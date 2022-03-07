Florida Freshman Brooke Zettel Transferring to Virginia Tech

University of Florida freshman Brooke Zettel has announced via Instagram that she is transferring to Virginia Tech to continue her collegiate career. Zettel only competed at two meets for the Gators this season, both of which came in the fall semester. She entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 29th, and notably did not compete at SECs last month.

“I’m so excited to announce my transfer to Virginia Tech for fall of 2022! I would like to thank all of the coaches at VT for this opportunity and I am so excited to join such an incredible and supportive team! Go Hokies🧡🦃!!”

Zettel’s career at Florida just seemingly never got off the ground. Swimmers typically put up some of their best times of the season at mid-season invites, but at the Georgia Tech Invite in November, Zettel was well of her personal bests. Here is a summary of her mid-season performances versus her lifetime bests (lifetime bests in parenthesis).

100 breast – 1:03.89 (1:01.24)

200 breast – 2:20.41 (2:11.97)

200 IM – 1:59.80 (1:56.71)

400 IM – 4:20.01 (4:11.14)

Roughly a month after that meet, Zettel entered the transfer portal.

When Zettel committed to Florida, she was recruited by Jeff Poppell, who is in his first year as the current head coach at South Carolina. The Gators then combined their men’s and women’s programs under Anthony Nesty, who was previously the head coach of just the men’s team.

Looking toward the future, Zettel is a great addition to Virginia Tech’s roster. When Zettel arrived at Florida this past fall, SwimSwam had her ranked #13 in the freshman class. Her personal bests would make her VT’s fastest swimmer in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM this season. Additionally, she would be the #2 400 IMer and 200 flyer.

Zettel is an extremely versatile swimmer. Here are her current lifetime bests in all events:

50 free – 23.61

100 free – 50.29

200 free – 1:47.72

500 free – 4:47.20

1000 free – 9:53.85

1650 free – 16:43.46

100 back – 54.40

200 back – 1:57.43

100 breast – 1:01.24

200 breast – 2:11.97

100 fly – 53.78

200 fly – 1:56.74

200 IM – 1:56.71

400 IM – 4:11.14

In addition to her ability to help VT individually, Zettel’s freestyle times are fast enough for her to be a contributor on relays.

Virginia Tech finished 7th in the women’s team standings at the ACC Championships last month.