NCAA, and meet record) earlier in the evening, led off with a time that would have won tonight’s 100 back individual event by .29. In fact, she tied the meet record, which she had set last year when she won with 48.26.

Katharine Berkoff of NC State, who claimed this year’s 100 back title with 48.55, had the 2nd-fastest leadoff from out in lane 8 with 49.01.

Florida’s Bella Sims lowered her PB by .05 to touch 3rd in the heat with 50.02.

Backstroke Leg

Swimmer Team Split Gretchen Walsh Virginia 48.26 Katharine Berkoff NC State 49.01 Bella Sims Florida 50.02 Josephine Fuller Tennessee 50.22 Isabelle Stadden Cal 50.75 Kacey McKenna Indiana 50.97 Phoebe Bacon Wisconsin 50.99 Eboni McCarty Georgia 51.01 Caroline Famous USC 51.03 Miranda Grana Texas A&M 51.28 Berit Berglund Texas 51.51 Ali Pfaff Duke 51.77 Greer Pattison UNC 51.79 Casey Chung Michigan 51.81 Paige Hetrick Louisville 51.85 Nyah Funderburke Ohio State 51.92 Kensley Merritt Auburn 52.07 Ella Menear Alabama** 52.34 Natalie Mannion Stanford 52.76 Sarah Evans Florida State 52.96 Charli Brown Arizona State 53.42

**The Alabama relay was disqualified for an early takeoff on the 4th leg.

Gretchen Walsh was followed by Nocentini, who was fresh off her individual title in the 100 breast (56.09). She split the fastest second leg with 56.36. Tennessee’s Mona McSharry, the runner-up to Nocentini, went 56.80 and moved the Vols into 2nd place. Anna Elendt (4th in the 100 breast) split 56.98 for 3rd-place Texas. USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler (3rd in the 100 breast), maintained USC in 4th place with 57.08.

Breaststroke Leg

Swimmer Team Split Jasmine Nocentini Virginia 56.34 Mona McSharry Tennessee 56.80 Anna Elendt Texas 56.98 Kaitlyn Dobler USC 57.08 Kaelyn Gridley Duke 58.01 Lucy Bell Stanford 58.11 Abby Arens NC State 58.35 Zoie Hartman Georgia 58.60 Alicia Henry Cal 58.61 Avery Wiseman Alabama** 58.65 Molly Mayne Florida 58.75 Bobbi Kennett Texas A&M 59.08 Stasya Makarova Auburn 59.10 Hannah Bach Ohio State 59.19 Hazal Ozkan Wisconsin 59.22 Skyler Smith UNC 59.31 Brearna Crawford Indiana 59.37 Kim Emely Herkle Louisville 59.52 Maddy Huggins Florida State 59.62 Emma Gehlert Arizona State 59.78 Devon Kitchel Michigan 60.12

Alex Walsh was by over half a second the fastest butterflyer. She went 49.15, putting Virginia ahead of Texas by 4.4 seconds. Texas moved past Tennessee on the butterfly leg with Emma Sticklen’s 49.67. Florida’s Olivia Peoples split 50.48 and advanced from 6th to 5th place.

Gabi Albiero, Meghan Lee, Anicka Delgado, Gigi Johnson, and Ellie Vannote were all sub-51.

Butterfly Leg

Florida’s Isabel Ivey had the quickest anchor with 46.39. She just out-touched USC’s Minna Abraham (46.92) for 4th place. Kelly Pash went 46.76 to assure Texas’s 2nd place finish. Maxine Parker was 47.26 on the end of Virginia’s relay, helping the Cavaliers knock .79 off the NCAA record.

Alabama’s anchor, Diana Petkova, was called for an early start, hence the asterisk next to her 47.12.

Freestyle Leg

Swimmer Team Split Isabel Ivey Florida 46.39 Camille Spink Tennessee 46.42 Kelly Pash Texas 46.76 Amy Fulmer Ohio State 46.84 Kristina Paegle Indiana 46.85 Minna Abraham USC 46.92 Lindsay Flynn Michigan 46.95 Diana Petkova Alabama** 47.12** Christiana Regenauer Louisville 47.23 Maxine Parker Virginia 47.26 Helena Jones Georgia 47.37 Chloe Stepanek Texas A&M 47.38 Georgia Nel UNC 47.49 Polina Nevmovenko Auburn 47.69 Erin Milligan Arizona State 47.69 Sarah Foley Duke 47.79 Kayla Wilson Stanford 47.89 Abby Wanazek Wisconsin 47.92 Eloise Riley Cal 48.02 Annabel Crush NC State 48.05 Gloria Muzito Florida State 48.50

