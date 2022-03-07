2022 Women’s DI NCAAs: Louisville’s Farrington Scratches, Tennessee’s Harper In

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals

Updated psych sheets for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were posted on March 4th. Louisville sophomore Adeline Farrington has scratched the meet, and 1st alternate Olivia Harper (Tennessee) has been called up. Farrington was the 38th seed in the 100 breast, and 52nd in the 200 breast.

The tiebreak for alternates with the same ranking is a comparison of the swimmer’s time to the NCAA A cut, with the swimmer who is the closest to the A cut in their event (based on a percentage of the total seconds) getting first priority.

Harper will now be racing the 50 free and 100 back. She’s the 60th seed in the 50 free (22.52) and 39th in the 100 back (52.47).

Harper didn’t compete for Tennessee at the 2022 SEC Championships. She did, however, race at the Tennessee’s Last Chance meet on February 26th, where she swam her 50 free and 100 back times. Harper’s times in the 50 free and 100 back were both personal bests as well. Had Harper raced a SECs, her 52.47 100 back would have put her 8th in prelims.

With the addition of Harper, Tennessee now has a whopping 17 swimmers entered at NCAAs, making them the only team this year with more than 14 swimmers.

So far, Harper is the only alternate to be called up to NCAAs. If another swimmer scratches, USC’s Aela Janvier is next up.