2021 Men’s SEC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

“Moving day” at the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships is upon us, and it’s going to be a busy one. Five individual events are on the slate this morning, with the 400 medley relay being added to the mix tonight.

Shaine Casas and Kieran Smith both had some difficult decisions to make regarding which event they were going to swim today — including Casas legitimately having a shot to win three out of the day’s five.

The Texas A&M junior has decided to race the 100 fly over the 100 back and 400 IM, where he comes in as the second seed behind Georgia’s Camden Murphy. Murphy, a senior, will seek his first conference title in this event after winning the 200 fly each of the last two seasons.

Smith has opted to try and defend his 400 IM title, forgoing the 200 free despite swimming the second-fastest race ever leading off the 800 free relay on Tuesday.

Jake Magahey, who was the runner-up to Smith in last night’s 500 (where they both went historic 4:06s), is now probably the favorite in the 200 free, while a pair of seniors in Tanner Olson and Javier Acevedo occupy Lane 4 of the final heat in the 100 breast and 100 back.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

Reminder: The entire diving portion of the meet was contested last week.

Florida, 571 Kentucky, 454 Georgia, 424.5 Tennessee, 392 Texas A&M, 382 Missouri, 379 Auburn, 320 Alabama, 308 LSU, 249.5 South Carolina, 155

400 IM Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 3:35.76, Hugo Gonzalez (AUB), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2020 Winner: Kieran Smith (FLOR), 3:37.31

Defending champion Kieran Smith and UGA sophomore Ian Grum dominated the last heat of the 400 IM en route to easily claiming the top two seeds for tonight’s final, with Smith leading the way in 3:41.81.

The Gator junior really asserted himself on the breaststroke leg, out-splitting Grum by over three seconds before cruising home on freestyle.

Smith edges out his season-best of 3:42.11, maintaining his #5 rank in the nation this season, while Grum clocked 3:42.73 to slash more than a second off his personal best time. Grum’s previous best was a 3:43.93, done when he won the ‘B’ final last season.

All six returning ‘A’ finalists from last season made the championship heat, with 2020’s third-place finisher Bobby Finke (3:44.46) winning Heat 4 for third overall and Alabama’s Nicholas Perera (3:45.18) claiming the penultimate heat for fourth.

Missouri junior Jack Dubois, who swam in the ‘C’ final last year, was just four-tenths off his best time to qualify fifth overall.

After putting five men into the 500 free ‘A’ final, the Gators have another strong opening event here on Day 3, slotting four into the championship heat while also getting drops from Tyler Watson (3:47.52) and Jack VanDeusen (3:50.43) to get in the consolation final.

This season was notably much slower compared to last year’s prelims. Andrew Abruzzo‘s 3:46.99 this morning qualified him in eighth place, but that time would’ve only placed 15th in 2020.

100 Fly Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 44.21, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

2020 Winner: Danny Kovac (MIZ), 45.29

The boys came to play in the 100 fly heats, as Camden Murphy, Shaine Casas and Luca Urlando all broke 45 seconds and set personal best times.

Georgia teammates Murphy (44.77) and Urlando (44.97) went 1-2 in the last heat, qualifying first and third overall, while Casas won the penultimate heat in 44.92 for the second spot.

Both Murphy and Casas break their respective school records, with Murphy holding the previous UGA mark at 44.89 from November and Casas having set the Aggie record at 44.98 in January. Urlando, a freshman, improves on his previous best of 45.10, set at November’s UGA Fall Invite.

The three of them now hold the top three spots in the NCAA, with Urlando tied with Texas’ Alvin Jiang for third.

2020 champion Danny Kovac qualified fourth in 45.16, faster than his winning time from last season (45.29).

Making significant improvements from last season to qualify for the championship final were Alabama’s Colton Stogner, who won the 2020 ‘C’ final, and TAMU’s Jace Brown, who was 38th one year ago. Stogner’s 46.45 improves his best time by a tenth, while Brown’s 46.58 marks his first time under 47, having previously been 47.36 last March.

200 Free Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR), 2021

(FLOR), 2021 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2020 Winner: Khader Baqlah (FLOR), 1:32.05

There wasn’t a lot of breathing room in the heats of the 200 free, as all three circle-seeded heats produced 1:33s, led by last year’s second and third-place finishers Mark Theall and Brooks Curry.

Racing in the sixth and final heat, Theall trailed Curry by .85 after the first 50, but out-split him the rest of the way to ultimately earn the top seed in 1:33.10, with Curry a tenth back in 1:33.21. A senior at Texas A&M, Theall ranks seventh in the country this season in 1:32.98, while Curry improves on his previous season-best of 1:33.75.

Last night’s 500 runner-up Jake Magahey won the penultimate heat in 1:33.21 to advance in third, while Missouri’s Jack Dahlgren had his fastest swim in two years to win Heat 4 and qualify fourth in 1:33.66. After placing fifth in this event as a freshman, Dahlgren finished 11th last season.

Georgia sophomore Bradley Dunham, who didn’t swim at SECs in his first year, dropped seven-tenths from his best time to qualify seventh in 1:34.22. Fellow sophomore teammate Zach Hils also saw a big improvement from last season, making the ‘A’ final in eighth after placing 18th as a freshman.

100 Breast Prelims

SEC Meet Record: 50.03, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

2020 Winner: Itay Goldfaden (GAME), 51.35

Dillon Hillis (Florida), 51.27 Michael Houlie (Tennessee), 51.38 Ben Patton (Missouri), 52.01 Freddie Rindshoej (Missouri), 52.52 Andreas Puente Bustamante (Texas A&M), 52.59 Jack Dalmolin (Georgia) / Mitchell Mason (LSU), 52.61 – Jarel Dillard (Tennessee), 52.65

100 Back Prelims