2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 1 Relay Analysis – Records, Records Everywhere

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

200 Medley Relay – Timed Final

NCAA Record: 1:20.55 – Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow), 2024

Meet Record: 1:20.67 – NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss), 2023

American Record: 1:21.66 – Florida (A. Chaney, J. Smith, S. Buff, M. McDuff), 2024

S. Open Record: 1:20.55 – Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow), 2024

2023 Champion: 1:20.67 – NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss), 2023

Podium:

Florida (A. Chaney, J. Smith, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) – 1:20.15 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open Record* Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow) – 1:20.55 NC State (A. Hayes, S. Hoover, L. Miller, Q. McCarty) – 1:20.98 *American Record* Cal – 1:21.01 Tennessee – 1:21.91 Indiana – 1:22.10 Stanford – 1:22.43 Auburn – 1:22.57

Florida stunned top-seeded Arizona State with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Josh Liendo, and Macguire McDuff put together four of the fastest legs in the water, breaking the NCAA, championship meet, and U.S. Open records along the way.

NC State’s Aiden Hayes led off with the fastest 50 backstroke of all time, going 20.07 to put the Wolfpack in the lead. Florida’s Chaney was second with 20.29, just .10 ahead of Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger. Arizona State’s Jack Dolan went 20.55, while Will Modglin of Texas was 20.56.

Backstroke Leg

Swimmer Team Split Aiden Hayes NC State 20.07 Adam Chaney Florida 20.29 Bjorn Seeliger Cal 20.39 Jack Dolan ASU 20.55 Will Modglin Texas 20.56 Youssef Ramadan Virginia Tech 20.61 Dalton Lowe Louisville* 20.66 Brendan Burns Indiana 20.79 Bjorn Kammann Tennessee 20.84 Grant Bochenski Missouri 20.88 Cooper Morley Penn State* 20.88 Nate Stoffle Auburn 20.92 Matt Brownstead UVA 20.96 Tommy Janton Notre Dame 21.00 Rex Maurer Stanford 21.02 Jack Wilkening Michigan 21.03 Bradley Dunham Georgia 21.08 Baylor Nelson Texas A&M 21.16 Mason Herbet Florida State 21.18 Jordan Tiffany Brigham Young 21.21 Griffin Curtis LSU 21.29 Ryan Hardy Arizona 21.49

NOTE:

*The Penn State and Louisville relays were disqualified for early takeoffs on the 3rd leg.

**Disqualified swimmers.

Liam Bell of Cal cranked a 22.25 breaststroke leg, passing Leon Marchand’s 20.27 from last year’s NCAAs as the top 50 breast relay split ever. Florida’s Julian Smith was the next-fastest with 22.55, while ASU’s Marchand went 22.59. Henry Bethel of Auburn (22.84) and Denis Petrashov of Louiville (22.91) were the only other sub-23s. (Louisville’s relay was DQd for an early start on the #3 leg.)

Breaststroke Leg

Swimmer Team Split Liam Bell Cal 22.25 Julian Smith Florida 22.55 Leon Marchand ASU 22.59 Henry Bethel Auburn 22.84 Denis Petrashov Louisville* 22.91 Finn Brooks Indiana 23.00 Flynn Crisci Tennessee 23.01 Noah Nichols Virginia 23.05 Jake Foster Texas 23.15 Carles Coll Marti Virginia Tech 23.17 Mariano Lazzerini Penn State* 23.18 Peter Varjasi Florida State 23.19 Ty Spillane Missouri 23.20 Ron Polonsky Stanford 23.23 Brad Prolo Brigham Young 23.39 Sam Hoover NC State 23.40 Alex Sanchez Texas A&M 23.52 Ryan Foot Arizona 23.57 Mitch Mason LSU 23.64 Brendan Fitzpatrick Michigan 23.95 Arie Voloschin Georgia 23.98 Tyler Christianson Notre Dame 24.18

NOTE:

*The Penn State and Louisville relays were disqualified for early takeoffs on the 3rd leg.

**Disqualified swimmers.

The momentum shifted on the third exchange when Florida’s Josh Liendo split a lightning-fast 18.97 on the butterfly leg, moving out to 3/4 of a body-length lead over Arizona State headed into the final leg. Luke Miller of NC (19.35), Ilya Kharun of ASU (19.47), Indiana’s Tomer Frankel (19.56), Andrei Minakov of Stanford (19.57), Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (19.70), Michigan’s Tyler Ray (19.86), and Dare Rose of Cal (19.97) were all under 20 seconds.

Butterfly Leg

Swimmer Team Split Josh Liendo Florida 18.97 Luke Miller NC State 19.35 Ilya Kharun ASU 19.47 Tomer Frankel Indiana 19.56 Andrei Minakov Stanford 19.57 Jordan Crooks Tennessee 19.70 Tyler Ray Michigan 19.86 Dare Rose Cal 19.97 Charlie Crush** Louisville* 20.06 Nate Germonprez Texas 20.08 Connor Foote Texas A&M 20.11 Daniel Wilson Missouri 20.20 Wesley Ng Georgia 20.22 Will Hayon Virginia Tech 20.27 Matthew Bittner** Penn State* 20.27 Sohib Khaled Auburn 20.30 Marcus Gentry Notre Dame 20.32 Seth Miller Arizona 20.38 Tobias Schulrath Florida State 20.41 Tanner Edwards Brigham Young 20.63 Pawel Uryniuk LSU 20.69 Tim Connery Virginia 20.93

NOTE:

*The Penn State and Louisville relays were disqualified for early takeoffs on the 3rd leg.

**Disqualified swimmers.

ASU’s Jonny Kulow blasted a 17.94 on the end of the Sun Devils’ relay, and while he closed the gap by .40, it wasn’t enough to catch Florida’s Macguire McDuff (18.34). NC State’s Quintin McCarty anchored in 18.16 to squeak past Cal for 3rd place at the finish. Other notable anchors included Tennessee’s Guilherme Santos (18.36), Cal’s Jack Alexy (18.40), Georgia’s Dillon Downing (18.43), Arizona’s Tommy Palmer (18.45), and LSU’s Jere Hribar (18.50).

Freestyle Leg

Swimmer Team Split Jonny Kulow ASU 17.94 Quintin McCarty NC State 18.16 Macguire McDuff Florida 18.34 Guilherme Santos Tennessee 18.36 Jack Alexy Cal 18.40 Dillon Downing Georgia 18.43 Tommy Palmer Arizona 18.45 Jere Hribar LSU 18.50 Kalle Makinen Auburn 18.51 Rafael Gu Stanford 18.61 Brendan Whitfield Virginia Tech 18.68 Bence Szabados Michigan 18.70 Jokubas Keblys Florida State 18.71 Mikkel Lee Indiana 18.75 Abdelrahman Elaraby Notre Dame 18.80 Luke Hobson Texas 18.82 Matias Santiso Louisville* 18.91 Ben Scholl Texas A&M 18.93 Frederik Rindshoej Missouri 19.01 Thomas Hurley Penn State* 19.08 August Lamb Virginia 19.09 Luigi Riva Brigham Young 19.37

800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

NCAA Record: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024

Meet Record: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024

American Record: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024

S. Open Record: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024

2023 Champion: 6:03.42 – Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024

Podium:

Cal (G. Jett, D. Lasco, J. Alexy, R. Hanson) – 6:02.26 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open Record* Arizona State (L. Marchand, H. Kos, P. Sammon, J. Hill) – 6:04.95 Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, N. Germonprez, C. Taylor) – 6:05.33 Florida – 6:08.00 Georgia – 6:08.13 Indiana – 6:08.26 Louisville – 6:08.32 Stanford – 6:08.77

Swimming in the second-to-last heat, Texas’s Luke Hobson led off with 1:29.13, breaking the NCAA record in the 200 free that had belonged to Harvard’s Dean Farris since 2019. Then, in the very next heat, Leon Marchand of Arizona State undercut the new NCAA mark by become the first man in history to swim under the 1:29 barrier, clocking a 1:28.97.

Four more swimmers broke 1:31 on their leadoffs: Gabriel Jett of Cal (1:30.32), Chris Guiliano of Notre Dame (1:30.36), Alabama’s Charlie Hawke (1:30.66), and Rafael Miroslaw of Indiana (1:30.76).

Another three were sub-1:32: Gal Cohen Groumi of Michigan (1:31.07), Louisville’s Murilo Sartori (1:31.68), and Macguire McDuff of Florida (1:31.82).

Leadoff Leg

Swimmer Team Split Leon Marchand Arizona State 1:28.97 Luke Hobson Texas 1:29.13 Gabriel Jett Cal 1:30.32 Chris Guiliano Notre Dame 1:30.36 Charlie Hawke Alabama 1:30.55 Rafael Miroslaw Indiana 1:30.76 Gal Cohen Groumi Michigan 1:31.07 Murilo Sartori Louisville 1:31.68 Macguire McDuff Florida 1:31.82 Luis Dominguez Calonge Virginia Tech 1:32.29 Tomas Navikonis Ohio State 1:32.35 Jack Hoagland SMU 1:32.47 Kacper Stokowski NC State 1:32.85 Patrick Hussey North Carolina 1:32.87 Ron Polonsky Stanford 1:32.90 Tomas Koski Georgia 1:32.95 Mason Mathias Auburn 1:33.06 Peter Varjasi Florida State 1:33.99 Chris Morris Wisconsin 1:34.02 Baturalp Unlu Georgia Tech 1:34.45 Andrew Garon LSU 1:34.78

With over a body-length lead of the field, Marchand handed off to Hubert Kos, while Cal’s Jett was followed by Destin Lasco. Lasco had 1.35 seconds to make up, and he did so just after flipping at 350. He came home in 22.95 over his last 50 yards, compared to Kos’s 24.74.

Cal’s Jack Alexy, the #3 leg, had the second-fastest rolling split of the night with 1:30.50. Their anchor, Robin Hanson (1:31.84), was 14th.

Jake Mitchell of Florida anchored in 1:30.89, the only other sub-1:31. Georgia’s Bradley Dunham (1:31.28), Alabama’s Kaique Alves (1:31.29), Coby Carrozza of Texas (1:31.32), Guy Brooks of Indiana (1:31.33), Stanford’s Henry McFadden (1:31.45), and Georgia’s Jake Magahey (1:31.47) were all under 1:31.5.

Rolling Splits