4x GHSA 6A Champ Katharine Ward Verbally Commits to North Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katharine Ward from Johns Creek, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina for the 2020-21 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina!! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way. GO HEELS!!”

Ward is a junior at Centennial High School in Roswell; she swims year-round for Dynamo Swim Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Ward won the 200 IM at both the 2018 and 2019 Georgia High School 6A State Championships as well as the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay in 2019. As a sophomore she climbed to the top of the podium in the 200 IM with 2:02.92 and was runner-up in the 100 breast with 1:03.52. This past season she defended her IM title (2:03.80) and placed third in the 100 breast (1:04.55). She also swam breast (29.21) on the state-champion 200 medley relay and split 52.41 on the winning 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Ward extends her range to the 200 breast and 400 IM, and adds 100/200 fly as well. At the Southern Premier Invitational in March, she earned PBs in the 200 breast and 100/200 fly, finaling in the 100/200 breast and 200 fly. Both her best IM times come from 2018 Winter Juniors East, where she competed in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 and swam on a pair of Dynamo relays.

The Tar Heels finished 9th of 10 teams at 2019 ACC Women’s Championships. It took 1:02.07/2:16.17 to score in the 100/200 breast and 2:00.85/4:21.98 to score in the 200/400 IM at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.52

200 breast – 2:16.91

200 IM – 2:02.71

400 IM – 4:23.62

100 fly – 58.53

200 fly – 2:06.23

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.