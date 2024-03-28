2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Analysis – Texas Starts with a Bang

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Day 1 Live Recap
Day 1 is in the books, and it was a doozy.
With only two events – the 200 medley and 800 free relays – we have already seen NCAA, meet, American, and U.S. Open records fall by the wayside. In both events, the top-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils were upset. And while relay swims, in and of themselves, aren’t huge indicators of what to expect in the meet, they can be indicative of bigger trends
Texas finished Day 1 with 14 more points than projected, thanks to their 800 free relay which placed 3rd from the second-to-last heat. Missouri, Stanford, and Florida State also outperformed by double digits. Auburn, Arizona, and Arizona State were under by double digits.
Arizona State still leads the projections by 101 points (before diving), while Florida still enjoys a 139-point margin ahead of Cal and NC State. But if tonight’s performances are any indication of what to expect in the coming days, this could be a much closer – and more exciting – team race than we had anticipated.
Day 1 Performers Relative to Seed
|Team
|Score Relative to Seed
|Texas
|14
|Missouri
|12
|Stanford
|10
|Florida State
|10
|Cal
|8
|Michigan
|6
|Indiana
|4
|Texas A&M
|4
|Florida
|2
|Virginia Tech
|2
|SMU
|2
|North Carolina
|2
|NC State
|-2
|Tennessee
|-2
|Louisville
|-2
|Alabama
|-2
|Ohio State
|-4
|Georgia
|-8
|Auburn
|-10
|Arizona State
|-12
|Arizona
|-12
Over/Under 200 Medley Relay
|Team
|Psych
|Finals
|Difference vs Seed
|Cal
|32
|30
|-2
|Florida
|34
|40
|6
|Arizona State
|40
|34
|-6
|Indiana
|26
|26
|0
|NC State
|28
|32
|4
|Texas
|24
|18
|-6
|Stanford
|8
|24
|16
|Georgia
|10
|6
|-4
|Auburn
|22
|22
|0
|Tennessee
|30
|28
|-2
|Virginia Tech
|18
|14
|-4
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|6
|8
|2
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|12
|12
|Florida State
|0
|10
|10
|Ohio State
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|4
|4
|Arizona
|14
|2
|-12
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
Over/Under 800 Free Relay
|Team
|Psych
|Finals
|Difference vs Seed
|Cal
|30
|40
|10
|Florida
|34
|30
|-4
|Arizona State
|40
|34
|-6
|Indiana
|22
|26
|4
|NC State
|24
|18
|-6
|Texas
|12
|32
|20
|Stanford
|28
|22
|-6
|Georgia
|32
|28
|-4
|Auburn
|18
|8
|-10
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|8
|14
|6
|Louisville
|26
|24
|-2
|Michigan
|6
|10
|4
|Alabama
|14
|12
|-2
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|Florida State
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|10
|6
|-4
|SMU
|2
|4
|2
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|2
Team Projections After Day 1 (without diving)
|Team
|Day 1 Actual
|Day 2 Psych
|Day 3 Psych
|Day 4 Psych
|Projected Score
|Vs Psych
|Arizona State
|68
|140
|139
|181
|528
|-12
|Florida
|70
|81
|150
|126
|427
|2
|Cal
|70
|58
|71
|89
|288
|8
|NC State
|50
|60
|76
|87
|273
|-2
|Tennessee
|28
|64
|50
|72
|214
|-2
|Indiana
|52
|4
|61
|78
|195
|4
|Georgia
|34
|25
|56
|49
|164
|-8
|Virginia Tech
|28
|42
|41
|51
|162
|2
|Stanford
|46
|33
|47
|34
|160
|10
|Texas
|50
|30
|36
|24
|140
|14
|Notre Dame
|0
|40
|35
|58
|133
|-8
|Michigan
|18
|21
|34
|36
|109
|6
|Auburn
|30
|25
|23
|29
|107
|-10
|Alabama
|12
|9
|23
|22
|66
|-2
|Virginia
|0
|46
|10
|4
|60
|0
|Texas A&M
|4
|9
|26
|15
|54
|4
|Wisconsin
|0
|51
|0
|0
|51
|0
|Louisville
|24
|0
|12
|12
|48
|-2
|Ohio State
|6
|0
|9
|28
|43
|-4
|Penn
|0
|0
|11
|17
|28
|-12
|USC
|0
|0
|0
|28
|28
|0
|Florida State
|10
|14
|0
|0
|24
|10
|Missouri
|12
|0
|5
|5
|22
|12
|SMU
|4
|0
|6
|9
|19
|2
|BYU
|0
|4
|9
|4
|17
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|11
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Arizona
|2
|8
|0
|0
|10
|-12
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Texas!
Do we know who their coach for next year is yet?