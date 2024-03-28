2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 1 Relay Analysis – Records, Records Everywhere

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
200 Medley Relay – Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 1:20.55 – Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow), 2024
- Meet Record: 1:20.67 – NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss), 2023
- American Record: 1:21.66 – Florida (A. Chaney, J. Smith, S. Buff, M. McDuff), 2024
- S. Open Record: 1:20.55 – Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow), 2024
- 2023 Champion: 1:20.67 – NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss), 2023
Podium:
- Florida (A. Chaney, J. Smith, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) – 1:20.15 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open Record*
- Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow) – 1:20.55
- NC State (A. Hayes, S. Hoover, L. Miller, Q. McCarty) – 1:20.98 *American Record*
- Cal – 1:21.01
- Tennessee – 1:21.91
- Indiana – 1:22.10
- Stanford – 1:22.43
- Auburn – 1:22.57
Florida stunned top-seeded Arizona State with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Josh Liendo, and Macguire McDuff put together four of the fastest legs in the water, breaking the NCAA, championship meet, and U.S. Open records along the way.
NC State’s Aiden Hayes led off with the fastest 50 backstroke of all time, going 20.07 to put the Wolfpack in the lead. Florida’s Chaney was second with 20.29, just .10 ahead of Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger. Arizona State’s Jack Dolan went 20.55, while Will Modglin of Texas was 20.56.
Backstroke Leg
|Swimmer
|Team
|Split
|Aiden Hayes
|NC State
|20.07
|Adam Chaney
|Florida
|20.29
|Bjorn Seeliger
|Cal
|20.39
|Jack Dolan
|ASU
|20.55
|Will Modglin
|Texas
|20.56
|Youssef Ramadan
|Virginia Tech
|20.61
|Dalton Lowe
|Louisville*
|20.66
|Brendan Burns
|Indiana
|20.79
|Bjorn Kammann
|Tennessee
|20.84
|Grant Bochenski
|Missouri
|20.88
|Cooper Morley
|Penn State*
|20.88
|Nate Stoffle
|Auburn
|20.92
|Matt Brownstead
|UVA
|20.96
|Tommy Janton
|Notre Dame
|21.00
|Rex Maurer
|Stanford
|21.02
|Jack Wilkening
|Michigan
|21.03
|Bradley Dunham
|Georgia
|21.08
|Baylor Nelson
|Texas A&M
|21.16
|Mason Herbet
|Florida State
|21.18
|Jordan Tiffany
|Brigham Young
|21.21
|Griffin Curtis
|LSU
|21.29
|Ryan Hardy
|Arizona
|21.49
NOTE:
*The Penn State and Louisville relays were disqualified for early takeoffs on the 3rd leg.
**Disqualified swimmers.
Liam Bell of Cal cranked a 22.25 breaststroke leg, passing Leon Marchand’s 20.27 from last year’s NCAAs as the top 50 breast relay split ever. Florida’s Julian Smith was the next-fastest with 22.55, while ASU’s Marchand went 22.59. Henry Bethel of Auburn (22.84) and Denis Petrashov of Louiville (22.91) were the only other sub-23s. (Louisville’s relay was DQd for an early start on the #3 leg.)
Breaststroke Leg
|Swimmer
|Team
|Split
|Liam Bell
|Cal
|22.25
|Julian Smith
|Florida
|22.55
|Leon Marchand
|ASU
|22.59
|Henry Bethel
|Auburn
|22.84
|Denis Petrashov
|Louisville*
|22.91
|Finn Brooks
|Indiana
|23.00
|Flynn Crisci
|Tennessee
|23.01
|Noah Nichols
|Virginia
|23.05
|Jake Foster
|Texas
|23.15
|Carles Coll Marti
|Virginia Tech
|23.17
|Mariano Lazzerini
|Penn State*
|23.18
|Peter Varjasi
|Florida State
|23.19
|Ty Spillane
|Missouri
|23.20
|Ron Polonsky
|Stanford
|23.23
|Brad Prolo
|Brigham Young
|23.39
|Sam Hoover
|NC State
|23.40
|Alex Sanchez
|Texas A&M
|23.52
|Ryan Foot
|Arizona
|23.57
|Mitch Mason
|LSU
|23.64
|Brendan Fitzpatrick
|Michigan
|23.95
|Arie Voloschin
|Georgia
|23.98
|Tyler Christianson
|Notre Dame
|24.18
NOTE:
*The Penn State and Louisville relays were disqualified for early takeoffs on the 3rd leg.
**Disqualified swimmers.
The momentum shifted on the third exchange when Florida’s Josh Liendo split a lightning-fast 18.97 on the butterfly leg, moving out to 3/4 of a body-length lead over Arizona State headed into the final leg. Luke Miller of NC (19.35), Ilya Kharun of ASU (19.47), Indiana’s Tomer Frankel (19.56), Andrei Minakov of Stanford (19.57), Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (19.70), Michigan’s Tyler Ray (19.86), and Dare Rose of Cal (19.97) were all under 20 seconds.
Butterfly Leg
|Swimmer
|Team
|Split
|Josh Liendo
|Florida
|18.97
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|19.35
|Ilya Kharun
|ASU
|19.47
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|19.56
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|19.57
|Jordan Crooks
|Tennessee
|19.70
|Tyler Ray
|Michigan
|19.86
|Dare Rose
|Cal
|19.97
|Charlie Crush**
|Louisville*
|20.06
|Nate Germonprez
|Texas
|20.08
|Connor Foote
|Texas A&M
|20.11
|Daniel Wilson
|Missouri
|20.20
|Wesley Ng
|Georgia
|20.22
|Will Hayon
|Virginia Tech
|20.27
|Matthew Bittner**
|Penn State*
|20.27
|Sohib Khaled
|Auburn
|20.30
|Marcus Gentry
|Notre Dame
|20.32
|Seth Miller
|Arizona
|20.38
|Tobias Schulrath
|Florida State
|20.41
|Tanner Edwards
|Brigham Young
|20.63
|Pawel Uryniuk
|LSU
|20.69
|Tim Connery
|Virginia
|20.93
NOTE:
*The Penn State and Louisville relays were disqualified for early takeoffs on the 3rd leg.
**Disqualified swimmers.
ASU’s Jonny Kulow blasted a 17.94 on the end of the Sun Devils’ relay, and while he closed the gap by .40, it wasn’t enough to catch Florida’s Macguire McDuff (18.34). NC State’s Quintin McCarty anchored in 18.16 to squeak past Cal for 3rd place at the finish. Other notable anchors included Tennessee’s Guilherme Santos (18.36), Cal’s Jack Alexy (18.40), Georgia’s Dillon Downing (18.43), Arizona’s Tommy Palmer (18.45), and LSU’s Jere Hribar (18.50).
Freestyle Leg
|Swimmer
|Team
|Split
|Jonny Kulow
|ASU
|17.94
|Quintin McCarty
|NC State
|18.16
|Macguire McDuff
|Florida
|18.34
|Guilherme Santos
|Tennessee
|18.36
|Jack Alexy
|Cal
|18.40
|Dillon Downing
|Georgia
|18.43
|Tommy Palmer
|Arizona
|18.45
|Jere Hribar
|LSU
|18.50
|Kalle Makinen
|Auburn
|18.51
|Rafael Gu
|Stanford
|18.61
|Brendan Whitfield
|Virginia Tech
|18.68
|Bence Szabados
|Michigan
|18.70
|Jokubas Keblys
|Florida State
|18.71
|Mikkel Lee
|Indiana
|18.75
|Abdelrahman Elaraby
|Notre Dame
|18.80
|Luke Hobson
|Texas
|18.82
|Matias Santiso
|Louisville*
|18.91
|Ben Scholl
|Texas A&M
|18.93
|Frederik Rindshoej
|Missouri
|19.01
|Thomas Hurley
|Penn State*
|19.08
|August Lamb
|Virginia
|19.09
|Luigi Riva
|Brigham Young
|19.37
800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
- Meet Record: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
- American Record: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
- S. Open Record: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
- 2023 Champion: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
Podium:
- Cal (G. Jett, D. Lasco, J. Alexy, R. Hanson) – 6:02.26 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open Record*
- Arizona State (L. Marchand, H. Kos, P. Sammon, J. Hill) – 6:04.95
- Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, N. Germonprez, C. Taylor) – 6:05.33
- Florida – 6:08.00
- Georgia – 6:08.13
- Indiana – 6:08.26
- Louisville – 6:08.32
- Stanford – 6:08.77
Swimming in the second-to-last heat, Texas’s Luke Hobson led off with 1:29.13, breaking the NCAA record in the 200 free that had belonged to Harvard’s Dean Farris since 2019. Then, in the very next heat, Leon Marchand of Arizona State undercut the new NCAA mark by become the first man in history to swim under the 1:29 barrier, clocking a 1:28.97.
Four more swimmers broke 1:31 on their leadoffs: Gabriel Jett of Cal (1:30.32), Chris Guiliano of Notre Dame (1:30.36), Alabama’s Charlie Hawke (1:30.66), and Rafael Miroslaw of Indiana (1:30.76).
Another three were sub-1:32: Gal Cohen Groumi of Michigan (1:31.07), Louisville’s Murilo Sartori (1:31.68), and Macguire McDuff of Florida (1:31.82).
Leadoff Leg
|Swimmer
|Team
|Split
|Leon Marchand
|Arizona State
|1:28.97
|Luke Hobson
|Texas
|1:29.13
|Gabriel Jett
|Cal
|1:30.32
|Chris Guiliano
|Notre Dame
|1:30.36
|Charlie Hawke
|Alabama
|1:30.55
|Rafael Miroslaw
|Indiana
|1:30.76
|Gal Cohen Groumi
|Michigan
|1:31.07
|Murilo Sartori
|Louisville
|1:31.68
|Macguire McDuff
|Florida
|1:31.82
|Luis Dominguez Calonge
|Virginia Tech
|1:32.29
|Tomas Navikonis
|Ohio State
|1:32.35
|Jack Hoagland
|SMU
|1:32.47
|Kacper Stokowski
|NC State
|1:32.85
|Patrick Hussey
|North Carolina
|1:32.87
|Ron Polonsky
|Stanford
|1:32.90
|Tomas Koski
|Georgia
|1:32.95
|Mason Mathias
|Auburn
|1:33.06
|Peter Varjasi
|Florida State
|1:33.99
|Chris Morris
|Wisconsin
|1:34.02
|Baturalp Unlu
|Georgia Tech
|1:34.45
|Andrew Garon
|LSU
|1:34.78
With over a body-length lead of the field, Marchand handed off to Hubert Kos, while Cal’s Jett was followed by Destin Lasco. Lasco had 1.35 seconds to make up, and he did so just after flipping at 350. He came home in 22.95 over his last 50 yards, compared to Kos’s 24.74.
Cal’s Jack Alexy, the #3 leg, had the second-fastest rolling split of the night with 1:30.50. Their anchor, Robin Hanson (1:31.84), was 14th.
Jake Mitchell of Florida anchored in 1:30.89, the only other sub-1:31. Georgia’s Bradley Dunham (1:31.28), Alabama’s Kaique Alves (1:31.29), Coby Carrozza of Texas (1:31.32), Guy Brooks of Indiana (1:31.33), Stanford’s Henry McFadden (1:31.45), and Georgia’s Jake Magahey (1:31.47) were all under 1:31.5.
Rolling Splits
|Swimmer
|Team
|Split
|Destin Lasco
|Cal
|1:29.60
|Jack Alexy
|Cal
|1:30.50
|Jake Mitchell
|Florida
|1:30.89
|Bradley Dunham
|Georgia
|1:31.28
|Kaique Alves
|Alabama
|1:31.29
|Coby Carrozza
|Texas
|1:31.32
|Guy Brooks
|Louisville
|1:31.33
|Henry McFadden
|Stanford
|1:31.45
|Jake Magahey
|Georgia
|1:31.47
|Daniel Diehl
|NC State
|1:31.52
|Eitan Ben-Shitrit
|Michigan
|1:31.70
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|1:31.78
|Julian Hill
|Arizona State
|1:31.78
|Robin Hanson
|Cal
|1:31.84
|Patrick Sammon
|Arizona State
|1:31.91
|Brendan Burns
|Indiana
|1:32.00
|Nate Germonprez
|Texas
|1:32.05
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|1:32.14
|Ryan Husband
|Auburn
|1:32.17
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|1:32.19
|Denis Loktev
|Louisville
|1:32.19
|Carles Coll Marti
|Virginia Tech
|1:32.23
|Mario Molla Yanes
|Virginia Tech
|1:32.25
|Luke Maurer
|Stanford
|1:32.28
|Hubert Kos
|Arizona State
|1:32.29
|Zach Hils
|Georgia
|1:32.33
|Oskar Lindholm
|Florida
|1:32.51
|Brendan Whitfield
|Virginia Tech
|1:32.57
|Arsenio Bustos
|NC State
|1:32.63
|Jovan Lekic
|LSU
|1:32.71
|Yordan Yanchev
|Florida State
|1:32.73
|Julian Smith
|Florida
|1:32.78
|Camden Taylor
|Texas
|1:32.83
|Gustavo Saldo
|Louisville
|1:33.12
|Tristan Jankovics
|Ohio State
|1:33.14
|Louis Dramm
|North Carolina
|1:33.20
|Kai Van Westering
|Indiana
|1:33.31
|Michael Bonson
|Auburn
|1:33.39
|Jack Forrest
|SMU
|1:33.52
|Danny Schmidt
|Auburn
|1:33.54
|Alex Axon
|Ohio State
|1:33.62
|Logan Zucker
|Michigan
|1:33.64
|Alex Metzler
|Ohio State
|1:33.70
|Christopher Mykkanen
|SMU
|1:33.92
|Leonardo Alcantara
|Alabama
|1:33.96
|Tommy Janton
|Notre Dame
|1:34.12
|Seb Lunak
|North Carolina
|1:34.20
|Karlo Percinic
|LSU
|1:34.39
|Colin Feehery
|SMU
|1:34.44
|Griffin Curtis
|LSU
|1:34.47
|Matthew Van Deusen
|North Carolina
|1:34.61
|Yigit Aslan
|Wisconsin
|1:34.69
|Ricky Balduccini
|Georgia Tech
|1:34.75
|Dominik Mark Torok
|Wisconsin
|1:34.80
|Nico Butera
|Wisconsin
|1:34.84
|Dillon Edge
|Notre Dame
|1:34.89
|Tommy Hagar
|Alabama
|1:34.92
|David Quirie
|Florida State
|1:34.99
|Ozan Kalafat
|Michigan
|1:35.14
|Berke Saka
|Georgia Tech
|1:36.16
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|1:36.21
|Vitor Sega
|Georgia Tech
|1:36.24
|Tommaso Baravelli
|Florida State
|1:36.64
4 official NCAA records today. If you count the 50 back, that is 5 and with the fastest breast split of all time we’re up to 6! So much action for 2 events