2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2019 U.S. Nationals will begin shortly with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back. The top 8 in the 400 IM and 100 fly will move on to compete for spots in the top 4, which will put the winner on the team and the 2nd through 4th place swimmers in Pan Pacs consideration. The top 8 in the stroke 50s compete for the win, as 1st place automatically earns a trip to 2019 Worlds.

After tying her 50 fly American Record last night, Kelsi Dahlia will take on her signature 100 fly today. Chase Kalisz and Caeleb Dressel (100 fly) are looking for their first Pan Pacs qualifications as the favorites in their respective events. Kalisz was 6th in the 200 fly earlier in the meet, while Dressel touched 6th in the 100 free.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

  • World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:26.36, 2016
  • American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
  • Championship Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

 

MEN’S 400 IM:

  • World Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
  • American Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
  • Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

 

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.48, 2016
  • American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012
  • Championship Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012
  • U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38, 2016

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

 

MEN’S 100 FLY:

  • World Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
  • American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
  • Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

 

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:

  • World Record: Lilly King, 29.40, 2017
  • American Record: Lilly King, 29.40, 2017
  • Championship Record: Lilly King, 29.66, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Lilly King, 29.62, 2018

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

 

MEN’S 50 BREAST:

  • World Record: Adam Peaty, 25.95, 2017
  • American Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.76, 2017
  • Championship Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.88, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Adam Peaty, 26.86, 2017

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

 

WOMEN’S 50 BACK:

  • World Record: Jing Zhao, 27.06, 2009
  • American Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018
  • Championship Record: Hannah Stevens, 27.63, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

 

MEN’S 50 BACK:

  • World Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
  • American Record: Randall Bal, 24.33, 2008
  • Championship Record: Justin Ress, 24.41, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Junya Koga, 24.36, 2015

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

In This Story

21
Leave a Reply

8 Comment threads
13 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
20 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimfan

With Tate Jackson, Andrew Wilson, and Austin Katz swimming so well, it appears the summer camp Dean Farris hosted at UT this summer has been paying off. Glad Eddie Reese brought in a pro, and interested to see how the rest of the UT men do the rest of this week.

Vote Up63-3Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
COOL

by far one of the best Dean Farris memes I have read

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
swimfan01

Some questions for this session…will Michael Andrew swim the triple and will Dressel swim the 50 Breast??

Vote Up10-1Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Pags

Andrew’s situation is a conundrum. He’s capable of making the A-final in all 3 events today. His stated goal is to be the best in the world at all the 50’s. But he has a shot at making Pan-Pacs in the 100 fly. Assuming he has a good 100 fly prelim swim, what happens afterwards might tell us a lot about whether he cares about Pan-Pacs or is focused more on 2019 Worlds.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

Oh no, not Kelsi! She hasn’t made the Pan Pacs team yet!

Vote Up240Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Barry

Seriously… can we just put up that picture of Mel doing biceps curls from that early 90s video?

Vote Up20-1Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her M.A. in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!