2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

The 1500 free will be without Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith this go-around, though Ledecky still has a double tonight as she’s racing A finals in the 200 IM and 100 free.

Ryan Murphy will try to follow up his 100 back win with a victory in the 200 distance tonight, and an on-fire Olivia Smoliga is focusing solely on the 100 free tonight with a lane in the A final.

Another big name to watch is Caeleb Dressel, who scratched the 100 free but will be in A finals in the 200 IM and 50 breast tonight. He’ll go head-to-head with Michael Andrew in both races; Andrew is the top seed in both.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE

TOP 3

MEN’S 1500 FREE

  • PSS Record: 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky

TOP 3

WOMEN’S 200 IM

  • PSS Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu

TOP 3

MEN’S 200 IM

  • PSS Record: Michael Phelps- 1:56.32

TOP 3

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

  • PSS Record: Taylor Ruck- 2:06.36

TOP 3

MEN’S 200 BACK

  • PSS Record: Xu Jiayu- 1:55.04

TOP 3

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

  • PSS Record: Lilly King- 29.62

TOP 3

MEN’S 50 BREAST

  • PSS Record: Felipe Lima- 26.97

TOP 3

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  • PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom- 53.12

TOP 3

MEN’S 100 FREE

  • PSS Record: Nathan Adrian- 48.00

TOP 3

anonymous

Incredible photo

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
kdswim

So where will the 1500 heats be broadcast/streamed live? Women’s heat is at 5:40 before Olympic Channel coverage. I suspect Oly Chan will do some sort of tape delay of part of the women’s and show part of the men’s…. Or they will just talk about Ledecky for the first 15 minutes and show neither…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
kdswim

Looks like final women 1500 is on USA stream.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

it is ….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Yozhik

Isn’t it strange that Ledecky is the youngest swimmer in W100FR? She is so long time on the top of women swimming that people look at her as a veteran. But she is only three years senior of let say Taylor Ruck who everybody consider a youngster.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

