Only Two Individual Prelims Scratches On Day 7 of World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

With just two individual events and two relay events on the final morning of the 2019 World University Games, there are only two scratches.

Both come out of the men’s 400 IM. 5th-seeded Joan Pons of Spain is the most notable, but New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt also does not appear on start lists.

Here are the full scratches from circle-seeded heats on day 7 prelims:

Men’s 400 IM: