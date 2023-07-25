Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Swimming Championship: Day 3 Photo Vault

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2023 World Swimming Championships and our photographer Fabio Cetti is ready with the most significant photos from this third day of competition in Fukuoka.

Nicolo Martinenghi World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

Siobhan Haughey World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

Leon Marchand
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit: Fabio Cetti

Leon Marchand World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023 photo credit: Fabio Cetti

Leon Marchand World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN) 14-30 JULY 2023 photo credit: Fabio Cetti

Summer McIntosh
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Katie Ledecky
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

QUADARELLA-Simona-LEDECKY-Katie
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

QUADARELLA-Simona- World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

QUADARELLA-Simona-World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

Katie Ledecky
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Ruta Meilutyte, courtesy of Fabio Cetti
photo credit Fabio Cetti
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

David Popovici
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

David Popovici World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

Ryan Murphy
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Kaylee McKeown World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

Tatiana Schoenmaker World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Giusy Cisale

Giusy Cisale

 GIUSY  CISALE Giusy Cisale graduated high school at the Italian Liceo Classico "T.L. Caro" where she was engaged in editing the school magazine. In 2002, she was among the youngest law graduates of the  Federico II University of Naples (ITA). She began her career as a Civil Lawyer, becoming licensed to practice law …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!