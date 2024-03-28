Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SeahawkSwammer Opens 2024 Men’s NCAA Pick ‘Em Contest With Perfect Score On Night One

Comments: 1

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first of many shakeups for the 2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Pick ‘Em Contest occurred on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

An overwhelming majority of entrants chose the Arizona State Sun Devils (68.4%) to sweep the day one relay events, however the Florida Gators (200 medley relay) and California Golden Bears (6:02.26) spoiled the hopes of many contestants.

495 of the 724 submitted entries slotted the Sun Devils in for day one victories, and although they fell short, they’ll still have a chance to score gold in one of the three remaining relay events. There were 580 total entries for day one of the 2023 Championships, so there’s more competition this time around.

The men’s 200 medley relay featured the fastest field in history, led by an NCAA-record breaking performance, courtesy of the Florida Gators. The Gators hit the touchpad in a scorching 1:20.15, with Arizona State matching their season best (and previous NCAA record) of 1:20.55 for silver. The NC State Wolfpack notched an effort of 1:20.98, good enough for 3rd and a new American record.

The 800 freestyle relay was also extremely fast, with Cal taking down Texas’ NCAA record from last year in 6:02.26. The Sun Devils (6:04.95) checked-in with a new school record en route to 2nd place while Texas (6:05.33) settled for 3rd.

Thankfully, no disqualifications had a significant impact on tonight’s Pick ‘Em results. There were two DQs on the night though, as Louisville and Penn State fell victim in the 200 medley relay.

In spite of the upsets, 12 competitors predicted the correct top four outcome in the men’s 200 medley relay, while 9 were perfect for the 800 free relay.

Congratulations to SeahawkSwammer for winning this first night, as they scored a perfect score (38 points) in the process. They correctly predicted the top four in both the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle, setting themselves up nicely for the remaining three nights of action.

SeahawkSwammer is eligible for prizes, so they will take home a yearly subscription to SwimSwam Magazine for their efforts.

Day 1 Winners:

  • 200 Medley Relay – Florida (1:20.15) **NCAA Record** – Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Josh Liendo, Macguire McDuff
  • 800 free relay – California (6:02.26) **NCAA Record** – Gabriel Jett, Destin Lasco, Jack Alexy, Robin Hanson

DAY 1 PICK ‘EM STANDINGS

Rank Username Day 1 Score
1 SeahawkSwammer 38
2 bstswmch 35
3 tooturnt 33
4 Chubbs 29
5 Spotted Zebra 27
6 Justin Pollard 26
6 Marcum Fan 26
8 Zachbla123 23
8 T rex but with butterfly wings 23
8 ka49s 23
8 oxyswim 23
8 The_Turmanator 23
13 misterman 22
13 Willswim 22
13 Mudkip 22
13 swimCAP17 22
13 S1RHC 22
13 NAZ92 22
13 Abs 22
13 hoos25 22
13 avery gator 🐊 22
13 Huddy Harris 22
13 flintp3 22
24 Swim28 21
24 W 21
24 Sassypuppy 21
24 Andrew Koika 21
24 GT404 21
24 SwamToday 21
24 kaccornero 21
31 Amel 20
31 BVJ 20
31 Speed Demon 20
34 Pichael Mhelps 19
34 ThiccRicc 19
34 MAguirre 19
37 louisesqueezel4 18
37 Josh’s Pink Slip 18
37 yobannaboy 18
37 Defund disqualifications 18
37 GOLDen Gopher! 18
37 JoshyD 18
37 Brooksies Jorts 18
37 camelmohawk 18
45 Briman206 17
45 Chuck 17
45 Ethebanger 17
45 CoachLP 17
45 Jawn 17
45 Troman22 17
45 neffry 17
45 Danny 17
45 PK Doesn’t Like His Long Name 17
45 Cloud9 Boston Run Best Sports Moment Of All Time 17
45 Njames08 17
45 NoahsAuntJoy 17
45 Johnnie Boy 17
45 Gonzo 17
45 James Bond 17
45 Doug A. 17
45 lelitswims 17
45 Cadelovesswimming! 17
45 Danopcc 17
45 Zzzz 17
65 Davidgoggins 16
65 Baobun23 16
65 GoMFBeers 16
65 Finlay Brooks 16
65 Kevin Santos 16
65 WatrMonstr 16
65 hp44 16
65 DANN96 16
65 Sealion2003 16
65 NOVA HATER 16
65 MerkyWater123 16
65 Daniel Diehl’s med-ball 16
65 T-townswim 16
65 swimmer15 16
65 MendezSpiderMan 16
65 Qmatts 16
65 Jake B 16
65 bella sims bellyflop 16
65 Ball State Swim Guy 16
65 Fins and Paddles 16
65 Onehandtoucher 16
65 Sr.Reggaetony 16
65 AshishSharma 16
65 Jimmyz 16
65 Benjamin’sButtons 16
90 2004 Athens 2 Free 15
90 Pance 15
90 Kenetik 15
90 B Strizzy 15
90 CaribbeanSwimmer 15
90 Steve195 15
90 WV Swammer 15
97 DirtyUndies 14
97 nchuck2003 14
97 FISH!FISH!FISH!<3 14
97 Cleanfilter19 14
97 Swim Guy 14
97 StanfordH8er 14
97 Nathaniel5 14
97 DLFSWIM 14
97 tg 14
97 jpezzini 14
97 WAC Sea Tigers 14
97 RealSwimShady 14
97 swimmermichael 14
97 ava stevens 14
97 coachmanny88 14
112 The Barge 13
112 whoisthis 13
112 CostlyCactys 13
112 backstrokebro 13
112 bobert 13
112 Phillip Means 13
112 My bud 13
112 LeGoat 13
112 Fan of Kyle Sockwell 13
112 BenL 13
112 Unknown Swammer 13
112 Swim Alchemist 13
112 Logan 13
112 bensonjjones98 13
112 JaySock 13
112 Meholt3 13
112 VuJah311 13
112 Uswm2slo 13
112 Coswimsdisney 13
112 Bray 13
112 Maxxm 13
112 Shugo 13
112 chinnychenchen 13
112 Scent of a Pool 13
112 inferno 13
112 BJC_Swim 13
112 Quanathan 13
112 Sports Lover 13
112 mike mike mike 13
112 aznswimmaboi12 13
112 THEO 13
112 joshbrownisaman 13
112 The Penguin 13
112 eddie 13
112 icruby584 13
112 OldManButterfly 13
112 Samhaddad 13
112 Labman 13
150 perc.olator 12
150 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 12
150 lobotomysaw 12
150 jaxjax 12
150 PFA’s Men’s Pick Will Almost Certainly Do Better Than My SwimSwam Bracket Challenge Picks 12
150 saltie 12
150 Disalle is Noyz with Tan! 12
150 Amenbc 12
150 chickenlamp 12
150 Jmah 12
150 EKC0405 12
150 MJW 12
150 Carson 12
150 Davis adcock 12
150 Ben chumley 12
150 Bhinckley 12
150 Makoswimmer 12
150 JasonM 12
150 KyleTexas 12
150 mdf 12
150 Gregorypost502 12
150 Zforce 12
150 Chantz.Bell04 12
150 Dr. Dood 12
150 Plaster 12
150 AyoMatis 12
150 Log 12
150 MikeLe95 12
150 25Backstroke 12
150 Bartholomew 12
150 Dirty Dan’s headphones 12
150 Zeus 12
150 Aspidites 12
150 Vaughn Raimo 12
150 Chris Quarin 12
150 ecuPIRATE 12
150 saetaman 12
150 Michael Pfizer Andrew 12
150 #1 Swim Dad 12
150 ZZinn 12
150 Bort 12
150 Emmalynne16 12
150 Alswam1807 12
150 Relay names guy gives me life 12
150 LilTwig 12
150 Maxilla 12
150 Gretchen Marchand 12
150 Guchi 12
150 lu 2 12
150 Obnoxious Observer 12
150 SeanM720 12
150 Coach Dani MX 12
150 Noah 12
150 John Key 12
150 IRUSZY 12
150 flabbydoodle 12
150 mcpaulos 12
207 Velocity 11
207 yongchampion 11
207 DrSwammer 11
207 G0TTAB3FR3SH 11
207 OPMswimmer 11
207 Lantz 11
207 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 11
207 Friuti 11
207 Dylan 11
207 Carrot 11
207 UF >>> 11
207 Tree man 11
207 200free 11
207 Reign77 11
207 my parents don’t love me 11
207 MacWins 11
207 Just A Swammer 11
207 HockeyPoket47 11
207 33swimmer 11
207 FlipNGo 11
207 MLZGator 11
207 Techsan 11
207 2Big4urMouf 11
207 Winner man445 11
207 TrentD14 11
207 ATSundevil 11
207 mandrew26 11
207 leonwillwinthebackstroke 11
207 jamal123 11
207 Brunoforeva 11
207 DoctorRd 11
207 brap267 11
207 JamesPPiot 11
207 cesalaur 11
207 ORRDU1 11
207 NatStokes 11
207 jb123 11
207 Wisthon R 11
207 WaltLongmire 11
207 BoolaHoo 11
207 RMS 11
207 coachcourtnay 11
207 Stibby 11
207 James SwimSwam 11
207 Chad 11
207 A.O.D 11
207 Maxcorn57 11
207 MichaelB31 11
207 swimbradford03 11
207 brunomoney1421 11
207 David Clossey 11
207 Bradentiff 11
207 Jake lettuce 11
207 B1GSwimFan 11
261 Voz 10
261 balls 10
261 LAN3ON 10
261 LS_Washed 10
261 Suiii 10
261 tucsonswimdoc 10
261 Dansolly 10
261 Saginaw Savage 10
261 Swim Shady 10
261 alex.xayachanla 10
261 jablo 10
261 Bodey 10
261 SixtoSkuba 10
261 Goob 10
261 Anthony G 10
261 USAUSAUSA 10
261 Grand Moff Tarkin 10
261 AnonymousS 10
261 D3 Warrior 10
261 dixiedog72 10
261 Tennessee’s Taper 10
261 swimchet4 10
261 Delmussy 10
261 Wick’s Picks 10
261 AQUAMAN 10
261 Vchopra 10
261 Dneil12 10
261 GingerSwim 10
261 NJSWIM 10
261 smalle22 10
261 Casey 10
261 hamburger 10
261 swimcoachkelley 10
261 Johncena 10
261 Cooke 10
261 StanfordHater2.0 10
261 Shaddy419 10
261 CJW57 10
261 heyheyhey 10
261 Bruh 10
261 MC Texas 10
261 ryanjnoyes 10
261 jgswain88 10
261 Davin 10
261 Fran 10
261 White lightning 10
261 B1Gslay 10
261 Fuelj 10
261 NYUmichAlum 10
261 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 10
261 Rikkert1998 10
261 VicMaster 10
261 Deez 10
261 Vance McGav 10
261 LongCourseIsBetter 10
261 MaMikknowsswim 10
261 Jules 10
261 Aquaslaz 10
261 psav 10
261 Michael Webster 10
321 ryderandrosky 9
321 NJSWIMFAN 9
321 DLswim 9
321 Fel 9
321 GordoB18 9
321 Swimmer I.M 9
321 dylan felt goat 9
321 So close in ‘02 9
321 swimmax90 9
321 Margad 9
321 Cole 9
321 Swimexpert 9
321 Jallen 9
321 SwimmerHamzah 9
321 The Breast Master 9
321 Antonio CTESPN Brown 9
321 Iceman 9
321 Hillbilly 9
321 Lane4usa 9
321 BR 9
321 Kaden 9
321 G Money 9
321 Swimmerdre24 9
321 We Love Candy Corn 9
321 Ajansz 9
321 DeepEnder 9
321 Luciscookin 9
321 Coach Brett Riley 9
321 WhoAteMyDuck 9
321 BeeTree 9
321 GLMSwim33 9
321 Your bloew me 9
321 PNW 9
321 DannyF 9
321 Liam 9
321 Walter Chiarella 9
321 Balto 9
321 $$BOLO 9
321 JEAH 9
321 Hint of Lime 9
321 Marcus Winston 9
321 cjd615 9
321 Freddieb927 9
321 ncap#1 9
365 DK99 8
365 bigrick14507 8
365 TheOhioStateUniversity 8
365 LochteRulez99Coolz 8
365 mspann97 8
365 Bubba 8
365 JRLSWIM 8
365 TheRealSam 8
365 Tapir6 8
365 Elmiro 8
365 Colt 8
365 Gmoney 8
365 ehk 8
365 Gus 8
365 IUSwammer 8
365 Aquamann22 8
365 MacMachine 8
365 Narhan Draggin 8
365 UWRF D-Squad 8
365 thequiggest 8
365 tkazansky86 8
365 swimbrim 8
365 C Man! 8
365 Yabo 8
365 KoiFish 8
365 Khops 8
365 CoachWinman 8
365 swimtigerz 8
365 Blake A 8
365 Logan T 8
365 SwimNerd 8
365 Blueabyss 8
365 kautitan 8
365 Thomas Heilman’s Best Friend 8
365 Tac strength 8
365 CoachMatt911 8
365 aob150 8
365 juschewy 8
365 PhillyMark 8
365 Lee Knight 8
365 SwimCoachBS 8
365 Coach Chackett 10% 8
365 Selyons 8
365 THIS IS BATHTOOB 8
365 Janskimarkus 8
365 ePain 8
365 brh 8
365 Treadweary 8
365 rollgoats 8
365 SprintCarolina 8
365 Laxanator25 8
365 Willy99 8
365 SwimGeek 8
418 William_Skinner41762 7
418 Ryan Allen 7
418 CoachinoBlanco 7
418 KeithKDennison 7
418 BstrokeDevil 7
418 NutZach 7
418 emoney543 7
418 ButterflY University 7
418 SyGuy 7
418 holla back gurl 7
418 ThePrestressedSpaz 7
418 Former swimmer 7
418 JBB 7
418 Caleon Marchessel 7
418 Miself 7
418 zdh 7
418 AFlyer 7
418 Bob1 7
418 HuckleAus 7
418 Old Rocket Swimmer 7
418 Troy K 7
418 Bailey Ludden 7
418 BassFlipper99 7
418 Not Even Close 7
418 Wade 7
418 Logsthedog 7
418 CELL 7
418 EMH16 7
418 Sebas 7
418 sandysheets 7
418 Ramen90 7
418 OldBay 7
418 Leo 7
418 96Swim 7
418 BartFart 7
418 Juliagg07 7
418 Gilrad Xyvers 7
418 Gazon2003 7
418 Alice Wang 7
418 riley 7
418 KingDevil 7
418 JackyB 7
418 RJK 7
418 SupaSantos 7
418 bennypoo 7
418 Greg17815 7
418 Tytythefishguy 7
418 Hugh Jass 7
418 JD10P 7
418 edge 7
418 Sal Paradise 7
418 Jonesey 7
418 Jlynk 7
418 kiwifruit 7
418 Hugs4Lyfe 7
418 BEARCATS2010 7
418 Eric Bang 7
418 Sprinkles 7
418 Ucmarshall 7
418 Andrew Iverson 7
418 Erfaina 7
418 Isaac 7
418 Priceless 7
418 maxmig 7
418 Small T 7
418 Jon D 7
418 Wild Bill 244543 7
418 Walls 7
418 Jesse Marin 7
418 Young Stroker 7
418 Luan 7
418 Moneymab23 7
418 Dave_Mac 7
418 der Hahn 7
418 Matt Chang 7
418 LPS1 7
418 em18 7
418 Ben 7
418 swim6847 7
418 Hilart1284 7
418 Orangedude 7
418 L Nichols 7
418 Benjamin Dillon 7
418 Storm S&D 7
418 Captain Salmon 7
418 JensB 7
418 JBish 7
418 Fafa 7
418 Jack Ellison 7
418 jeffthejuicebox 7
418 WEA 7
418 SomeGuy 7
418 Big J 7
418 kmcd 7
418 iMurray516 7
418 Grant Drukker 7
418 NJL0602 7
418 Your Local 200 Flyer 🤿🤿🤿 7
418 csc151 7
418 Ham S&D 7
418 njcarpenter8 7
418 CargillK 7
418 Em&m24 7
418 alphax 7
418 HSWIMMER97 7
418 MaxTheHusky424 7
418 Dave A 7
418 Ben17 7
418 Willie Xu 7
418 bcalis 7
418 Coach Narwhal 7
418 Washed Up D3 swimmer 7
418 PB Power 7
418 thabrain 7
418 benfranklinswimfan 7
418 jswims 7
418 akpzvl 7
418 Orcaruns 7
418 blotties 7
418 danny 7
418 Streamline Steve 7
418 JWC77MC 7
418 DragonSwim 7
418 freewillie2002 7
418 Timmy Cheng 7
418 Brian!!! 7
418 Kevin sonn 7
418 Stanny 7
418 JKPROxx93xx 7
418 Matt Lashua 7
418 Magyar36 7
418 zhing 7
418 Will Kaminski 7
418 Cduffy15 7
418 HulkSwim 7
418 DwightKurtShrute 7
418 Swimfan27 7
418 tallswede80 7
418 pilkka777 7
418 Brendan O 7
418 Robert Bishop 7
418 coachbt 7
418 The Yardinals 7
418 Ashley_Maloon 7
418 Oh. Hey there. 7
418 Hail Jilly 7
418 Merlin 7
418 Therealfein 7
418 Stanfordwillwin 7
418 Bongo Mam 7
418 ThatSwimKid 7
418 HankTheTank4520 7
418 Will H 7
418 gragte 7
418 Dr. G 7
418 ———Ar.Jay.——— 7
418 BackisKing 7
418 Alan 7
418 cvh123 7
418 AZcoach 7
418 Rumbuns 7
418 Coleman 7
418 LaurierSwim 7
418 Mark SwimSwam 7
418 Boob Boowman 7
418 celo_11 7
418 pianoback 7
418 Aloni 7
418 EagleSwammer 7
418 BooneSwim 7
418 JackMartin00000 7
418 Daddy Foster 7
418 Barles 7
418 jdsmitty 7
418 mparisi22 7
418 TSwimming12 7
418 Yush 7
418 Effen 7
418 katTiff 7
418 Deep Eddie 7
418 bimbambumsunyangisabum 7
418 Elmoo33 7
600 Chase 6
600 Ike 6
600 🥸🥸💢💥jp 6
600 reesierose118 6
600 WSCoach 6
600 Jar Jar Binks 6
600 Squidy 6
600 Tavoswim 6
600 georgia_h 6
600 Swimmer24 6
600 GatorDude 6
600 Willy 6
600 dilly2048 6
600 Keith’s Brisket 6
600 One Hip Wonder 6
600 AusBoss422 6
600 slackerswimmer 6
600 PurringPanda29 6
600 Danktronics 6
600 Dubrowski 6
600 Trevor Smith 6
600 Anna Banana 6
600 Owinners 6
600 Big Jonah 6
600 LeonsTheGoat 6
600 sars1010 6
600 Lil Swimmy 6
600 8th Year Senior 6
600 SuperFastSwimmer 6
600 Tyler Hebert 6
600 Cody Miller’s Buttplug 6
600 Billkeyaz 6
600 Krauter 6
600 Colin MacKellar 6
600 Coalminor77 6
600 Phyics Major 6
600 Matt Co 6
600 Waterlogged 6
600 Hanser Fan 6
600 Another Michigan Fan 6
600 Kevoodle 6
600 NHSwimCoach 6
600 Lilpjano 6
600 TheBackpool 6
600 Andrew.Bolz 6
600 LParker 6
600 Banned1234 6
600 Devz 6
600 aquablade 6
600 `’‘`\_>_o_ 6
600 Big Dawg Nick 6
600 H2Okie 6
600 ISR_MOSS 6
600 crejun 6
600 Old Man Swimmer 6
600 🦕dinja🦕 6
600 DrewBrewsBeer 6
600 Jessica 6
600 Rowotter 6
600 Clay 6
600 KCB 6
600 TonyTheTiger 6
600 Cheers Grant 6
600 ISU2004 6
600 Suga Sean Swims for GSEK 6
600 Deez 6
600 The Best 6
600 nuduls 6
600 SWIIM_SHADY 6
600 Dyllol 6
600 tdoneill89 6
600 Misty 6
600 dearmariiaa 6
600 LAUREN1031 6
600 BruhMan 6
600 Zach 6
600 reeeee116 6
600 Big Zippy 6
600 Flip_Tipp 6
600 Samboys 6
600 WastingtheWatersTime 6
600 flyboygreed 6
600 Hatman 6
600 Coach_Sw1mmy 6
600 Lucas Caswell 6
600 J-breezy 6
600 anmase010118 6
600 Craig H 6
600 RossdaBoss6 6
600 JV7 6
600 Aquacat4 6
600 dgriley 6
600 AlexRoberts 6
600 Towelie 6
600 Gibbo13 6
600 forsomereason 6
600 Grant Gerl 6
600 Hail to PITT 6
600 500kick 6
600 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know you know 6
600 WahooSwimFan 6
600 Bromine Zaddy 6
600 Mikejones574330 6
600 John Herp Derp 6
600 JTL 6
600 Ziggy giggles 6
706 Bub09 5
706 Greccoisdrowning 5
706 HunterHye 5
706 Justin 5
706 Bananafudge 5
706 Cam_urai 5
706 hazeswim 5
706 BlueFish 5
706 Sharky 5
706 Buck 5
706 Joverman 5
706 SwimGirlfriend 5
706 LKoob 5
706 Bdorsey14 5
706 open water swimmer 5
721 Bella Thomas 4
721 Swimmom3 4
723 Schref 2
724 Matty3s 0

jablo
31 minutes ago

10 points wooooooo

1
0
Reply

