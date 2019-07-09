Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Only Two Individual Prelims Scratches On Day 7 of World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

With just two individual events and two relay events on the final morning of the 2019 World University Games, there are only two scratches.

Both come out of the men’s 400 IM. 5th-seeded Joan Pons of Spain is the most notable, but New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt also does not appear on start lists.

You can see the full start lists here.

Here are the full scratches from circle-seeded heats on day 7 prelims:

Men’s 400 IM:

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!