2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two prelims session will feature heats of the men’s 100 fly, 400 IM, and 200 free. Drury’s Dominik Karacic brings the top seed time in the 100 fly (46.22), .3 faster than defending champion Tim Stollings of Findlay (46.52). Wayne State’s Michael Wolsek (46.59), Delta State’s Federico Bracco (46.78), and Steven Aimable of Nova S’eastern (46.96) will challenge Karacic and Stollings for spots in the final.

Indy freshman Cedric Buessing, who was runner-up in the 1000 free on Wednesday, leads the 400 IM qualifiers with 3:48.25. Jan Delkeskamp from Queens, who finished fifth last year, ranks second with 3:48.60. Nova S’eastern’s Jarryd Baxter ranks third with 3:48.62, which is 4.1 seconds faster than his 10th-place finish a year ago. Simon Fraser’s Collyn Gagne (3:50.26), runner-up in the 200 IM on Wednesday and Keegan Hawkins of Grand Valley, last year’s bronze medalist, are also seeded with sub-3:51s.

It’s going to be tight in the 200 free with three 1:35s and nine 1:36s leading the entries. McKendree’s Xander Skinner (1:35.30) has the top qualifying time, followed by Ward Lockart of Rollins (1:35.46). Lockhart was the surprise winner in the 1000 free on Wednesday. Nova S’eastern’s Thomas Flower (1:35.62) comes in with the third-fastest time. Alex Kunert of Queens, who tied for first place in this event in 2021, ranks sixth with 1:36.39.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Finals qualifiers:

Dominik Karacic, Drury – 46.58 Camilo, Marrugo, Findlay – 46.72 Tim Stollings, Findlay – 46.86 Kael Yorke, Indy – 46.86 Steven Aimable, Nova S’eastern – 46.91 Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree – 47.04 Matej Dusa, Queens (NC) – 47.05 (tie) Federico Bracco, Delta State / Michael Wolsek, Wayne State – 47.15 – Bartlomiej Swiderski, Indy – 47.37 Daniel Aizenberg, Florida Tech – 47.46 Brandon Dyck, Florida Southern – 47.52 Nathan Bighetti, Drury – 47.53 Emilio Perez, McKendree – 47.57 Alexander Bauch, Queens (NC) – 47.68 Tucker Schroer, Delta State – 47.73

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 3:43.84 – Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC) (2015)

Meet Record: 3:43.84 – Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC) (2015)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Finals qualifiers: