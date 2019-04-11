2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Night 2 of the Richmond Pro Swim Series kicks off tonight. We only had one A final scratch from this morning – Katie Ledecky in the 400 IM. Ledecky will still be competing in the 200 free, where she is the top seed. Michael Andrew will look for Gold in the 50 back tonight after breaking the Pro Swim Series record this morning. Following her quick performance in the 800 free last night, Leah Smith will be in the hunt in both the 200 free and 400 IM.

Claire Curzan broke the 13-14 Girls NAG in the 100 fly this morning with a 59.00. Will we see the first American 14-year-old ever to break 59? Caeleb Dressel looked pretty tame this morning in the 100 fly. Does he have more in store for us tonight?

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 1:54.43

Top 3:

Katie Ledecky led the race from start to finish, knocking another 8-tenths of a second off her prelims time. Ledecky also kept all 4 of her 50 splits under 30 seconds. Leah Smith was in 2nd throughout the race, taking a little over half a second off her prelims time. Madisyn Cox held off a late charge by Katie Drabot to take Bronze tonight, taking another second off her drop from this morning.

14-year-old Claire Tuggle took the B final of the 200 free, roaring home in 30.17 to finish in 2:01.21, roughly a second faster than this morning.

MEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: Sun Yang – 1:44.82

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD : Caeleb Dressel – 1:47.31

: – 1:47.31 SILVER: Zane Grothe – 1:48.12

– 1:48.12 BRONZE: Jack Conger – 1:49.21

Caeleb Dressel took off like a bullet, and managed to hold on to win the event. He was out in a speedy 51.91 with roughly a body-length lead at the halfway mark. Zane Grothe was closing on Dressel quickly on the last 50, and ultimately ended up in 2nd following his Gold medal in the 800 free last night.

Marcelo Acosta, the runner-up in last night’s 800 free took the B final tonight, took the B final in 1:50.58, running down Ryan Murphy on the final 50.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: Rebecca Soni – 1:05.57

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD: Annie Lazor – 1:06.72

Annie Lazor – 1:06.72 SILVER: Sophie Hansson – 1:08.05

– 1:08.05 BRONZE: Bethany Galat – 1:08.26

Annie Lazor backed up her top seed by throwing down a 1:06.72 to win the event by over 1 second. Sophie Hansson, one of the top NCAA freshmen this year, took 2nd with a 1:08.05, narrowly beating out Bethany Galat. Alia Atkinson, the winner of the B final, would have tied for 4th in the A final with her time of 1:08.55

MEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: Adam Peaty – 58.86

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD: Cody Miller – 1:00.98

– 1:00.98 SILVER: Andrew Wilson – 1:01.04

Andrew Wilson – 1:01.04 BRONZE: Nic Fink – 1:01.05

Cody Miller managed to hold on to win the race tonight in an incredibly tight finish. Miller was out the fastest in the field – 28.31, but the race only tightened as it went on. Andrew Wilson outsplit Miller by about 2-tenths of a second on the 2nd 50, bringing himself just 0.06 seconds behind Miller at the finish. Nic Fink was just 0.01 seconds behind Wilson for Bronze, and Kevin Cordes was 4th with a 1:01.08, just .03 seconds off Fink.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

PSS Record: Olivia Smoliga – 27.43

Top 3 Finshers:

Olivia Smoliga, the PSS record-holder in this event, managed to win the race tonight, touching as the only swimmer under 28 seconds. Ali DeLoof was right there with Smoliga throughout the race, but ended up touching just 0.19 seconds behind Smoliga. Katharine Berkoff then led the rest of the pack, getting her hand on the wall in 28.55 for 3rd.

MEN’S 50 BACK

PSS Record: Michael Andrew – 24.68

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD: Michael Andrew – 24.76

Michael Andrew – 24.76 SILVER: Ryan Held – 25.16

– 25.16 BRONZE: Matt Grevers – 25.18

Michael Andrew was just off his record-setting swim from this morning, but still managed to win the race by a pretty comfortable margin. Ryan Held just barely got his hand on the wall before Matt Grevers to earn the 2nd place finish. Grevers was just 0.04 seconds ahead of Ryan Murphy to earn a Bronze medal.

100 FLY

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 56.38

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD: Kelsi Dahlia – 57.99

Kelsi Dahlia – 57.99 SILVER: Claire Curzan – 58.61

– 58.61 BRONZE: Farida Osman – 58.89

Kelsi Dahlia took the event, swimming just a little faster than she was this morning. Dahlia took the lead around 35 meters in and never really looked back after that. Claire Curzan shattered her own 13-14 girls NAG again tonight, this time blasting a 58.61. That makes her the first 13-14 girl to ever break 59 seconds in the 100 fly. Farida Osman ws 3rd at the 50 mark, and managed to hold on for 3rd tonight. Amanda Kendall was 2nd at the 50 mark, but was overtaken by Curzan and Osman ran her down on the final 50.

MEN’S 100 FLY

PSS Record: Jack Conger – 51.00

Top 8 Qualifiers (Prelims):

Caeleb Dressel – 52.55 Michael Andrew – 52.84 Santiago Grassi – 52.94 Giles Smith – 52.97 Zach Harting – 52.98 Jack Conger – 53.12 Jack Saunderson – 53.34 Antani Ivanov – 53.35

WOMEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu – 4:31.07

Top 8 Qualifiers (Prelims):

MEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: Chase Kalisz – 4:08.92

Top 8 Qualifiers (Prelims):