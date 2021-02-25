2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Ohio State is a team on a mission, and at this point, the team race looks pretty set with them on top and Michigan in second. Indiana, Northwestern and Wisconsin will battle it out for third, though, while Nebraska has had a great start to the week and are sitting in sixth.

With a new schedule this year, today’s session includes three individual events, in this order: 100 fly, 400 IM and 200 free. Maggie MacNeil has looked strong so far, and her 100 fly should be a standout event to watch this morning.

TEAM SCORES (through 400 medley relay)

Ohio State University 526 Michigan, University of 358.5 Indiana University 310.5 Northwestern University 258 Wisconsin, University of, Madi 237 University of Nebraska-Lincoln 184 Iowa, University of 169 University of Minnesota 164 Pennsylvania State University 149 Purdue University 120 Michigan State University 104 University of Illinois 96 Rutgers University 30

100 FLY – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020

(Michigan) – 2020 Big Ten record – 49.26, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020

(Michigan) – 2020 2020 NCAA invite time – 52.34

Defending champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.42

Top 8

Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 50.71 Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 51.44 Mallory Jump (Iowa) – 52.30 Maddie Smith (Northwestern) – 52.43 Miriam Guevara (Northwestern) – 52.52 Elizabeth Broshears (Indiana) – 52.75 Kit Kat Zenick (Ohio State) – 52.95 Kelsey Drake (Iowa) – 53.21

Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil destroyed the final heat, cruising to the morning’s top time with a 50.71. She finished ahead of Iowa sophomore Mallory Jump (52.30) and OSU freshman Kit Kat Zenick (52.95) in that heat, as Jump broke 53 for the first time ever.

In heat seven, Michigan’s Olivia Carter posted a big win, dropping a 51.44 to jump to #7 nationally. That’s a new best by two-tenths for the Wolverine junior, and she’s favored to help Michigan go 1-2 in this behind MacNeil.

In heat eight, Miriam Guevara of Northwestern picked up the heat win, going 52.52 to hold off Indiana freshman Elizabeth Broshears (52.75), the latter going a lifetime best.

Out of heat one, entered without a seed time, Northwestern senior Maddie Smith dropped a 52.43, slashing 1.4 seconds off of her old best. Last year, Smith was 16th in prelims and finals, going her previous best 53.85 in prelims. Smith is on fire this week; yesterday, she took third in the 50 free after not even scoring in the event last year, and she anchored Northwestern to second in the 400 medley relay with a blazing, field-leading 47.00 anchor.

Iowa got two up in this race, with senior Kelsey Drake joining Jump with a 53.21 to snag eighth.

400 IM – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 4:01.41, Alyssa Vavra (Indiana) – 2012

Big Ten record – 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 4:10.39

Defending champion: Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern), 4:03.18

