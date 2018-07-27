2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2019 U.S. Nationals will begin shortly with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back. The top 8 in the 400 IM and 100 fly will move on to compete for spots in the top 4, which will put the winner on the team and the 2nd through 4th place swimmers in Pan Pacs consideration. The top 8 in the stroke 50s compete for the win, as 1st place automatically earns a trip to 2019 Worlds.

After tying her 50 fly American Record last night, Kelsi Dahlia will take on her signature 100 fly today. Chase Kalisz and Caeleb Dressel (100 fly) are looking for their first Pan Pacs qualifications as the favorites in their respective events. Kalisz was 6th in the 200 fly earlier in the meet, while Dressel touched 6th in the 100 free.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:26.36, 2016

American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008

Championship Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 IM:

World Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008

American Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008

Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.48, 2016

American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012

Championship Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012

U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38, 2016

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FLY:

World Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:

World Record: Lilly King, 29.40, 2017

American Record: Lilly King, 29.40, 2017

Championship Record: Lilly King, 29.66, 2017

U.S. Open Record: Lilly King, 29.62, 2018

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BREAST:

World Record: Adam Peaty, 25.95, 2017

American Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.76, 2017

Championship Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.88, 2017

U.S. Open Record: Adam Peaty, 26.86, 2017

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK:

World Record: Jing Zhao, 27.06, 2009

American Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018

Championship Record: Hannah Stevens, 27.63, 2017

U.S. Open Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BACK:

World Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009

American Record: Randall Bal, 24.33, 2008

Championship Record: Justin Ress, 24.41, 2017

U.S. Open Record: Junya Koga, 24.36, 2015

Top 8 Qualifiers: