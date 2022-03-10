HS Junior Scotty Buff Hits 200 Back 1:44.0 Nationals Cut at MAKO Senior Invite

2022 Ohio MAKO Senior Invitational

March 4-6, 2022

Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Full Results (PDF)

Scotty Buff of the Greater Toledo Aquatic Club swam new personal best in four events and picked up a new qualifying time for this summer’s US National Championships at the Miami Valley Aquatic Club’s MAKO Senior Invitational last weekend.

The meet, for high school swimmers and older, drew huge fields (over 200 swimmers in many events) of senior swimmers from most of the state’s top clubs a few weeks after the state’s high school state championship meet.

Among those was Scotty Buff, who was 2nd in both the 100 back and 100 fly at the Ohio Division I High School State Championships at the end of February.

He didn’t swim either of those races at this meet, but instead focused on events that weren’t in his high school repertoire – and seemed to have no issue carrying his taper forward from the state meet.

That included a 1:44.05 in the 200 yard backstroke that was a four-and-a-half second drop from his previous lifetime best.

Previously a more sprint-oriented swimmer, that’s only his fourth 200 backstroke since pandemic restrictions began to lift.

Besides a new best time of 19.90 in the 50 free, his first time under 20 seconds, Buff really went after the 200 yard races at this meet. That included a win in the 200 fly in 1:47.34 and a prelims swim of 1:50.30 in the 200 IM before scratching the final.

Buff, a high school junior, was already rated as the #4 recruit in the class of 2023 when he committed to Florida in October. He’s had big drops across a broad event schedule since then, which will benefit him at Florida where almost everyone has to swim a 200 at one time or another.

Scotty Buff Time Progression, Yards, Since Verbal Commitment:

When Committing March 2022 Drop 50 free 20.24 19.90 -0.34s 100 free 46.25 45.22 -1.03s 100 fly 46.59 45.90 -0.69s 200 fly 1:51.83 1:47.34 -4.49s 100 back 47.48 46.82 -0.66s 200 back 1:48.61 1:44.05 -4.56s 200 IM 1:54.61 1:50.30 -4.31s

Buff wasn’t the only swimmer at this meet to rewrite their own personal record books. The star of the women’s meet was Emily Brown of the Dublin Community Swim Team, a high school sophomore, won 4 events and swam lifetime bests in 5 over the weekend.

Brown’s Results:

200 back – 1:56.08

100 fly – 54.26

200 fly – 2:03.02 (2nd place)

200 IM – 1:57.96

400 IM – 4:18.01

Among the biggest drops were the 100 fly, where her previous best time of 59.53 was done in 2019; the 200 fly, where her previous best time of 2:09.00 was done in November; and the 200 back, where her previous best time of 2:01.42 was done in December at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet.

Two weeks ago, Brown was the Ohio Division I State Champion in both the 200 free (1:46.91) and 500 free (4:45.47) for Coffman High School, and she too opted to focus on other events this week.

Other Highlight performances