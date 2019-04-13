2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
The 1500 free will be without Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith this go-around, though Ledecky still has a double tonight as she’s racing A finals in the 200 IM and 100 free.
Ryan Murphy will try to follow up his 100 back win with a victory in the 200 distance tonight, and an on-fire Olivia Smoliga is focusing solely on the 100 free tonight with a lane in the A final.
Another big name to watch is Caeleb Dressel, who scratched the 100 free but will be in A finals in the 200 IM and 50 breast tonight. He’ll go head-to-head with Michael Andrew in both races; Andrew is the top seed in both.
So where will the 1500 heats be broadcast/streamed live? Women’s heat is at 5:40 before Olympic Channel coverage. I suspect Oly Chan will do some sort of tape delay of part of the women’s and show part of the men’s…. Or they will just talk about Ledecky for the first 15 minutes and show neither…
Looks like final women 1500 is on USA stream.
it is ….
Isn’t it strange that Ledecky is the youngest swimmer in W100FR? She is so long time on the top of women swimming that people look at her as a veteran. But she is only three years senior of let say Taylor Ruck who everybody consider a youngster.