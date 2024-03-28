SeahawkSwammer Opens 2024 Men’s NCAA Pick ‘Em Contest With Perfect Score On Night One

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Ems Contest
- Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
The first of many shakeups for the 2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Pick ‘Em Contest occurred on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
An overwhelming majority of entrants chose the Arizona State Sun Devils (68.4%) to sweep the day one relay events, however the Florida Gators (200 medley relay) and California Golden Bears (6:02.26) spoiled the hopes of many contestants.
495 of the 724 submitted entries slotted the Sun Devils in for day one victories, and although they fell short, they’ll still have a chance to score gold in one of the three remaining relay events. There were 580 total entries for day one of the 2023 Championships, so there’s more competition this time around.
The men’s 200 medley relay featured the fastest field in history, led by an NCAA-record breaking performance, courtesy of the Florida Gators. The Gators hit the touchpad in a scorching 1:20.15, with Arizona State matching their season best (and previous NCAA record) of 1:20.55 for silver. The NC State Wolfpack notched an effort of 1:20.98, good enough for 3rd and a new American record.
The 800 freestyle relay was also extremely fast, with Cal taking down Texas’ NCAA record from last year in 6:02.26. The Sun Devils (6:04.95) checked-in with a new school record en route to 2nd place while Texas (6:05.33) settled for 3rd.
Thankfully, no disqualifications had a significant impact on tonight’s Pick ‘Em results. There were two DQs on the night though, as Louisville and Penn State fell victim in the 200 medley relay.
In spite of the upsets, 12 competitors predicted the correct top four outcome in the men’s 200 medley relay, while 9 were perfect for the 800 free relay.
Congratulations to SeahawkSwammer for winning this first night, as they scored a perfect score (38 points) in the process. They correctly predicted the top four in both the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle, setting themselves up nicely for the remaining three nights of action.
SeahawkSwammer is eligible for prizes, so they will take home a yearly subscription to SwimSwam Magazine for their efforts.
Day 1 Winners:
- 200 Medley Relay – Florida (1:20.15) **NCAA Record** – Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Josh Liendo, Macguire McDuff
- 800 free relay – California (6:02.26) **NCAA Record** – Gabriel Jett, Destin Lasco, Jack Alexy, Robin Hanson
