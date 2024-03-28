2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Analysis – Texas Starts with a Bang

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 1 is in the books, and it was a doozy.

With only two events – the 200 medley and 800 free relays – we have already seen NCAA, meet, American, and U.S. Open records fall by the wayside. In both events, the top-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils were upset. And while relay swims, in and of themselves, aren’t huge indicators of what to expect in the meet, they can be indicative of bigger trends

Texas finished Day 1 with 14 more points than projected, thanks to their 800 free relay which placed 3rd from the second-to-last heat. Missouri, Stanford, and Florida State also outperformed by double digits. Auburn, Arizona, and Arizona State were under by double digits.

Arizona State still leads the projections by 101 points (before diving), while Florida still enjoys a 139-point margin ahead of Cal and NC State. But if tonight’s performances are any indication of what to expect in the coming days, this could be a much closer – and more exciting – team race than we had anticipated.

Day 1 Performers Relative to Seed

Team Score Relative to Seed Texas 14 Missouri 12 Stanford 10 Florida State 10 Cal 8 Michigan 6 Indiana 4 Texas A&M 4 Florida 2 Virginia Tech 2 SMU 2 North Carolina 2 NC State -2 Tennessee -2 Louisville -2 Alabama -2 Ohio State -4 Georgia -8 Auburn -10 Arizona State -12 Arizona -12

Over/Under 200 Medley Relay

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 32 30 -2 Florida 34 40 6 Arizona State 40 34 -6 Indiana 26 26 0 NC State 28 32 4 Texas 24 18 -6 Stanford 8 24 16 Georgia 10 6 -4 Auburn 22 22 0 Tennessee 30 28 -2 Virginia Tech 18 14 -4 Louisville 0 0 0 Michigan 6 8 2 Alabama 0 0 0 Missouri 0 12 12 Florida State 0 10 10 Ohio State 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 4 4 Arizona 14 2 -12 North Carolina 0 0 0

Over/Under 800 Free Relay

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed Cal 30 40 10 Florida 34 30 -4 Arizona State 40 34 -6 Indiana 22 26 4 NC State 24 18 -6 Texas 12 32 20 Stanford 28 22 -6 Georgia 32 28 -4 Auburn 18 8 -10 Tennessee 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 8 14 6 Louisville 26 24 -2 Michigan 6 10 4 Alabama 14 12 -2 Missouri 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 Ohio State 10 6 -4 SMU 2 4 2 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 2 2

Team Projections After Day 1 (without diving)