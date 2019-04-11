Claire Curzan, 14, Becomes Youngest US Woman to Break :59 in 100m Fly – 58.61

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Fourteen-year-old Claire Curzan became the youngest woman in American history to break 59 seconds in the long course meters 100 fly Thursday night in Richmond at the Pro Swim Series stop.

After going 59.00 in prelims, she blew that away in finals, taking second place in 58.61. Curzan’s drop came primarily from her first 50, as she split 27.34/31.27 in finals after going 27.7/31.29 in prelims. Kelsi Dahlia won the race in 57.99 and Farida Osman was third in 58.89.

Before this morning, the NAG record had stood for ten years, set in 2009 by Kendyl Stewart at 59.51 in the super suit era. Before Stewart, the NAG record sat at 59.71 for 30 years, set by Mary T. Meagher in 1979. Curzan’s best time coming into the meet was a 59.82, swum at Winter Nationals in December. That ranked her fifth in age group history.

In short course yards, Curzan has already broken NAG records in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly in 2019. She and her TAC Titans teammates have also broken two relay NAGs: the 200 free and 400 medley relays in short course. (Curzan also broke the 200-yard fly NAG, but that record has since been broken). Prior to today, Curzan’s only long course NAG was a 27.91 in the 50-meter fly.

She is now the No. 5 performer in 16-and-under history and the No. 9 18-and-under.

Top 10 Performers in U.S. History: Women’s 18 & Under 100 Fly