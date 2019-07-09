2019 World University Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-10th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Finals on night 6 of the 2019 World University Games include the women’s 800 freestyle, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 freestyle, women’s 50 backstroke, men’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 breaststroke, and men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay.

On night 5, South Africa’s Michael Houlie broke his own hours-old Games Record in the 50 breaststroke, dropping a 26.82 to take the top spot by half-a-second over Russia’s Kirill Prigoda and USA’s 100 breaststroke champion and Games Record holder Ian Finnerty.

Jack Saunderson (USA), Iago Moussalem (BRA), and Aleksandr Sadovnikov (RUS) finished within 7/100ths of one another in yesterday’s 100 fly semifinals, setting up for a thrilling race this evening. The gap from 1st-seed to 8th-seed in tonight’s final is a mere 0.52.

USA’s Gabby DeLoof, the top seed in the women’s 200 freestyle, will challenge the Games Record in tonight’s final and is an easy bet for gold. DeLoof’s lifetime best of 1:56.55 is just faster than the Universiade Record set in 2017. American Teammate Paige Madden had a strong showing in the semis, so seeing the US go 1-2 again is a distinct possibility.

Austin Katz is the top seed by over 2 seconds in tonight’s final of the men’s 200 backstroke, and the favorite to win the event. The race for silver and bronze will showcase an interesting match-up between Russia’s Grigory Tarasevich, USA’s Clark Beach, and South Africa’s Martin Binedell, though with a very closely-bunched field, anyone could surprise.

Team USA snagged the top seed in prelims of the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay this morning. The Americans won the 4 x 100 free relay on the first day of competition and will feature both 100 and 200 freestyle champion Zach Apple, as well as Dean Farris.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Meet Record – 8:20.54, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2017

After a relatively flat day 5 with only one bronze medal added to their tally, Japan kicked off night 6 by picking up a gold and a bronze medal in the women’s 800 freestyle. 18-year-old Waka Kobori won Japan its fourth swimming gold medal of the competition, putting up a time of 8:34.30. Irina Prikhodko of Russia took silver in 8:37.36, while Japan’s Chinatsu Sato claimed bronze in 8:38.19.

Kobori took the race out faster than her competitors, and by half-way had a 2-second lead over Prikhodka and Chinatsu. Kobori won the 1500 earlier in the competition in a 16:16.33

American Taylor Ault was out-touched by a mere 2/100ths for the bronze by Japan’s Sato. Australian Phoebe Hines was also in the mix for bronze, but finished 3/10th further behind Ault in 5th.

Italy’s Alisia Tettamanzi finished 6th in 8:42.20, American Megan Byrnes then finished 7th in 8:45.06, and South Korea’s Hea Rim Lee 8th in 8:51.87.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record – 29.40, Lilly King (USA), 2018

Meet Record – 30.12, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Brazil’s Jhennifer Alves took command of the semifinals of the women’s 50 breast, setting herself apart from the rest of the field as the only woman to go sub-31 for the day. Great Britain’s Sarah Vasey and Australia’s Chelsea Hodges posted a pair of 31.1s to qualify 2nd and 3rd.

2019 Universiade Champion in the 100 and 200 breaststroke Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa qualified 7th and will race from lane 1 in tomorrow’s final.

Americans Emily Weiss and Jorie Caneta finished outside of the top-8 and will not swim in tomorrow’s final.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record – 49.82, Michael Phelps (USA), 2009

Meet Record – 50.85, Jason Dunford, 2009

Two gold medals were awarded in the men’s 100 butterfly tonight. Shinnosuke Ishikawa of Japan and Egor Kuimov of Russia touched the wall simultaneously, stopping the clock in 52.05, barely edging USA’s Coleman Stewart who picked up the bronze medal–silver will not be awarded–in 52.11.

Stewart edged just barely ahead of American teammate Jack Saunderson, who touched 4th in 52.25. The rest of the field was bunched up within 5/100ths: Japan’s Yuya Tanaka placed 6th in 52.32; Poland’s Michal Poprawa and Russia’s Aleksandr Sadovnikov tied for 6th in 52.35; and Iago Moussalem of Brazil finished 8th in 52.37.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009

Meet Record – 1:56.71, Siobahn Haughey (HK), 2017

The top-3 women from the semifinals held onto their respective positions in the women’s 200 freestyle final tonight. USA’s Gabby DeLoof and Paige Madden finished 1-2 in 1:57.62 and 1:58.31, respectively. Though DeLoof was about a second off her lifetime best, Madden shaved nearly 2/10ths from her time from last summer’s 2018 U.S. Nationals.

Russia’s Mariia Baklakova finished 3rd in 1:59.00, though she jumped on the first 100 and flipped only .03 behind DeLoof in 57.98.

Italian’s Linda Caponi and Alice Scarabelli finished 4th and 5th in times of 1:59.24 and 2:00.51, respectively. Caponi nearly ran down Baklakova for the bronze medal, but fell just short despite being half-a-second faster thank Baklakova over the final 50 meters.

Great Britain’s Kathryn Greenslade finished 6th in 2:00.70, just ahead of the youngest swimmer in the heat Irinia Krivonogova of Russia who touched in 2:00.98, and Canada’s Kennedy Goss who touched 8th in 2:01.08.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009

Meet Record – 21.67, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2013

The men’s 50 free delivered everything you’d expect out of the fastest race in swimming: ties, nail-biter finishes, and the necessity of a swim-off, which will likely take place after the final event of the night, the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay.

Leading the way into the finals of the men’s 50 free is Great Britain’s David Cumberlidge with a 222.05. Cumberlidge is followed closely by Kosuke Matsui of Japan in 22.17, who in turn is just barely ahead of Hong Kong’s Ian Ho, who notched a 22.18 for the 3rd seed in finals. Poland’s Pawel Sendyk and Austria’s Heiko Gigler take the 4th and 5th seeds in 22.29 and 22.30, respectively.

The 6th-seed in finals is where things start to get interesting as this is where our first tie emerges: B1G sprint kings Zach Apple and Gus Borges, representing the United States and Brazil, respectively, touched in exactly the same time of 22.38, though Borges was in the first heat and Apple the second. Right behind Borges in the first heat, Cameron Kidd of Canada and Daniil Markov of Russia touched in 22.39, tying for the 8th-seed in finals. Now, unless one of them scratches, Kidd and Markov will have to race again in a swim-off for the chance to swim in the championship final tonight.

