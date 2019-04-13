Santiago Grassi Breaks Argentina National Record in 50 Fly

First reported by SwimSwam Español’s Fernando Ciciutti. For the original report, in Spanish, click here.

Santiago Grassi broke the Argentina National Record in the men’s 50 fly on Friday at the Pro Swim Series in Richmond, Virginia. The Auburn-trained swimmer finished 4th in the event in 23.74. That put him behind only Caeleb Dressel (23.43), Michael Andrew (23.54) and Giles Smith (23.69): all current and former US National Teamers.

That broke the old record of 23.82 that was set by Roberto Strelkov in April of last year at the Argentine Championships. The two are expected to have a big showdown at the Argentina Championships which start on April 24th in Buenos Aires.

Grassi now holds 5 individual Argentine Records in swimming, and is a member of 3 record-holding relays. Also at this meet, he swam 52.87 in the 100 fly, 22.59 in the 50 free, and 50.52 in the 100 free. That 100 fly time was 8-tenths slower than his National Record in that event.