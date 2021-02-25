2021 Men’s SEC Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Coming into Day 3, the Florida Gators had established a sizeable lead in the team race with 571 points, with Georgia well back at 424.5. Kentucky and Tennessee continued to cling to second and fourth due in part to their diving, though the Vols have been swimming well.

Reminder: The entire diving portion of the meet was contested last week.

Florida, 571 Kentucky, 454 Georgia, 424.5 Tennessee, 392 Texas A&M, 382 Missouri, 379 Auburn, 320 Alabama, 308 LSU, 249.5 South Carolina, 155

The Bulldogs produced a big prelim performance when they needed it, putting 11 men into ‘A’ finals and 21 total into scoring position for tonight. This included putting three up in the 200 free and 100 back, with sophomore Bradley Dunham doing so in both events.

Another Georgia sophomore, Ian Grum, also made two ‘A’ finals, doing so in the 400 IM and 100 back. Camden Murphy and Luca Urlando are also in position for some big points in the 100 fly, qualifying first and third for tonight.

Florida had another strong morning with nine ‘A’ finalists, including half of the 400 IM championship heat. Texas A&M put six up, Mizzou had five, and the Vols put nine swimmers into consolation finals.

All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Georgia 11/6/4 2/2/1 2/0/1 3/1/1 1/1/0 3/2/1 Florida 9/4/3 4/2/0 1/1/0 1/1/0 1/0/1 2/0/2 Texas A&M 6/3/4 0/2/0 2/0/0 2/0/1 1/1/2 1/0/1 Missouri 5/1/4 1/0/2 1/1/0 1/0/0 2/0/1 0/0/1 Tennessee 3/9/3 0/0/0 1/4/1 0/2/0 2/2/1 0/1/1 Alabama 3/5/5 1/0/0 1/1/1 0/0/1 0/1/2 1/3/1 L S U 2/0/5 0/0/2 0/0/1 1/0/0 1/0/1 0/0/1 Auburn 1/7/5 0/0/1 0/1/3 0/2/1 0/2/0 1/2/0 Kentucky 0/4/4 0/2/2 0/0/0 0/2/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 South Carolina 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/2 0/1/0 0/0/0

Scoring out the prelims, Georgia projects to gain 70.5 points on Florida tonight (excluding the 400 medley relay), while Texas A&M appears to have a battle on their hands for third with Tennessee. Alabama notably had a strong performance in the 100 back.

Georgia, 390 Florida, 319.5 Tennessee, 229 Texas A&M, 216 Missouri, 168 Alabama, 167.5 Auburn, 155.5 Kentucky, 76.5 LSU, 66.5 South Carolina, 21.5

Georgia Florida Tennessee Texas A&M Missouri Auburn Alabama Kentucky L S U South Carolina 400 IM 86.0 136.5 0.0 25.0 39.0 4.0 26.0 37.5 8.0 0 100 Fly 63.5 45.0 89.0 50.0 39.0 33.0 38.5 0.0 1.0 3.0 200 Free 94.0 39.0 28.0 65.0 26.0 36.5 1.0 39.0 28.0 5.5 100 Breast 34.5 36.0 83.0 51.0 62.0 27.0 27.0 0.0 28.5 13.0 100 Back 112.5 63.0 29.0 25.0 2.0 56.0 75.0 0.0 1.0 0.0

Georgia is expected to bridge some of Florida’s gap leading into the final day, while there’s a fun in-state battle brewing between Auburn and Alabama, who are projected to finish the penultimate day in a tie for seventh.

