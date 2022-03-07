Charlotte Crush Clocks 51.96 PB 100 Back at Southern Premier (Sunday Recap)

2022 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 4-6, 2022

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The 2022 Southern Premier meet has concluded, and the final day of competition brought us plenty of fast swimming. That swimming was, of course, headlined by Lakeside 13-year-old Charlotte Crush, who swam a 51.46 to win the women’s 100 fly, making her the #2 performer all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Crush also swam the 100 back, speeding to a new personal best of 51.96. The swim marks Crush’s first time under 52 seconds in the event, and makes her the #6 performer all-time in the 13-14 age group. Crush now sits within a second of Levenia Sims’ 51.03 NAG.

One of the most thrilling races of the night came in the men’s 100 back, where we saw a 4-way battle for 1st, which resulted in 3 new personal bests. SwimMAC Carolina’s Caleb Maldari (16) was able to get his hand on the wall first, touching in 47.31. He led Mason Manta Rays’ Carl Bloebaum, who was 2nd in 47.37. SwimMAC’s Cam Abaqueta touched 3rd with 47.51. Charlie Crush, the older brother of Charlotte, led prelims with a 47.33, but finished 4th in finals, posting a 47.75. For Maldari, Bloebaum, and Abaqueta, the swims marked new personal bests.

There was a battle in the 13-14 boys 100 back as well. Cardinal Aquatics 14-year-old Tucker Bailey ultimately got his hand on the wall first, swimming a new personal best of 52.55. It was Lakeside 13-year-old Hudson Theuer who took 2nd, pushing Bailey all the way, and finishing with a 52.97. Theuer would also go on to win the 13-14 boys 100 free, clocking another new personal best – 48.31.

Lakeside 13-year-olds were all over the place. Owen Durham won the 13-14 boys 200 breast with a 2:10.85, another personal best.

Cardinal Aquatics 18-year-old Ella Welch swam a 48.81 to win the women’s 100 free. The swim was just off the 48.53 she swam at the Kentucky HS State meet a few weeks ago. Dynamo’s Owen McDonald, 17, took the men’s 100 free in a new personal best of 43.75.

Mason Manta Rays 17-year-old Gibson Holmes won the men’s 100 fly in 47.03, swimming a new personal best en route to the win. Charlie Crush was 2nd in that race, swimming a 47.61, which is also a personal best.

Dynamo 12-year-old Eric Xu took the 11-12 boys 50 fly convincingly, swimming a 25.17.

In the 11-12 girls 50 back, Tennessee Aquatics 11-year-old Brae Thorpe swam a 29.04 to get her hand on the wall first. Lakeside 12-year-old Quinn Moter took the 11-12 boys 50 back, swimming a 27.57.

